ShoppingPrime Day 2023

These 50% Off (Or More) Deals Are Some Of The Deepest Discounts Prime Day Has To Offer

Get hefty discounts on these electronics, home goods and other coveted products during Amazon’s big sale event.
By 

Staff Writer

Revlon's heated <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096SVJZSW?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d66be4b065a315ba4e4a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2d66be4b065a315ba4e4a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096SVJZSW?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d66be4b065a315ba4e4a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">brush</a>, a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Updated-Compression-Bluetooth-Rechargeable/dp/B088BJ8B1G?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d66be4b065a315ba4e4a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" heated headache eye massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2d66be4b065a315ba4e4a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Updated-Compression-Bluetooth-Rechargeable/dp/B088BJ8B1G?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d66be4b065a315ba4e4a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> heated headache eye massager</a> and a two-piece Samsonite luggage <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BH6JK3Z5?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d66be4b065a315ba4e4a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2d66be4b065a315ba4e4a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BH6JK3Z5?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64a2d66be4b065a315ba4e4a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">set</a>.
HuffPost
Revlon's heated brush, a heated headache eye massager and a two-piece Samsonite luggage set.

You’re a busy person — that’s why you only have time for the biggest and the best Prime Day deals. To help you save the most money and time, we rounded up the deepest discounts on top selling items. From kitchen items to everyday essentials, we searched for Amazon Prime sales that are 50% off or more right now.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your home, are headed to a wedding or housewarming party or simply love a bargain, you’ll be ecstatic to see these deals. While most sales on Prime Day are pretty good, these half-off-or-more sales will make your cup feel half full.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

1
Amazon
Renpho heated eye massager (59% off)
Give your eyes and temples a little relaxation with this heated eye massager. It has a handy remote control so you can change the speed and mode with ease.
$53.19 (originally $129.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i4 robot vacuum (54% off)
The iRobot Roomba i4 is a cordless vacuum that senses where it’s supposed to be. Its circular shape allows it to suck up all the dust in corners and under tables and it won’t get caught bumping into larger pieces of furniture. Use the app to set it on an automatic cleaning cycle.
$159.99 (originally $349.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling headphones (54% off)
Durable, lightweight and made for music lovers, these Beats over-ear headphones will be your new daily favorite. They have a built-in microphone so you can take or make calls, and offer up to 22 hours of playtime per charge.
$159.99 (originally $349.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Logitech racing wheel and floor pedals (50% off)
Get the most out of your favorite driving video games with this Logitech G29 racing wheel with floor pedals. It works with Apple and PC computers alike, as well as newer Playstation models.
$199.99 (originally $399.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Bissell all-in-one floor cleaner (51% off)
Make floor cleaning a breeze with the Bissell CrossWave cordless. It’s an all-in-one wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop that can be used on hard floors and rugs.
$199.99 ($411.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Waterpik water flosser (50% off)
Make flossing a little more fun with this automatic water flosser. With 10 pressure settings, you can reach every part of your mouth and keep your gums happy.
$49.99 (originally $99.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
JBL wireless in-ear headphones (60% off)
Take your favorite music or podcast on the go with this set of JBL wireless in-ear headphones. They’re noise-canceling and have up to 40 hours of battery life per charge.
$39.95 (originally $99.95) at Amazon
8
Amazon
A two-piece set of hardside Samsonite luggage (57%)
Get ready for vacation with this set of two scratch-resistant hardside Omni 2 expandable suitcases from Samsonite, including a carry-on and a bigger piece you can check. The multi-directional spinner wheels let you move with ease and the TSA locks will provide peace of mind.
$166.55 (originally $389.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
An Elefor massage gun (72% off)
At the end of a long day hunched over your computer, you'll love to relax with this massage gun. It has nine different heads and a carrying case, and uses a USB-C port to charge.
$28.49 (originally $99.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Holy Stone GPS drone (52% off)
Take breathtaking photos from unreal angels with this Holy Stone drone with a 4K camera. It has a GPS smart return feature that makes the drone return to you with ease.
$118.99 (originally $249.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Revlon volumizing hair drying brush (52% off)
This beloved multi-use hair drying and styling tool boasts a mix of pinned and tufted bristles. It works to detangle and ensure shine with even super thick hair, providing a streamlined process and a picture-ready hairdo every time.
$33.60 (originally $69.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Chefman air fryer and dehydrator (50% off)
For roasted chicken and meats and banging veggies, the Chefman air fryer is your guy. It’s a mix between an air fryer, convection oven, rotisserie and dehydrator that will help you nail all the recipes you’ve saved but never attempted.
$69.99 (originally $139.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Winix air purifier (53% off)
With a high-efficiency particulate air filter, the Winix purifier works to remove 99.97% of particles like smells, smoke, pet dander, dust and bacteria. You can run it all night on sleep mode so that it's super silent and not disruptive.
$117.08 (originally $249.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus cycling computer (50% off)
If you’re a serious cyclist, you probably need this Garmin bike computer. It has GPS navigation, tracks your ascent grades and gives you workout suggestions and training guidance.
$299.99 (originally $599) at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pack of 15 shower bombs (51% off)
Finally, a bath bomb for showers. These aromatherapy pellets give your shower a scent boost, with essential oils to help you unwind and relax.
$19.50 (originally $39.99) at Amazon
16
Amazon
A Canon printer with Alexa voice control
Ah, a printer you can yell at and that will actually hear you. This Canon printer works with Alexa so you can control it with your voice. It can also print documents double-sided to save paper.
Shop sale at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Levoit cordless stick vac

These Prime Day Vacuum Sales Do Not Suck One Bit

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE