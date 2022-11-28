43 Deals 50% Off And Over To Shop This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here and you only have a few hours left to shop these jaw-dropping deals. Godspeed.
Amanda Davis, Samantha Wider, Brittany Gibson, Katherine Louie and Mallory Mower

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Old Navy
50% off everything at Old Navy

Get the sherpa turtleneck here and shop everything on sale here.

2
Target
Up to 50% off home, tech and toys, and up to 55% off select Christmas trees at Target
Get the Shark vacuum here and check out everything else on sale here.
3
amazon.com
Up to 72% off a Renpho percussion massager
Check out aTikTok of the massager in action.

Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (originally $249; available in three colors).
4
Anthropologie
Take an extra 50% off sale items at Anthropologie
The discount will be applied at checkout!

Get the fringe sweater here, the yellow quilt here, and shop everything on sale here.
5
Nordstrom
Up to 60% off at Nordstrom.
Get the Calvin Klein boots here, and shop everything on sale here.
6
Wayfair
Up to 80% off tons of items at Wayfair — including up to 70% off lighting, up to 65% off living room seating, and more
Get the accent chair here, and check out everything else on sale here.
7
Aeropostale
60% off or more at Aeropostale with clearance up to 80% off

Get the puffer coat here and shop everything else on sale here.

8
Girlfriend Collective
Up to to 70% off at Girlfriend Collective.
Get the ultralight leggings here, and check out everything else on sale here
9
Fly By Jing
Up to 50% off sitewide at Fly By Jing
Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small business that makes sauces, seasonings, and dumplings featuring flavors from Sichuan.

BuzzFeed writer Brittany Ross swears by this stuff:"Ever since my sister introduced me to this heavenly condiment, I've slathered it on pretty much everything I could think of — from roasted vegetables and noodles to seafood and popcorn. It's got a kick, yes, and while I'm a big fan of spicy food, the thing I love most about this chili crisp is that it also has great flavor that doesn't get overpowered by the heat, which happens with so many other spicy condiments. That deep savory flavor comes from ingredients like fermented black bean, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, and seaweed, so it's no wonder it's become my go-to pantry staple when I want to zhuzh up my dinner. PS: Some people even swear by it as an ice cream topping!"

Check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.
10
Banana Republic Factory
60% off everything, plus an extra 20% off at checkout at Banana Republic Factory
Get the turtleneck sweater here, and check out the rest of the sale here.
11
amazon.com
50% off the newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of Amazon HD Fire TV stick
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

Get it for $19.99 (originally $39.99)If you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 50% off — get it for $24.99 (originally $49.99).
12
Amazon
And up to 50% off Fire Tablets for the whole family on Amazon

Get the Fire HD 10 tablet here, and check out the entire sale here.

13
Sur La Table
Up to 75% off at Sur La Table
Get the Le Creuset deep dutch oven here, and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.
14
Hewhh / Etsy
Up to 60% off at Etsy
The custom letter necklaces are made by Hewhh, an Asian-owned small business making the *cutest* personalized jewelry.

Get the custom letter necklace here and check out the rest of the sale here.
15
Everlane
Up to 50% off at Everlane
Get the the '90s cheeky jeans here, and check out the entire sale here.
16
JW Pei
Up to 50% off sitewide plus free shipping at JW Pei
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned brand with minimalist accessory designs that are made with sustainable vegan materials.

Get the Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag here, and shop everything on sale here.
17
amazon.com
54% off an HD projector perfect for turning any room into a mini movie theater
Promising review: " I came in to the concept of getting my first projector with high hopes having had my last few televisions disappoint, and I can say sincerely that I’m blown away by how well this projector performs given it’s extremely compact size and super reasonable price. I’m getting great quality video on a scale larger than any television I’ve had before, and it’s super portable so you can take it outside or bring to friends houses and etc. The audio is perfect for watching tv or playing video games at home, although if you’re planning any outdoor activities I’d maybe recommend bringing another speaker (which I’d probably assume I’d have to do anyways with a projector this small). It looks sleek too and it’s super quiet. Highly recommend, this is basically everything I had hoped for in a projector!" —Maxson Taylor

Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (originally $129.99)
18
Alleyoop
Up to 50% off sitewide and a free mystery gift with purchase at Alleyoop
Alleyoop is a woman-owned small biz that takes "beauty efficiency" to a new level. Most of their products are compact and have multiple functions!

Get the Beauty MVP set here and shop everything on sale here.
19
Allbirds
Up to 50% off at Allbirds

Get the Wool Runners here and shop everything on sale here.

20
Forever 21
Up to 80% off everything at Forever 21
Enter promo code EXTRA30 at checkout.

Get the faux shearling jacket here and shop everything on sale here.
21
Nike
Save up to 60% off select styles, from sneakers to workout and loungewear, at Nike
Enter promo code CYBER at checkout. Sale ends Nov. 28.

Get the Air Max sneakers here, and shop everything else here.
22
Gap
50% off at Gap
Get the funnelneck sweater here, and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.
23
Eloquii
50% off sitewide at Eloquii, plus an extra 15% off when you spend over $125
Enter code CYBER at checkout.

Get the cardigan dress here, and check out everything else on sale here.
24
amazon.com
53% off a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors).
25
Amazon
Up to 61% off a metal minimalist bar cart
Promising review: "This cart is the perfect size and such a pretty color gold. It’s more of a matte color and not too shiny. I love that it has wine racks underneath for additional storage. It was very easy to put together." —Alison

Get it from Amazon for $73.71+ (originally $188.50, available in six colors).
26
Francescas
Up to 60% off everything at Francesca's,
Get the sweater here, and shop everything on sale here.
27
Foreo
Up to 50% off select items at Foreo
PLUS get an extra 10% off with promo code ADD10 at checkout!

Get the Luna 3 facial cleansing device here and check out the full selection of products on sale here.
28
Amazon
63% off an Echo Dot
Promising review: "Never thought I'd be one to enjoy a virtual assistant like Alexa, but I sure do! I love just sending commands out into the air and a timer is set, an alarm is ready to wake me in the morning, and my questions are answered. Plus, music on demand is so handy! I really enjoy having the Echo Dot in my household." —Melanie Henner

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (originally $39.99).
29
West Elm
Up to 70% off sitewide (including up to 50% off bestselling furniture) at West Elm

Get the leather sectional here and check out everything else on sale here.

30
J Crew Factory
60% off sitewide, plus an extra 70% off clearance, at J.Crew Factory
Use the code BIGSALE at checkout to get the extra 70% off clearance!

Get the crewneck sweater tee here, and shop everything on sale here.
31
Kiehl's
Up to 50% off select best-selling products at Kiehl's
Get the Avocado Eye Cream here, and check out the full selection of products on sale here.
32
Hanna Andersson
50% off everything at Hanna Andersson

Get the matching deer PJ set here and check out the rest of the sale here.

33
Amazon
50% off a 23andMe test
Promising review: "Thoroughly enjoyed. Other ancestry sites really cannot compare. Providing health information along with analyzing your maternal line (maternal and paternal if your male) really sets 23andme apart. Of course you can get the basic ancestry feature if that is your preference. If you have a grandparent submit their DNA along with yours, you can see exactly what traits were passed to you." —Mama Matcha

Get it from Amazon for $99 (originally $199).
34
amazon.com
50% off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush
Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E Perla

Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors).
35
Nautica
Up to 70% off sitewide at Nautica, plus an additional 20% off on orders over $150
Use code CYBER20 at checkout to get the additional 20% off.

Get the fleece jacket here, and shop everything else here.
36
Great Jones
Up to 50% off sitewide at Great Jones

Get the Dutchess here and check out the rest of the sale here.

37
Buy Buy Baby
Up to 50% off deals at Buy Buy Baby, including car seats, strollers, baby toys, and more

Get the safety gate here and check out everything on sale here.

38
Ashley Stewart
50% off the entire site and up to 85% off clearance items at Ashley Stewart
Get the pearl-embellished top here, and shop everything on sale here.
39
Urban Decay
Up to 50% off sitewide at Urban Decay.

Get the Naked X Robin Eisenberg Eyeshadow Palette here and check out the full selection of products on sale here.

40
PJ Place
Up to 50% off sitewide at PJ Place
Get the thermal pajama set here, and shop everything else here.
41
Baby Gap
50% off your purchase, plus an extra 10% off at Baby Gap

Get the varsity jacket here and check out everything on sale here.

42
Urban Outfitters
50% off jackets, sweaters, beanies, and more (plus 30% off your purchase) at Urban Outfitters
Discount is taken at checkout.

Get the flannels here and shop everything on sale here.
43
8 Other Reasons
50% off everything at 8 Other Reasons
Use code BFCM at checkout to score the deal.

Get the pearl bag here, and shop everything on sale here.
