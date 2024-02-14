50 Things From Our Posts Other Readers Have Tried And Loved, So Now It's Your Turn

Popular items from this list:
A pair of heart-shaped cat-eye sunglasses because nothing else can so instantly elevate any outfit to playfully glamorous
A pair of Bearpaw ankle boots to keep your toesies cozy and stylish just like Uggs, but at a lower price
They're waterproofed already and have some serious traction on their sole, so perfect for trudging through freezing weather. They're available in sizes 5–13 and 16 colors, and reviewers recommend sizing down!
I just ordered the Bearpaw slippers. My size cost $49.95, and considering that Uggs cost well over $100… I'm willing to try the cheaper alternative! I'll let everyone know how it goes… lol. Update [20 days later]:The Bearpaw boots are great! I love the fact that they're already waterproofed.
A six-pack of cloud-shaped utility knives, because if you must bust through tape on every package, you might as well do it with something SUPER adorable
A squeegee broom so you can extract years' worth of embedded pet hair from your carpet and rugs
It features rubber bristles along one edge, and if you flip it, a wide rubber squeegee on the other. Some reviewers find the squeegee side is more effective on carpet than the bristles, so could be worth a try! Oh, and the handle telescopes 36–60 inches, so you can store it easily but also use it to squeegee off high windows if necessary.
I bought the squeegee broom and it did wonders for getting hair (both mine and my cats) out of the carpet, carpet looks great now!
And a pet hair remover you simply brush over any fabric surface to instantly pick up every last bit of shedding
Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and use it forever!
The ChomChom is amazing. My couch looks so much better than it did after the paper tape rollers!
Fanola Purple Shampoo, which works wonders to give dyed-blonde hair that platinum shine week after week
You just leave it on for 1-3 minutes (any longer and it can dye your hair lavender! Which is also cool, you do you) once a week. And if you want to avoid staining your nails, remember to wear gloves when you do it!
The Fanola no yellow shampoo is AMAZING! I live in the country with very hard well water and within one month of getting it done, my hair was a brassy mess. Two washes with the shampoo and it looks even brighter than when it was freshly done! I didn't find it drying when used with the Fanola Restructuring conditioner.
I didn't find it drying when used with the Fanola Restructuring conditioner
"My results weren't quite as dramatic as the photos, but it's still by far the best purple shampoo I've ever used. It's so powerful that it'll even turn my fingers purple if I don't wash it off quickly! Love it and totally worth the price!" — brituhny
An earwax removal kit so you can clear up your muffled hearing in less than 10 minutes
The kit comes with removal drops and an ear syringe. Not to dissuade you from going to the doctor, of course; if you have major wax impaction or some other mystery thing stuck in your ear, then please go! I use these drops then rinse with a bulb every few months when my hearing's slightly muffled by wax, and it's always cleared everything out.
"I just got the Debrox based on this article and got a clump of wax that had been blocking my hearing for weeks.
It's only a dollar more for the version with a bill syringe in it, so don't buy one separate (you can use a baby one if you already have it)." — stephaniesm
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which reviewers with sensitive and dry skin swear by
Boost hydration without breaking the bank on pricey moisturizer and serum brands. You can try it no matter your skin type to deliver deep hydration and help protect your skin from losing moisture.
"Cosrx Snail Mucin is a game changer. I put it on after serums, let it absorb, then sunscreen. No need for moisturizer in the summer! I also add it to my lips before sleeping and wake up to plump soft lips!" — CdnBeaver
A pair of workout leggings made from recycled plastic
Your exercise regimen can be good for you and help the planet. They come in a VERY wide range of sizes, and one reader says they've owned a pair for three years and they're still practically perfect in every way. They're made from 79% rPET or recycled #1 plastic; in this case, it's water bottles collected and processed in Taiwan
. These are a good candidate for the Guppyfriend washing bag
, which helps catch microplastics before they are rinsed out in your wastewater.
Get them in sizes XXS–6XL, three inseam lengths, six regular colors and nine seasonal colors.
"I got a pair of those leggings a couple of years ago on a whim when they did a promo on Facebook where you only pay shipping. Three years later and they are without a doubt the best leggings I have. I bought a new pair just so I could have two since I love working out in them.
They breathe just fine so you don't overheat but you can still wear them in the cold (above freezing, they're not thermal). They're high-waisted (at least the ones I ordered are), they don't slip down, and they don't stretch out; you can definitely rewear them before washing. My older ones have actually gotten better as the years have gone by.
Also, they come in a ton of different sizes so people of all shapes can enjoy them. TL;DR: These are, in my opinion, the best leggings on the market." —akerkhoff
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste so you can instantly shine or de-gunk dozens of different surfaces without hard scrubbing
I honestly was skeptical. I had tried everything to get the hard water stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, doors, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good....It's that good. It's better than good. It's crazy how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product.
My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." — Amazon customer
A lightweight and compact portable charger because these days, your phone's an essential
"I second the power bank! I bought one for a trip to Disneyland that kept both mine and my husband’s phones charged through the whole day
, and he recently bought another as backup power for his video camera. They’re really amazing and hold sooooo much charge!" —ericag476c06e05
An adorable cat-shaped night-light that will bring a little bit more joy and delight to bedtime
Or a Baby Yoda night-light, the next best thing to using the force to sense your way to the bathroom at 2 a.m.
I actually have the Baby Yoda night-light already! 💡 😃 It's the only night-light in the house. We have it in the hallway leading to the bathroom so that no one trips in the middle of the night.
"I am admittedly obsessed with 'The Child' and can't get enough of him — that includes letting him reign over my bathroom at night in the form of the night-light."
A mounted brush so when you're busy, your kitteh can go get the scratching they're desperately desiring from you
I got my cats the wall groomer. They love it. My big boy loved it so hard, he knocked it off the wall. I mounted it with screws the second time lol.
A six-pack of zero-calorie caffeinated mints for Goldilocks-perfect perk-ups
Each vegan and gluten-free mint contains 40 mg of caffeine, so you can stick with just one for a smaller boost, enjoy two for a cup-of-coffee-like effect, or up it to three for a serious jolt! And since they're MINTS, they'll leave you with the opposite of coffee breath. They're also sugar- and aspartame-free, dairy- and wheat-free and contain a B vitamin complex.
The caffeinated mints! I can't live without them now.
" — HannahLollol
"Yes! I love them." — blaker40c566b26
A liquid matte lipstick from The Lip Bar that's ultra-pigmented and long-lasting
The Lip Bar is a Black woman–owned small business based in Detroit, Michigan, and all of their products are vegan and cruelty-free. And besides lipstick
, they make face
and eye makeup
"OMG Lip Bar yessss this is the real deal." — cperryrun
"I use The Lip Bar's matte liquid lipsticks often and the formula is truly incredible. It hardly budges at all throughout the day, the pigment is bomb, AND it doesn't dry out my lips at all — which is really difficult to find in a matte lipstick."
A 100-pack of LED-dimming sheets so your computer charger, internet router and other electronics don't you awake with their overly bright lights.
These dim 50%–80% of the light, so the rest of the day you still know that everything's working the way it's supposed to! If you prefer, you can double 'em to block even more light, or go for the blackout edition
. They're completely removable and leave no residue behind! I use them on my own stuff at home — the microwave, the internet router — and they work exactly the way they say they do.
I thought I would take a shot on these blackout stickers since they weren't that expensive. I was SO delighted with my purchase! I couldn't have imagined. I keep a fan on when I sleep — it has a row of lights that no longer bother me. My power strip for charging my phone/tablet/watch/headphones — completely dark. Every penny of this purchase I consider well spent, and I literally only did two things with it. Cannot recommend enough!
Every penny of this purchase I consider well spent, and I literally only did two things with it. Cannot recommend enough!" — sitkal
"I bought them based on one of these reviews and absolutely love them.
A can of Barkeepers Friend powder cleanser to scrub off some of the most impossible stains
It's bleach free, but can remove rust, tarnish, mineral deposits, and tough stains from all kinds of surfaces, like stainless steel (those pans you accidentally scorched!), porcelain, ceramic, copper alloys, fiberglass, Corian, brass, bronze, chrome, and aluminum. That means it cleans all kinds of things in your kitchen (the grimy stove top! The yucky sink!) PLUS basically everything in your bathroom: sinks, bathtubs, showers, faucets, toilets, tile, and grout.
"Barkeepers Friend is the real deal!" — b492e17612
A pair of inexpensive wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make it easy to listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks no matter what you're doing
They're waterproof and they come with several sizes of silicone tips, so you know they'll fit! Promising review:
"I saw that these TOZO T10 5.0 were featured on BuzzFeed as having great reviews, and were cheap, so I took a chance. The price is unbeatable. I LOVE these things. The sound quality is excellent, they’re easy to operate, and I’m really dancing around the house again.
Even though I hate exercise’s guts passionately, I’m getting exercise without even trying. I have also successfully answered calls, and the sound is crystal clear. I extremely recommend these if you want to dip your toe in the world of smartphone earbuds, without breaking the bank, this is a great option. Give them a go. For this price you can’t go wrong." — Just A Narwhal
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, which reviewers swear is comparable to the five-times pricier Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer
It's sold out frequently thanks to TikTok, so if you want this, it's probably best to grab it while it's in stock! It's lightweight, helps reduce the appearance of pores, and has a velvety texture that'll help your foundation glide over your skin flawlessly. And hey, it's cruelty-free and vegan! "
Can confirm those elf primers are 🔥🔥🔥!!!
Or E.l.f.'s hydrating Power Grip Primer for an under-$10 way to ensure every last bit of makeup stays exactly where you want it
Lovepop pop-up cards that don't just say just the right thing, they're basically a little gift in and of themselves
"I didn’t know the Lovepop cards were on Shark Tank
! I have bought my mom one for Mother’s Day the past two years. They are so beautiful, and she keeps them popped open on a shelf.
I’ll be buying more!" — katit3
The Lovepop cards are kind of my fiancé's signature card. He orders one any time he has a special occasion to mark. They are always so beautiful and pretty and delicate and intricate that they automatically make you feel special. Something that a dollar-store card will never accomplish. It's not the money it's the art.
Something that a dollar-store card will never accomplish. It's not the money it's the art." — thedistancetohere222
A knitted bodycon tie-waist dress because it's the perfect balance between feeling cozy and looking stylish
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 31 colors.
"...I bought it in an XL (I’m usually a 14/16) and it fits great!! Everybody’s always surprised when I say I got it on Amazon.
The elastic in the sleeves broke tho so just be careful — but I like it like that because it’s almost like bell sleeves now." — s haynep445f89de7
Paint brush covers you snap over your still-wet brushes and rollers while you let paint dry so you can pick right back up later
"I swear by the Paint Brush Cover. I work as a painter and it makes clean up so much easier.
I just put my brush or roller in a cover and I'm done. I have five brush covers and three or four roller covers." — juliew21
A pack of colorful pens made of 89% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles
You can easily buy refills for them instead of buying new pens every time one runs out (or just recycle the pens again without the ink).
I stupid love those recycled pens. They write so well! Pilot knows what's up.
Pilot knows what’s up." — nicolep8
A Magna-Tiles set if you're looking for a toy that's not digital but will still keep a young kiddo interested
The translucent pieces make it easy to build cool 3D creations thanks to the magnets on their edges. I've played with these with my BFF's three-year-old multiple times and we always have a BLAST building all kinds of creations (castles, dragons, dogs, alien planets, etc.), then getting to CRUSH THEM. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
"I second Magna-Tiles. We got a huge set as a gift and we play with them all the time. They also travel well and have kept our 2-year-old occupied at or near family dinner tables." — gracieappelt
"Agreed — my 3-year-old’s absolute favorite toy." — Ellet1110
Kodiak Cakes, a whole-grain protein-packed pancake and waffle mix that you can use in all sorts of recipes as a substitute for white flour
A few years ago my family bought a few boxes of their buttermilk mix to make pancakes with, and they were genuinely really delicious! I've had them every once in a while since then, too, and enjoy them every time. They definitely keep me full for longer than regular pancakes do (thanks to the 14g of protein per serving, or 21g if you make 'em with milk and eggs, which I recommend anyway).
I had no idea Kodiak Cakes were on 'Shark Tank!' It's been my go-to for pancakes for awhile now.
" — caseye4ac848818
I came down to say the same thing. Great product!
A pine tree-and-moss-scented handmade soap from Crystal Bar Soap
Crystal Bar Soap is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles, California; all their products are 100% vegan, and all their crystals are ethically sourced!
Crystal Bar Soap is the best! I've used tons of their soaps and bath bombs, and have an entire shelf display in my house of crystals I've collected from their products over the years. Their founder, Kat, is the absolute sweetest too. <3
My colleague Heather Braga also loves these; here's what she had to say:
"One of my favorite small shops has always been Crystal Bar Soap. They specialize in, you guessed it, soaps filled with crystals (!!!) but they also sell bath bombs
, bath salts
, and body butter
. I personally have many of their soaps, as I love a good crystal, and have given them as gifts.
I love that each one is handmade and includes a stone you can keep forever even after you've finished washing-up with the soap itself. The 'Spirit of Eternity' bar
is one of my faves, thanks to the mystical opalite crystal embedded in it. Not to mention, the bars of soap are STUNNING.
When Aladdin sang 'shining, shimmering, splendid,' he was probably talking about the products from Crystal Bar Soap. We're all likely washing our hands more than ever right now, so we might as well be using soap filled with good vibes, right?"
A pair of Soap Standles because if you like to use bar soap, it's a game changer
If you like or use bar soap, I'll go ahead and say it: You need the Soap Standle, and probably more than one!
Made from sturdy, infinitely reusable plastic, it puts every soap dish I've ever seen to shame. The top has pointy teeth that easily insert into your bar, then stay stuck there until your bar's down to the tiniest nub. The bottom has several waves in the plastic, perfectly designed so your bar of soap will sit neatly on the counter but have enough airflow in the gaps between the waves that the bottom of the bar easily dries out between uses andnever gets mushy or gross!
It's not bulky, so the bar looks pretty sitting next to your sink or on the shelf in your shower. I've used three of them since I got them in June — one with hand soap, and two with my favorite shampoo and conditioner bars — and have zero complaints. I just put the bars with the Standles directly on the counter and shelf, and both surfaces have stayed perfectly clean.
I 100% agree with the 1,445 other people who have rated this 5 stars on Amazon, this product is such a game changer and a problem solver! Bar soap is perfect if you're looking to reduce the amount of non-reusable plastic in your life, and these make it much more practical!
I have SoapStandles all over the house — try it at a sink, too — you may be surprised how much you like it. The bar lasts longer.
A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette featuring 40 shades in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes
Keep up with luxe beauty releases? Yep, it's very
similar to the $40 James Charles x Morphe palette.
"That eyeshadow palette effing WORKS. I use it for day and night looks, and even when I want to scare people off." — rebecca
A genius twice-as-thick workout mat designed to fold into quarters when you need more softness for your knees or hands
The company's a woman-founded small biz!
"I have the Stakt mat and have been loving it so far (about a month). I have a repaired ACL and meniscus so my knee is sensitive, but I can apply pressure to it on the mat no problem thanks to the thickness. It's also quick and easy to store since I don't have to roll it up." — rougeandrojo
An ice roller you can use to help relieve headaches or, at the very least, reduce puffiness
A set of six wool dryer balls to replace single-use plasticky dryer sheets once and for all
They may or may not actually make your clothes dry faster, but they will help gently soften things and last for at least
1,000 loads. You can add a few drops of essential oil to one or two per load for a light, pleasant scent. And theoretically, at the end of their life, you can compost them or recycle them with other fabrics, because they're wool.
Can't endorse the dryer balls enough — they cut down on drying time and leave clothes with zero static. The best, a real game changer for laundry.
The best, a real game changer for laundry." — chimes320
The Comfy, a reversible blanket/sweatshirt that's perfect for anyone who likes to lounge around
It's designed to be big enough that it covers you up completely, if you tuck your feet under you on the couch, and of course it's machine-washable and dryable.
I have the Comfy and I can't even begin to explain how much I love that thing. It's absolutely enormous and the warmest and coziest thing I've ever owned. You can have my Comfy when you peel it off my cold dead body!!
You can have my Comfy when you peel it off my cold dead body!!" — Allcreaturesgreatandsmall
Kayla Boyd, an editor here at BuzzFeed, also owns this and can't get enough:
"I LOVE this thing. It allows you to literally wrap yourself in a blanket, but still be able to use your hands, without your poor arm suffering in the cold breeze. I wear this while working from home, watching Netflix, and while taking naps. It's so comfy that there have been times I don't want to take it off when I have to run to the store — the only reason I do is because I don't want it to get dirty. I can't imagine one person who wouldn't be happy to have this wonderful bundle of coziness."
A countertop paint kit that will completely overhaul that outdated Formica for a design-show-worthy before and after
It's a three-step paint process that goes right over your old countertops. It has automotive-grade durability and is made of safe water-based materials. One kit covers the typical kitchen's 35 square feet, or 16 running feet of standard 2-foot-wide countertop.
"I used that countertop painting set. I definitely recommend it! If you do use it, a few tips
"1. You can’t put things on your countertops for two weeks. Plan accordingly.
"2. Save some of the sealant and reseal once a year. Otherwise, you’ll have to redo the entire thing." — solid8
A purse-sized jewelry cleaning pen you gently brush over your precious-gem rings for sparkling clarity
All you have to do is twist to dispense a little of the liquid, brush it over your jewelry to make everything sparkle, then rinse your jewelry off. It works for stones, gold, and silver, but not pearls! I also like to keep one of these around because it works SO well on pretty much all of my jewelry, including costume jewelry!
A miracle worker!! It brings back the sparkle and shine of my gemstone jewelry. I had one white topaz ring I thought would never be clear again. I used this pen, quick and easy, and the stone is now clear and sparkly again!
" — nicoleg4fbf770b4
A bottle of no-odor mold and mildew cleaner gel that sticks to your tile grout and caulking so it can actually do its job
I just got this little bottle of magic yesterday afternoon and decided to give it a spin last night. I just moved into my home and the previous owners left me with a bad case of unremovable mold on the bath caulking I've been trying to remove for weeks. I decided to give this a try after seeing it on a BuzzFeed list and OMG I'm truly in shock.I left the liquid marinating for about 12 hrs and the mold is almost about gone. The only thing I wish for was that the bottle were bigger, for the price is a bit steep for the amount you get. But I'm very happy with the results. What are you waiting for? Hurry up and order it worksssssss!!!
. The only thing I wish for was that the bottle were bigger, for the price is a bit steep for the amount you get. But I’m very happy with the results. What are you waiting for? Hurry up and order it worksssssss!!!" — Ashly Feliciano
A pack of blotting tissues in an easy dispenser so you can toss them in your purse and go
I bought these exact ones and they totally live up to the 1,446 positive reviews — they stay nice and neat in your bag, soak up a bunch of oil quickly and, because they come with over 100 to a pack for so cheap, you don't find yourself rationing them.
I love this oil-absorbing face-blotting paper! They're cheap, but work great — I only need to use one most times, maybe two if I'm especially oily so they also last a while. I've been using them religiously since then.
I’ve been using them religiously since then." — lesliec40b05e02e
A wire-free bra with laces to give you a little more push-up oomph than even regular push-up bras can
It's available in sizes 32A–40C and 11 colors.
"I stumbled upon a review for this bra in one of your posts, immediately headed to Amazon to check it out for myself, and omg I had to immediately order one because for the price, why not right?! Well it came in and I loved it so much I had to order more.
No more over paying for the Bombshells from Victoria’s Secret, these bras are hands down way better and also only a fraction of the cost!
I cannot say enough good things about them. I absolutely love them!" —shelbypeach
Two cult-favorite acne products: Aztec Secret Bentonite Clay Mask for cleansing and helping banish acne bit by bit, and Thayer's Witch Hazel Toner for taming redness and breakouts
Thayers Witch Hazel and Aztec Healing Clay have transformed my 20 years of acne-prone skin in the best way! ✨
✨" — kateh42c068055
Milani's Baked Blush in Luminoso, which one reader swears is suuuuuper similar to the cult-favorite Nars Orgasm blush
"One of my favorites is Milani blush in the shade Luminoso. It is a perfect alternative for NARS blush in the shade Orgasm. It is less than 1/3 the price at about $9. You get a really good amount of product too. Mine has lasted me a long time, it’s got great pigmentation. They also have other shades, but that is the most similar." — Lalalace1640
A fabric shaver because you shouldn't throw out a sweater, throw, pillow or chair just because it's started to pill!
That sweater shaver depiller thing is life changing. I got one for myself, then gave one to my mom, then started just giving them to everyone in my life. Everyone is like 'OK, weird, thanks I guess?' at first but once they use it they're hooked.
" — andreat48c19e972
An argan oil hair mask to help pump hydration into your color-treated or dried-out hair
The Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask! I've been using this product once a week for the past year, it's my absolute favorite that I have seen on a BuzzFeed post! After seeing it and checking out the 6,500 positive reviews on Amazon, I had to try it out for myself. Because I've been dying my hair since the age of 12, my hair has been extremely dry and dead. After I came across this product almost a year ago, my hair has looked like something out of a shampoo commercial!
" — laurenc429835504
A Squatty Potty toilet stool (yup!) because it aligns everything in a natural way to make pooping easier and faster
"Life changing!" — heatherf42c9e7a7e
You can get a 9-inch-high stool for advanced squatters for $29.99
, a bamboo "flip" version that toggles between 7 and 9 inches for $29.99
, or the 7-inch clear acrylic version for $79.99
And a cute sheep toilet paper holder that'll just plain bring you a bit of delight
"I have the sheep, buy him, I love him." — Lena
A 12-pack of fizzing cleaning tablets to drop into any seemingly permanently stained travel mug or stainless water bottle
"Bottle Bright tablets. Cleaned all my stained travel mugs, and now my coffee and teas taste good again!" — grant101010
A pair of mirrored glasses that let you lay down AND keep reading that book or watching TV
"Mirrored reading glasses so you can lay down and read!" — nicolerenaes
A post-waxing, post-shaving skin solution that helps reduce the appearance of razor bumps and redness
A little goes a long way here, and consistent, daily use is key if you want to see the effects! If it stings too much to use right after you shave, try waiting a few hours or even a full day, then using it.
Tend Skin solution. It really reduces razor burn.
" — psycwench
An RFID-blocking travel wallet because it can fit everything your regular wallet can plus your passport and tickets
It has eight card slots, a pen holder, a SIM card slot, a zipper pocket, a boarding pass pocket you can also use for cash, and a smartphone pocket. It also comes with a detachable wrist strap so you can use it as a clutch if you choose!
Definitely the RFID-blocking travel passport wallet by Zoppen! It has made traveling so much easier and I always feel more organized. :)
:)" — melialexander
A truly adorable narwhal coffee mug because while practical products bring lots of joy, sometimes incredibly adorable ones can make you even happier
"I got the narwhal coffee mug from Amazon for Christmas and I LOVE it! I drink out of it almost every morning! And it’s even cuter in real life!" — mrsorlandobloom