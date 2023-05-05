Sleuthing Neighbors Think They Know Who Dumped 500 Pounds Of Pasta

The mystery of how nearly 500 pounds of pasta ended up dumped near a New Jersey stream may have been solved, thanks to some locals who used their noodle.

The massive spaghetti dump mysteriously appeared in a river basin near Old Bridge, New Jersey, around April 28 ― making some residents understandably saucy.

Although the pasta was apparently raw when dumped, it was softened by rains and looked cooked, according to The Associated Press.

Although public works crews quickly cleaned up the pasta, authorities have not determined the culprit or the reason for the pasta dump, according to the AP.

It remains unclear how or why the pasta ended up near the creek, but some suspect it was the work of a military veteran who was trying to clear out a stockpile of old food out of his dead mother’s home .

“I mean, I really feel like he was just trying to clear out his parents’ house and they were probably stocked up from COVID,” neighbor Keith Rost told NBC News, adding he suspects a generational aspect was in play.

“My grandparents always had a cupboard full of cans and pasta, just to be safe,” he said.

Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry doesn’t seem to be planning a big investigation, telling AP that since the pasta did not cause any environmental damage or health issues and he considers the matter closed.