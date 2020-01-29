50 U.S. Troops Now Diagnosed With Traumatic Brain Injuries After Iran Attack

“A brain injury changes the way you move, act, think, and feel ― it has the potential to change who you are at your core,” Connors said. “What could be more serious than that?”

Veterans of Foreign Wars, a prominent veterans organization, called on Trump to apologize for his “misguided remarks.”

“TBI is a serious injury and one that cannot be taken lightly,” the group said in a statement Friday.

“The VFW expects an apology from the president to our service men and women for his misguided remarks,” the statement continued. “And, we ask that he and the White House join with us in our efforts to educate Americans of the dangers TBI has on these heroes as they protect our great nation in these trying times.”

