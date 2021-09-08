ENTERTAINMENT

50 Cent Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Posts About Michael K. Williams’ Death

The rapper promoted his own projects, misspelled "The Wire" star's name -- and then doubled down after facing backlash.

Rapper 50 Cent’s response to the death of “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams has been slammed on Twitter as “disgusting” and “insensitive.”

The musician promoted his latest TV show and alcohol brands in an Instagram post about Williams who was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday.

An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

“Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele,” wrote the musician, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, per multiple media reports.

“RIP micheal k williams,” he added, misspelling the actor’s name. 

Rapper 50 Cent has drawn backlash for his comments about the death of actor Michael K Williams.
In other posts, the rapper referenced his years-old feud with the actor and an unconfirmed report about drug paraphernalia being found at the scene of his death.

The three posts have since been deleted.

But one in which 50 Cent references the backlash to his comments ― and doubles down on them ― remains on the platform.

"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday.
