50 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs In 2022

Woof — it’s been a long year.

Yet, despite some pretty ruff (sorry) news stories that came out in 2022, we’re hoping that our weekly roundups of the funniest dog and cat tweets were a purr-fect (sorry, again) escape.

So as a little holiday treat, here are 50 of the funniest tweets we’ve featured in our roundups in 2022.

We Shih Tzu not.

Just a reminder that we did not write these tweets, we merely curated them. So, if any posts truly make you howl, we sincerely hope you click on that tweet and follow the person who brought a little bit of levity to your day.

And to all the pets featured in these hilarious nuggets online, we appreciate you too! So, we’re saying thanks in a way you can truly comprehend: Bark, bark, and pspsppsppss.

(And if you want more pet tweets, there is no need to beg! You can check out last year’s 50 funniest tweets about dogs and cats here — or check out our weekly roundup here.)

Yappy holidays, y’all!

my dog sighs a lot for somebody who doesn’t contribute to this house or know what a government is — sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) February 16, 2022

now this is cinema pic.twitter.com/PAcVTgeeQ2 — 🎬 and action... (@AndersonVilien) March 10, 2022

What made this morning’s trip to the bathroom interesting is that I don’t actually own a cat. pic.twitter.com/m3Ikekwvuj — Brianna Parkins (@parkinsbrea) February 11, 2022

Sheep dog clears traffic jam pic.twitter.com/9q4Uc6IdPd — Mark Tomasovic (@MarkTomasovic) February 13, 2022

girls trip!!!!!! Me and my girl cat were in the living room and now we are in the kitchen — steph mccann (@steph_mcca) May 9, 2022

This is my dog protesting leaving the dog park today. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/gStFiTI1y3 — Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak (@alikodjakAP) January 13, 2022

I have never seen such unhinged cat biscuit eating pic.twitter.com/Tv1j0i79sU — the spectre haunting europe (parody) (@FadAstra) February 14, 2022

the service dog at Euphoria High pic.twitter.com/LRlzO5gLoQ — harbinger (@xxxngel) January 22, 2022

“Your cat would eat your body if you died” hell yeah get your vitamins and nutrients little buddy I’m not mad at you — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) April 30, 2022

someone said my dog looks like Will Ferrell and I can’t unsee it now pic.twitter.com/nU9p3qwb7G — DJ Square (@thomasthesquare) February 1, 2022

coworker: what kinda cat is it?



me: gray



coworker: no i mean what breed?



me: ohhh. gray — Laurazepam (@andlikelaura) March 16, 2022

My dog chewed on one of my daughter's old Barbies and created.... pic.twitter.com/otCDoDr2bJ — P. R. Marsh (@Anchorpete29) March 12, 2022

celebs meet your cat 🐈 pic.twitter.com/1imih98fgB — Mary Elizabeth Kelly (@mare_kell) March 24, 2022

cat sitting for a friend today… is this normal?? pic.twitter.com/OAdmZhCZN1 — yams (@wedoreally) March 24, 2022

Just heard a woman say, “I never give my dog medicine I haven’t tried first” and her friend responded, “oh, Janet, no.” — whatthefelk (@whattheFELK) March 21, 2022

little missy took a trip to the vet! she’s a bit loopy but completely healthy <3 she also got a lil manicure pic.twitter.com/TQ3T4o6u2q — jinx (@bigfootjinx) April 12, 2022

My dog looks like he’s about to share a really bad political opinion pic.twitter.com/5Mo5QR1Ssx — Rani Molla (@ranimolla) May 4, 2022

When a dog dies of old age in The Sims 3, the Grim Reaper reassures them with a hug and throws a stick for them to follow into the afterlife. pic.twitter.com/uxTJmb8hmg — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) May 10, 2022

One of my greatest joys in life is when Jeff calls the vet to make an appointment and they ask for his name, and he says, Jeff. Then, they ask for our cat's name, and I watch him gather his strength before he tells them, Baby Jeff. — Brittany Means (@BrittanyMeansIt) April 13, 2022

This dog just gave birth to 2 puppies , this is her proud face ❤🥰 pic.twitter.com/XmPXP2cdhJ — Happy Dog (@Happydog___) June 2, 2022

just found out my ottoman is destroyed because this man decided to turn it into a hammock pic.twitter.com/aNgA7AZKKP — ˗ˋˏ*̣̩⋆̩ 𝚍𝚎𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚎 ⋆̩*̣̩ˎˊ˗ (@FrickinDelanie) June 2, 2022

From now on when my dog needs to do her business, I’m going to ask her if she needs to go out and take a Ted Cruz. — Mayo 🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) May 29, 2022

WHO STOLE HER BOOTS pic.twitter.com/VJJoRCP71m — cats who share one braincell (@CATBRAINCELL) June 22, 2022

why does this building look like a guilty dog pic.twitter.com/hICrgLQJvl — Adam (@adamgreattweet) June 18, 2022

Our cats opened the bathroom cabinet drawer, thereby blocking the bathroom door from opening. I took this picture by sticking my phone under the door. Trying with a hanger to close the drawer so I can open the door. A dog would never do this. pic.twitter.com/BmQ2T6PVdO — misplaced comma or Julee Balko when I’m an author (@misplacedcomma2) July 9, 2022

reminder not to put sunglasses on your dog for a fun picture in the sun - this is actually very bad for the dog as it gives them a false sense of confidence and makes them look really cool which can be dangerous when you take them off again and they have to go back to Normal Dog — joe (@goulcher) July 12, 2022

This girl teaching her cat pole tricks got me ctfu pic.twitter.com/NcuYclIgDf — America, America Has a Problem (@iheart_Ari) August 7, 2022

Girls don’t want a guy with a 6 pack, girls want a guy that sends them pictures of 2 cats together and says “us” — Big Tucson Dad (@BigTucsonDad) July 9, 2022

For a split second I thought something had gone terribly, biblically wrong with my cat pic.twitter.com/YQWONLs0hm — Eli Keren (@EliArieh) August 26, 2022

my dog waiting to have a bite of the boiling water i’m cooking pic.twitter.com/qge8Pq2TDl — milkton (@localIystupid) August 28, 2022

dog owners: their name is buddy



cat owners: their name is cool ranch dorito — Adam (@adamgreattweet) July 3, 2022

apparently our dog has slowly cut a hole in our bedroom window shawshank style while we are out and has been letting herself out on the roof and just makes sure she’s back downstairs in her bed by the time we get home. only found out because our neighbor snapped this picture. pic.twitter.com/V1isknHXLa — elan kiderman ullendorff (@at_elan) September 4, 2022

this guy faked drowning to see his cat's reaction and it went exactly as expected pic.twitter.com/p8XAzD9T7Z — Rob (@thegallowboob) September 14, 2022

The cat who was completely obsessed with my bump when I was pregnant is quite uninterested in the baby now that she's out. It's a weird way to find out that my cat is a Republican. — Dr. Dana Ménard (@Shufflersunite) September 14, 2022

sometimes you leave your office and you come back and find your cat leading a discussion in your discord pic.twitter.com/iMkmTAIdkm — jingle brells (Bree) (@brellavis) September 22, 2022

The cutest mini Panda’s you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/tngLmYUoxD — The Woof World (@TheWoofWorld) September 29, 2022

do animals know we're wearing clothing or am i traumatizing my cat every time i peel off my socks — jame (@kloogans) September 30, 2022

no point in posting anymore I can’t do better than this pic.twitter.com/UwmTmvAJC4 — Lolo (@LolOverruled) October 6, 2022

I love that cats slap the shit out of everything they cant understand. — IG: closedapp (@ih8rts) October 10, 2022

2 sause long pic.twitter.com/hizkOqJlyx — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) October 10, 2022

I feel so bad for my cat, he’s sitting by the door crying out for this cat and her baby (that are on the opposite side) The same cat I caught him with the night he snuck out, but sweetheart you have been neutered for a year+ she is lying, that is not your baby — Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) November 8, 2022

This is Jetty. He never wants to hear you complain about his barking again. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/6n7Jh45Dsu — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) December 1, 2022

I can’t pick up my dogs prescription because I can’t remember her date of birth. They won’t tell me it because patient privacy. She’s a dog. She won’t tell me it either. — Emma (@Turbo81) October 8, 2022

Cats can always spot the non cat person. pic.twitter.com/oKQOCKlak7 — B&S (@_B___S) November 26, 2022

On my flight today I woke up from a nap & an attendant was walking down the aisle holding a pug, saying “we found this pug. Whose pug is this??” And for 3 hours we all just took turns holding the mystery pug until a verrrry stoned man in the last row woke up & was like “Roscoe?!” — Laura Peek at Helium Indy Dec 10-11 (@laurapeek_) November 19, 2022