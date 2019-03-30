50th NAACP Image Awards: The Stunning Celebrity Red Carpet Looks

As the 50th NAACP Image Awards celebrates its half-century milestone on Saturday, stars commemorated the special occasion in style.

The 2019 NAACP Image Awards, which says its ongoing mission is to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of “people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film,” brought stunning looks to the red carpet.

“Insecure” creator Issa Rae arrived Saturday evening in a yellow flowy gown, cinched with a black belt around her waist. “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah showed up in an all-black ensemble, wearing a black turtleneck and black tuxedo jacket.

Lupita Nyong’o wore an off shoulder gown with a slit. The Academy award-winning actress paired her ensemble with silver strappy heels. “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross arrived in a black poofy gown with white polka dots.

Last year’s red carpet had a number of striking moments: To name a few, Samira Wiley arrived in a yellow strapless gown, Kerry Washington wore a black strappy ballgown and Laverne Cox stunned in a black shimmery gown with a slit.

This year’s Image Awards red carpet, hosted by Googoo Atkins, Angel Laketa Moore and Mykal Kilgore, was full of looks fit for the event.

Check out images from the nontelevised red carpet event, streamed live on Facebook, below: