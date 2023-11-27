Shoppingsalescyber monday

These 50% (And More) Cyber Monday Deals Won’t Stick Around For Long

The deepest Cyber Monday discounts are fleeting! Shop them before they end tonight.
Shopping Writer, HuffPost

Waterpik water <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B07HBGXJBM?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=65641c80e4b0f35896f66468%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="flosser" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65641c80e4b0f35896f66468" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B07HBGXJBM?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=65641c80e4b0f35896f66468%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">flosser</a>, Merrell hiking <a href="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:65641c80e4b0f35896f66468/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/moab-speed-mid-gore-tex/50036W.html" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65641c80e4b0f35896f66468" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://merrel.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lqVge/pubref:65641c80e4b0f35896f66468/destination:https://www.merrell.com/US/en/moab-speed-mid-gore-tex/50036W.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">shoe</a> and Rubbermaid container <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRubbermaid-Easy-Find-Vented-Lids-Food-Storage-Containers-38-Piece-Set-Teal%2F840758500&subId1=65641c80e4b0f35896f66468" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65641c80e4b0f35896f66468" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRubbermaid-Easy-Find-Vented-Lids-Food-Storage-Containers-38-Piece-Set-Teal%2F840758500&subId1=65641c80e4b0f35896f66468" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">set</a>
Cyber Monday is finally here. If you’re anything like me, what you really want to hear about are those deep, deep discounts, namely, the ones that are 50% off or more. Here they are, folks, obsessively compiled and vetted by our Shopping team here at HuffPost.

Our roundup has everything from (my absolute favorite) super-soft pajamas and a bestselling adult baby blanket to artificial Christmas trees and a seriously innovative coffee brewer. Have fun filling up your cart knowing you’re getting the best deals possible, and upgrade your home, closet and life for a steal.

1
Walmart
A 38-piece set of Rubbermaid Easy Find food storage containers (up to 68% off list price)
Available in red and teal, these Rubbermaid Easy Find containers from Walmart will solve your food storage and meal prep needs — and because they nest and the lids snap together, they'll solve your messy cabinet and small-space storage problems, too. Two lids are vented to prevent splatter in the microwave, and the BPA-free containers are safe for the dishwasher, freezer and microwave.
$9 at Walmart (regularly $25.33+)
2
Amazon
The near-legendary Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (50% off list price)
This powerful machine makes one of the most dreary tasks — flossing — a lot more fun and exponentially more effective. Waterpik says the Aquarius can remove 99.9 percent of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than string floss. This advanced model offers 10 pressure settings, a massage mode to stimulate gums and a built-in timer to track your flossing. It comes with seven different tips, so a whole family can hygienically use one machine. It's less than four inches deep and under 5 inches wide, so it won't take up your whole bathroom counter, either. At a whopping half off, there's no reason not to grab one and impress your dental hygienist on your next visit.
$49.99 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $99.99)
3
Merrell
A fan-favorite hiking boot (50% off list price)
For Cyber Monday, Merrell is offering up to 60% off their infamously comfy yet practical footwear, including these Moab Speed hiking boots. These boots are designed to be lightweight yet super durable in a waterproof Gore-Tex style with ample ankle support that'll make sure you're ready for anything on the trail. Plus, their bold blue color accomplishes the rare feat of making a hiking boot look actually stylish.
$84.99 at Merrell (regularly $170)
4
Target
A wildly popular Dyson V8 (42% off list price)
Buy this beloved Dyson stick vacuum for one of the lowest sales we've seen — and get $25 back in the form of a Target gift card when you purchase from Target. This lightweight stick vac can do it all, from suctioning up dirt and debris from both carpets and hard floors to transforming into a hand-held vacuum with just the click of a button. Best of all, it's cordless, so you won't be encumbered or restricted with where you can use it (it's great for vacuuming cars and stairs, too). The filtration system captures allergens and dust so you don't just shoot dirty around your home as you clean. It comes with the multisurface main brush head as well as an interchangeable combination tool for smaller spaces, and runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge — more than enough power for small homes and apartments. While it’s only 42% off, this deal is too good not to share.
$249.99 at Target (originally $429.99)
5
Walmart
A dependable Frigidaire chest freezer (up to 50% off)
There are three sizes of Frigidaire chest freezers on deep discount at Walmart for Cyber Monday, and the largest one is 50% off. Each one has a removable interior basket so you don't have to go digging around in the chill for smaller items or things you want to access quickly, plus external temperature controls, a power light indicator so you know it's cooling away as it should, a defrost drain, and a smooth surface designed to be easy to wipe clean. You'll love having one for bulk shopping overflow, prepping for special occasions and stashing frozen treats you want to be easily accessible.
10 cubic feet freezer: $298 AT WALMART (ORIGINALLY $599)
6
Amazon
Instant Pot Cortex six-quart air fryer (50% off list price)
This is a six-quart, four-in-one basket air fryer with customizable cooking programs for those who never remember to defrost the chicken (or who get hungry for something in the freezer). The Instant Vortex six-quart basket fryer heats frozen food in the blink of an eye, giving your food a satisfying crunch with less oil than traditional frying.
$59.49 at Amazon (regularly $119.99)
7
Walmart
A powerful soundbar (50% off list price)
This 360-watt soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer for realistic, high-impact sound. It also promises to be user friendly and will pair seamless with any mobile device via AirPlay, Bluetooth or Spotify Connect.
$299 at Walmart (regularly $599.99)
8
Sorel
Sorel boots for the whole family (up to 50% off list price)
These men's Sorel 1964 PAC boots will keep feet dry and warm in even the worst elements, like many of Sorel's winter boots for men, women and kids — and today, the brand is offering up to 50% off many of their most popular styles, including the women's Joan of Arctic, Tivoli and Explorer boots.
Shop the sale at Sorel
9
Walmart
A LEGO Disney Encanto set (58% off list price)
This 587-piece LEGO Disney Encanto set is on sale at Walmart for a steal. Kids ages six and up can build Mirabel’s Colombian home that’s packed with small, thoughtful details straight from the movie, like the accordion and gramophone.
$25 at Walmart (regularly $59.95)
10
Amazon
An Aerogarden Harvest kit (56% off list price)
This popular hydroponic system helps to grow lush herbs indoors, all year round — and this is the lowest price it's been all year. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.
$89.99 at Amazon (regularly $159.95)
11
Walmart
Ninja Foodi 72-ounce power blender system (54% off list price)
This versatile food processor comes with a slew of flexible attachments for blending up a variety of dishes. In addition to the main hybrid blender–food processor attachment, the set comes with two blending cups that are tailored for creating either smoothies or juices — each with their own customized lids. Six easy-to-use presets (and six distinct blade attachments) offer the ability to pulverize anything to your liking with the touch of a button.
$98 at Walmart (regularly $198)
12
Walmart
A 4.8-star Shark vacuum (42% off list price)
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy items that you know you need but don’t want to pay full price for. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, consider the Shark Vertex DuoClean. It’s equipped with a full-contact brushroll to pick up even more dirt that its predecessor model and a HEPA filter that keeps debris and dander sealed inside the vacuum. The nozzle is also equipped with LED lights to illuminate the dirt that you might miss under standard household lighting.
$199 at Walmart (regularly $399)
13
Walmart
A folding vanity mirror with built-in Bluetooth speaker (49% off list price)
This 15-inch high mirror features a variety of lighting modes and a speaker for listening to music or taking calls while you get ready.
$48.98 at Walmart (regularly $99.99)
14
Walmart
A smart Shark robot vacuum (50% off list price)
This bagless robot vacuum is equipped with a self-emptying base that will hold up to two months’ worth of debris. It will respond to voice control via Alexa or your Google assistant and can clean for up to 120 minutes before needing to power up again. It also has night vision!
$298 at Walmart (regularly $599)
15
Walmart
A 20-piece cookware set for under $100 (50% off list price)
Know someone using hand-me-down cookware? This 20-piece set makes an impressive gift. The ceramic non-stick cookware is made for easy cleanup and has a timeless design that will remain stylish for many years. It even comes with five wooden cooking utensils.
$99 at Walmart (regularly $199)
16
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 shoes that women rave about (up to 58% off list price)
These lightweight comfy women's athletic shoes are a crowd favorite — reviewers rave about the level of comfort and how they can wear them while standing for hours at work or while traveling. The upper is not only breathable and able to conform to the shape of your foot, but is made with 50% recyclable materials. A memory sockliner helps make every step supported and cushioned. More than 80,000 reviewers have weighed in, giving them a 4.5-star rating.

Note: The level of discount varies by size and color, but you can find these up to 50% off. Choose your shoe size to see the sale price.
$31.80 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $44.95+)
17
Walmart
A fleece-lined Baya clog from Crocs (50% off list price)
If your kids are growing out of their Crocs faster than you can acquire them, take advantage of this Walmart Cyber Monday deal on a fleece-lined winter-ready pair.
$24.99 at Walmart (regularly $49.99)
18
Amazon
A pair of wireless Beats Studio Pro headphones (51% off list price)
These cult-fave wireless Beats headphones provide rich, crisp and immersive sound for up to 40 hours (!) whether you’re jamming out to music or talking on the phone. They offer an impressive “active noise cancelling” mode so you can focus with extra clarity (or just enjoy your favorite tunes that much more intensely). You can even use Siri with them!
$169.95 at Amazon (regularly $349.94)
19
Amazon
An Echo Pop (55% off list price)
Echo Pop is the newest addition to everyone’s favorite Alexa smart device lineup, now extra compact and user-friendly. It’ll play music and podcasts for you, set timers, check the weather, make calls, re-order toilet paper, answers questions, read the news for you and way, way more. Now’s the time to invest, since it’s a whopping 55% off the list price, making it less than $20.
$17.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
20
Amazon
A Keurig single-serve coffee maker (50% off list price)
This tried-and-true Keurig single serve coffee maker is majorly discounted for Cyber Week in a unique, stylish turquoise hue. It lets you choose between 6-, 8- and 10-oz. brew sizes and will quickly brew you a perfect cup of joe with barely any effort on your part.
$49.99 at Amazon (regularly $89.99)
21
Amazon
A pair of wireless JBL headphones (50% off list price)
These highly-rated JBL headphones deliver 44 hours of rich sound and head-nodding bass along with active noise cancellation to keep the whole world out while you do your thing. You can also use them to take calls thanks to their built-in mic.
$49.95 at Amazon (regularly $79.95–$99.95)
22
Michael's
A pre-lit Christmas tree (up to 70% off list price)
Get up to 70% off artificial Ashland Christmas trees from Michaels, like this 7.5-foot tall Augusta Pine tree replete with LED lights. Its branch tips are designed to be lifelike and you'll save money now that you won't be buying a live tree every year. (Plus, you won't have to deal with needles littering your floor or having to drag your tree to the curb once the holiday's over.)
$129.99 at Michaels (regularly $379.99)70% off Ashland Christmas trees at Michaels
23
Amazon
A set of four Italian wine glasses (44% off list price)
These stylish, steeply discounted 15-ounce wine glasses are crafted in Italy through a laser cutting technique (!). They're sure to add some elegance to your meals, while still being dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
$27.99 at Amazon (regularly $45)
24
Amazon
A endlessly convenient electric lighter (46% off list price)
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is supposed to be a game-changer for anyone who loves candles and incense. You can simply use one of these instead of going through packs of matches or disposable lighters. It's available in several colors, is easy to use and charge and is wind and splash-proof. While it’s not quite 50% off the typical Amazon price, we couldn't resist including this-reader favorite option.
$6.99 at Amazon (regularly $12.99)
25
Amazon
A Lefant robot vacuum (56% off list price)
Reviewers call this robot vacuum "a huge quality of life upgrade" for its ability to clean up dirt, dust, hair and more from hard-to-reach areas like under your couch. It has six clean modes, including a scheduled cleaning so you can get vacuuming out of the way while you catch up on rest or run errands. You can also give it voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant!
$88.88 at Amazon (regularly $179.99–$199.99)
26
Amazon
A 23AndMe DNA kit bundle (57% off list price)
This 23AndMe kit will show where in the world your DNA and ancestry composition is from, out of 2,750 geographic regions. It also shows you your inherited personal traits, such as hating the sound of chewing! You'll also have the opportunity to opt-in to 23AndMe's "DNA Relative Finder" to connect with other people who share your DNA.

This bundle also comes with a one-year premium membership that gives you personalized recommendations for your health and lifestyle based on your genetic predispositions.
$129 at Amazon (regularly $299)
27
Dr. Scholl's
Stylish boots from a trusted comfort-footwear brand (up to 65% off list price)
If you need new boots for winter, now’s the time to grab your new go-to pair. Fan-fave shoe brand Dr. Scholl’s is offering up to 65% off everything (plus free shipping!) through Nov. 27. I love these comfy, effortlessly fashionable women's ankle boots and men's Chelsea boots to carry you through chilly weather.
Women's: $37.99 at Dr. Scholl's (regularly $90)Men's: $55.99 at Dr. Scholl's (regularly $85)
28
Bruvi
A versatile coffee machine complete with accessories (50% off list price)
Coffee lovers, score 50% off this Bruvi Bundle with code FRIYAY150 through Nov. 27. The versatile single-serve Bruvi machine makes coffee, espresso and cold brew through a unique brewing system that promises no cross-contamination for a tastier (and more hygienic) cup of Joe. The bundle includes 20 bio-degradable coffee pods, a water filter kit and more.
$198 at Bruvi (regularly $348)
29
Hanna Andersson
An editor-favorite pair of ultra-comfy pajamas (50% off list price)
Hanna Andersson's iconic pajamas are the softest I've ever tried and the only pjs I'll wear. Everything on their site is 50% off for Cyber Monday. Their adult and kids' jammies feel like slipping into freshly washed sheets every time you wear them, and Hanna also offers an array of stylish kids' clothing.

If you're not sure where to begin, I'm obsessed with their whimsical striped pajama pants, which are available in adult and kids' sizes. They're made of organic cotton that get even softer the more you wash it, so they'll only get cozier with more wear.
50% off everything at Hanna Andersson
30
Cosabella
Some soft and stylish PJs (50% off list price)
Enjoy 50% off all pajamas at Cosabella, the renowned luxury intimates brand. Bedtime won't be the same — and you won't want to change out of this super-soft, menswear-inspired pajama set in the morning.
50% off pajamas at Cosabella
31
Amazon
A bestselling Urban Decay Naked mini eyeshadow palette (50% off)
This cult-fave eyeshadow palette is a holy grail for many makeup-lovers due to its versatile, velvet-textured neutral shades that'll take you from brunch to meetings to nights out.
$16.50 at Amazon (regularly $33)
32
Amazon
A Ring video doorbell (45% off)
This video doorbell device is so popular that we think this 45% off deal, while not quite 50% off, is well worth a look. It allows anyone to see, hear and speak to someone at their front door through their smartphone, tablet or computer, and sends mobile notifications when anyone sets off its built-in motion sensors or rings the doorbell. It provides an extra sense of security for those living alone, and is designed to easily connect to Wifi and pair with Alexa-enabled devices.
$54.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
33
Lane Bryant
A holiday-ready cardigan (50% off)
Snag 50% off clothing, accessories and sleepwear at Lane Bryan until Nov. 25 and refresh your wardrobe for cheap, including this sweet striped open-front cardigan that's available in sizes 10–28.
$39.97 at Lane Bryant (regularly $79.95)50% off at Lane Bryant
34
Buffy
Bedding bundles from Buffy (up to 50% off)
Grab up to 50% off bedding bundles from Nov. 22–28 at Buffy, including a cult-fave eucalyptus set complete with swoon-worthy pillows, a comforter, duvet cover and sheet set.
Up to 50% off bundles at Buffy
35
Amazon
A comfy retro-inspired bean bag chair (50% off)
This cozy bestselling bean bag chair makes a perfect gift for the young people in your life — or, keep it in your home and wow them whenever they come over. It's filled with shredded memory foam for maximum comfiness, and its super-soft microfiber cover is designed to be stain-resistant, so if anyone spills on it, it'll be easy to clean up.
$39.99 at Amazon (regularly $79.99)
36
Casper
A popular weighted blanket (50% off)
Score up to 75% off all clearance items at internet-favorite mattress brand Casper until Nov. 30. You can snag bestselling mattresses, bedding and pillows at a steep discount, including this comfy weighted blanket.
$84.50+ at Casper (regularly $169+)Up to 75% off sale items at Casper

