50 Cent Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Posts About Michael K. Williams’ Death

Rapper 50 Cent’s response to the death of “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams has been slammed on Twitter as “disgusting” and “insensitive.”

The musician promoted his latest TV show and alcohol brands in an Instagram post about Williams who was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday.

An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

“Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele,” wrote the musician, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, per multiple media reports.

“RIP micheal k williams,” he added, misspelling the actor’s name.

Denise Truscello via Getty Images Rapper 50 Cent has drawn backlash for his comments about the death of actor Michael K Williams.

In other posts, the rapper referenced his years-old feud with the actor and an unconfirmed report about drug paraphernalia being found at the scene of his death.

The three posts have since been deleted.

But one in which 50 Cent references the backlash to his comments ― and doubles down on them ― remains on the platform.

Leon Bennett via Getty Images "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday.