55 Deals That Are 50% Off And Over To Check Out During Fall Prime Day

Let’s cut to the chase — if you’re not interested in so-so deals, this list is for you.
Elizabeth Lilly

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
53% off Tozo earbuds
To gift to your brother who is infamous for losing his headphones — at this price you can snag him a handful of pairs and stock him up for the year.

Check out a TikTok of them if you're not yet convinced!Promising review: "Okay these are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley

Price:$18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five styles)
2
amazon.com
50% off a new edition of Amazon's HD Fire TV stick
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

Price:$19.99 (originally $39.99)If you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 54% off — get it for $22.99 (originally $49.99).
3
Amazon
50% off a LifeStraw personal water filter
To keep with you for every outdoor adventure. Turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.

Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

Price:$9.99 (originally $19.95)
4
amazon.com
50% off a dentist-recommended WaterPik
To keep your pearly whites looking, well, pearly white!

Promising review: "I ordered the Aquarius model and have used it twice daily for a week. Guess what? No more bleeding gums! And after every use, my mouth feels like it was cleaned by a dental hygienist. Love, love, love this thing, and it's super easy to use! After reading numerous reviews here, I have to say that it makes a low, vibrating noise when in use, but it's not loud. Buy one. You'll love it. I'll never be without a WaterPik again!" —Nancy A. Keller

Price:$49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors).
5
amazon.com
60% off a portable car vacuum
A must-have for car owners who become the designated driver to the park and beach as soon as the temperature hits 60 degrees. No need to apologize to your friends for your messy car anymore. This vacuum is only 2.4 lbs, comes with three different-sized attachments, and plugs into your vehicle's 12-V Aux outlet.

Promising review: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one, do it! Hit that "buy now" button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha!" —Abigail

Price:$19.59 (originally $39.99; available in four colors and styles)
6
amazon.com
Up to 70% off an AeroGarden Harvest
Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

Price:$49.99+ (originally $164.95+; available in four colors)
7
amazon.com
Up to 55% off a massage gun
Check out aTikTok of the massager in action.

Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

Price: $49.99+ (originally $89.99+; available in four styles)
8
amazon.com
Up to 54% off plus an additional 10% off an internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

Price: $5.94+ (originally $12.99; available in 10 sets; be sure to click the coupon for this price!)
9
Amazon
Up to 60% off a Dutch oven
This 7-quart pot can be used for simmering, braising, baking, and slow cooking! Just a heads-up: Washing it by hand is recommended!

Promising review: "Heavy but durable! Easy to clean, and food comes out amazing. I use it for just about everything. I want to buy more in different colors!" —Nate clinch

Price:$49.99+ (originally $125.99; available in select sizes and colors)
10
amazon.com
50% off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush
Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E Perla

Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
11
amazon.com
50% off a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones
*Extremely Martin Short voice* "I like your Beats."

Promising review: "I had to write a review on these Beats. I use these for work. I am always in meetings I normally use my air pod pros or my old air pods love them both. but I feel like I am always charging one or the other. Since I bought these beats I cant even find my air pods. Not even using them anymore. I can make it all week thru meeting after meeting and phone calls with these Beats. Best thing ever. I only bought these because I bought a red one for my son. He wears his at the gym and he said they were comfortable for him when on the treadmill. They are also comfortable on me and I wear them for several hours a day. I dont feel like it is compressing my head. no headaches. It is all positives from me and I bought the cute pink one for me." —Scott & Josie

Price:$99+ (originally $199.95; available in three colors)
12
amazon.com
62% off a heated eye massager complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

Price: $49.29(originally $129.99; available in four colors)
13
Amazon
68% off a gorge area rug to help give your home the sleek and chic makeover of your dreams
Promising review: "Love this rug. Pretty shag carpet with nice geometric design. I would buy over and over. Looks like it cost twice the price." —Lil' Lulu

Price:$92.51 (originally $290)
14
Amazon
Up to 64% off a sheet set that'll make your bed way more luxurious than ever before
Promising review: "These sheets, along with the pillowcase, are gorgeous, and besides being beautiful to look at, they're immensely comfortable. They feel amazing when you sleep on them." —prentiss belton

Price:$14.11+ (originally $38.67; available in various sizes, colors, and pack options)
15
amazon.com
Up to 53% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers
Some reviewers say they run a bit small, so you may want to size up.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these shoes. They're not supportive enough for running, but for everything else, they're comfortable, light, and easy to slip on. I had a knee sprain and am recovering and these shoes are perfect to get around in. They're not clunky AT ALL...almost like slippers. I love them and for the price, will buy more. They do run small tho." —Desen Fulmer

Price:$34.97+ (originally $75; available in sizes 5–11 and 38 colors/styles)
16
amazon.com
69% off a laser hair removal system with cooling technology
Check out a TikTok of the laser hair remover in action.

Promising review: "I bought this specifically for my bikini area. I have only used this product on that area. I am now in my eighth week, and there is hardly any hair left. I am honestly shocked. I was, of course, hoping it would work when I bought it, but honestly was pretty skeptical. It did take twice a week for all of eight weeks but it did work. The hair in your bikini area is the most coarse and therefore, I thought it would take longer but it has gotten rid of almost all the hair. I can’t imagine how well it will work in other areas where the hair isn’t as thick or course. Would definitely purchase again and recommend." —strawn

Price:$24.79 (clip the "50% off" coupon on the product page for this price; originally $79.79)
17
Amazon
54% off an Echo Dot
Great if you're in the market for a speaker that'll make listening to your favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks a 10/10 experience. Plus, it features Alexa voice controls to easily navigate to your favorite apps, find out the weather, set timers, and even enjoy some jokes.

Promising review: "I’ve always had an Echo Dot, but I love this version better! The sound (specifically bass) is louder, and Alexa recognizes your voice faster with this version." —Faith Adjei-SarpongPrice:$22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)
18
amazon.com
Up to 66% off a reclined lounge chair you can sink into
Promising review: "It was better than I expected! I thought the faux leather would look a little cheaper but everyone who came over asked if I got it at West Elm! It’s not the most comfortable chair just because it’s low but it’s a perfect accent chair." —Anna D.

Price: $99.99+ (originally $289.99; available in five colors).
19
Amazon
Up to 50% off a mid-century living room chair
Promising review: "I was hesitant about purchasing a chair online without being able to sit in it first, but I decided to trust all the positive reviews and give it a try (free returns always help make the decision easier). I’m so glad I did. This chair is beautiful and so comfy! The fabric is a thick, sturdy tweed, with a gorgeous shade of gray. It even has hints of cream and brown, which look lovely next to our brown leather sofa. The chair is deep and soft, so you just melt right into it when you sit down. I love to curl up with my dog and a good book and just relax here for a few hours. I like that the pillows are removable as well. It changes the feel of the chair in a good way. You can feel cozy and warm with them on, or stretch out and lounge with them off." —CupcakeBaker

Price:$294.15+ (originally $584.13+; available in two colors)
20
Amazon
Up to 66% off a personal heater for an extra boost of warmth
Promising review: "I bought this because I realized the hard way that I do not have any heat with my in-home AC unit, and we were getting some cold temps. It kept me very warm all night! It's quiet, and there are no lights on it to keep you up all night. Definitely a great purchase!!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$12.77+ (originally $37.99+; available in two versions and in two colors)
21
Amazon
Up to 51% off a trendy half-zip sweatshirt
Promising review: "I love this!!! I want one in every color!!! I ordered the hot pink, and it is so cute. I get compliments every time I wear it! Runs a little large, so if you’re wanting a more fitted style, you might size down. A small crop, but still appropriate for school." —Makayla Bowman

Price:$25.98+ (originally $52.59; available in sizes S–XL and in select colors)
22
Amazon
Up to 58% off a knife block set made with built-in ceramic sharpeners
This set includes a 4½-inch paring knife, a 6-inch utility knife, a 6-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku, an 8-inch chef's knife, kitchen shears, eight steak knives, and a sharpening knife block.

Promising review: "We got these knives 12 years ago as a knife block set for our wedding, and the steak knives needed to be replaced. These were identical but enhanced! Perfect weight, and great serrated teeth on these knives. I'm very happy with the purchase." —Ashley


Price: A 15-piece set for $91.99+ (originally $219.99; available in various style and pack options, apply coupon before checking out)
23
Amazon
Up to 52% off a kids kitchen playset because the holidays are right around the corner
Promising review: "Ordered for my granddaughter for Christmas. Took my son-in-law about an hour to get it together, but she absolutely loves it! I think the fact that the ice-maker pushes out the ice and the microwave dings makes it that much more realistic. Love it, great find!" —KIMBERLYB BOYKIN

Price:$109.19+ (originally $229.22+; available in white/gray and in two versions)
24
Amazon
50% off an air fryer
This six-in-one machine can air-fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate food! It features a neat little window so you can watch your food cook. Plus, the air-fry basket and tray are dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "A perfect-size air fryer for two people. Cooks quickly and to just the right level of crispness. Easy to clean. I like the window and interior light. Comes with thorough instructions and a recipe book. I highly recommend this product." —VetteVet

Price:$79.99 (originally $159.99)
25
Amazon
57% off a cookware set that's perfect if you're in the market for a first-time set
The 11-piece set comes with an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan, a 10-inch sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 3-quart sauce pan, two fridge storage lids, two silicone lids, and two removable handles.

Promising review: "Very cute set of pots and pans. They are compact and store well; the removable handles are genius. Good quality. I haven’t really had food stick, and they wash easily. Very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer

Price: An 11-piece set for $59.89 (originally $139.99; available in various colors and set options)
26
www.amazon.com
52% off a Fossil watch
It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie

Price: $72 (originally $150) — clip the 10% off coupon for the full discount
$72 at Amazon
27
amazon.com
67% off an-app controlled robot vacuum cleaner
For those who think the Roomba is still *way* too expensive (trust me, we get it). This vacuum cleans hardwood floors and low pile carpet for half the price and comes with a charging station.

Promising review: "I ordered this little robot vacuum hoping it was at least close to as good as the last robot vacuum I had for years. I am amazed! I have three cats, one being a very hairy orange tabby cat. My house is no longer covered with cat hair, and I have yet to see the battery run out while cleaning all rooms in my two-bedroom house. I loved my Deebot that I had before (even though I would have to stop and clean the cat hair from the brushes at least two times during each session) but the Lefant vac has repeatedly cleaned for over an hour and not had to have the brushes cleared. I now run it every other day and feel really good about the look of our tile and vinyl flooring." —Debra Arnold

Price:$88.88 (originally $265.99)
28
Amazon
Or 54% off an Echo Show 8
It not only allows you to take video calls and set reminders, but it can also be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. You can also manage other smart devices in your home. Plus, it makes following weekday recipes even easier with its larger screen. What's not to love?

Promising review: "I recently upgraded my smart home display from an Echo Show 5 to the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) and I am really impressed with the improvements. The HD smart display is much larger and clearer, perfect for viewing video content or recipes while cooking. The stereo speakers also provide a much better audio experience compared to the previous model. Plus, Alexa works seamlessly with all of my smart home devices to control everything from my lighting to my thermostat. Overall, I am very satisfied with my purchase and would recommend the Echo Show 8 to anyone looking for an upgrade from their Echo Show 5 or just a high-quality smart display in general." —Larry Stinson

Price:$59.99 (originally $129.99; available in two colors and various bundles)
29
amazon.com
50% off a set of matte hair clips
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde has these and loves 'em! She said:"I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

Price: $6.98 (originally $13.99, available in 18 sets)
30
amazon.com
Up to 57% off select Crocs
Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

Get the classic Crocs for$29.35+ (originally $49.99) and shop all the Croc deals here.
31
Amazon
56% off a pristine pair of spindle side chairs
Promising review: "These were cheaper than any other chairs we found online. Excellent quality. Sturdy, attractive, and easy to put together. We absolutely love them and they work perfect for our dining room." —Tessa

Price:$130.91+ (originally $295.20; available in eight colors)
32
amazon.com
Up to 50% off best-selling chic black frame sunnies
Promising reviews: "Got these because of a TikTok I saw! They did not disappoint and can actually see clearly through them. So cute!!" —Debbie S."These sunglasses are my favorite thing now. They are so durable and sturdy, you'd think you paid a boatload for them. The shape is good, not too overbearing on your face and gives a little it of an edgy look. I bought them to go on vacation, and I have been wearing them all the time since. Totally recommend." —Michelle Maroon

Price:$10.02+ (originally $19.99; available in 11 lens and frame colors).
33
amazon.com
Up to 56% off a ribbed workout set which comes complete with stretchy leggings and a padded sports bra
Promising reviews: "LOVE IT. Material is thick and squat proof. This is one of those 'TikTok made me buy it' purchases 😂 I’m so glad I did. Received tons of compliments. Get it. You will not be disappointed." —Amazon Customer"Found this on TikTok and expected it to not be worth the hype. I was totally wrong! Would buy it in every color." —CJ

Price:$23.99 (originally $53.99; available in sizes XS–L and in 22 colors).
34
amazon.com
Up to 50% off a super cozy shacket
Promising review: "I have been seeing this shacket all over TikTok and it did not disappoint. It’s so soft and comfortable. It’s perfectly oversized." —April Campbell

Price:$25.19 (originally $49.99; available in sizes XS—XXL and in 23 colors).
35
amazon.com
Up to 62% off a pair of vintage-inspired aviators
See them in action on TikTok here!

Promising review: "I saw these shades on TikTok and just had to have them. The aren’t too big or too small and it comes in a cute case with a glasses wipe. This is the first pair of shade I have bought that didn’t give me a headache. It’s like a nice warm filter for your eyes. It gives a nice warm look to everything!" —Naomi Butler

Price:$9.58+ (originally $19.98; available in 28 colors and styles)
36
amazon.com
59% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit
Promising review: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse"I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

Price: $14.51 (originally $35; available in women's sizes S–XXL and dozens of colors)
37
amazon.com
Up to 50% off a pair of textured leggings that are so comfy, over 24,000 reviewers gave them 5-star ratings
Promising review: "Of course they make my bottom look FANTASTIC. The TikTok legging everyone raves about is what it’s cracked up to be. I wear these for bartending and waitressing. My money has doubled lol!" —Shennah Browning

Price:$15.04+ (originally $20.80+; available in sizes S–4XL and dozens of colors)
38
amazon.com
Up to 59% off a chunky ribbed cardigan
Promising review: "The sweater has everything I love in a sweater! Perfectly boxy, but not hugely oversized fit. Well made and thick, non-itchy fabric. It’s perfection in a cardigan." —Midwife Barb

Price:$22.45+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and eight colors)
39
amazon.com
76% off a *stunning* slip dress
Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan

Price:$13.40+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors)
40
amazon.com
50% off a stainless steel automatic water fountain so your cat stops trying to drink out of the kitchen faucet
The front of the fountain has both a water level window and an LED light so you can always tell when you need to refill it!

Promising review: "It’s a hit! My cat likes to drink water from the drip water system and didn’t always drink enough. Purchased this fountain and she took to it instantly. It seems well made and simply constructed. The led blue to red color change is pretty cool and a great reminder to clean and change the water. Lastly, the package includes cleaning tools and three filter pads sealing the deal. The circular pads are a common size and shape, giving you purchase options." —UrbanPhx

Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)
41
Amazon
Up to 64% off a multi-level cat tower
Promising review: "Bought this for my beautiful girl to climb and attack, and store her stolen hair ties. She loves sleeping up too or in the side hammock. It’s pretty sturdy. Great price. Just don’t put it by your plants or anything they can use to jump to." —Ashly Carbone

Price: $36+ (originally $99.99+; available in six colors and three sizes)
42
amazon.com
Or 55% off a tropical tower for when they need to take a little vacay from the energetic dog
Promising review: "First off — the easiest home you’ll ever put together!!! Next: We have two cats. Both love this thing. Although, they don’t use the closed in home, I find them sleeping on the outside. 5/5 stars for functionality, assembly, and overall look. Quality is a 4/5 just because some of the pieces are like cardboard quality." —Brittany

Price: $29.99 (originally $66.99)
43
amazon.com
Over 50% off a window perch
It can hold more than 40 pounds of weight, so multiple kitties can curl up on it. If you have small dogs, don't be surprised if you find them napping here too!

Promising review: "This is perfect for our situation. We needed something sturdy that could easily be placed, moved, replaced, and not lose its integrity or leave any marks/wear behind. I was worried when purchasing if the suction cups would hold, and if the material of the hammock would be easily cleaned of hair, etc. After receiving and placing the item, I saw how sturdy the general frame, hammock, and suction cups were. This was clearly designed my someone who has cats as well. The wire that attaches it to the window is sturdy and thick. It seems like it will stand the test of time against my cats teeth. I have 3 cats under a year old and one two year old cat. There is a lot of energy, and lots of chewing. Immediately I felt at ease that the structure will not be tampered with by their fangs. I am extremely picky when it comes to the safety of my cats, and what I leave them with unattended. I feel comfortable with this window seat, and I’m very happy with my purchase." —The Cat Mom

Price:$17.90 (originally $39.99; available in two colors) — be sure to apply the 10% off coupon on the listing to see the full discount!
44
amazon.com
Up to 67% off a fitted square neck bralette
Promising review: "Love it so much! An absolute wardrobe staple. So versatile. Wear it with jeans, dress pants, a skirt, joggers...ANYTHING!! " —Darla

Price:$9.95+ (originally $29.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and 12 colors)
45
Amazon
Up to 74% off a long blazer
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite blazers. The fit is perfect! It’s lightweight, a long fit — just as I wanted, and can be dressed up or down." —Tisa

Price:$19.31+ (originally $74.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)
46
amazon.com
Up to 80% off a sleek slitted sweater dress
Promising review: "I liked everything about this dress! It fit so well, very stylish and liked the material. Received a compliment the first time I wore it. Love the pink color and already ordered another color." —Susi G.

Price:$10+ (originally $49.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and 11 colors)
47
amazon.com
Up to 60% off a mini hoodie dress
Promising review: "This is really nice. It looks good, very soft, looks great with leggings. Sometimes I wear it as a cover up over my swimsuit when leaving the pool." —Kindle Customer

Price:$15.95+ (originally $39.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 14 colors)
48
amazon.com
Up to 59% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit
Promising review: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse

Price: $14.51+ (originally $35; available in women's sizes S–XXL and dozens of colors) Psst — you can score deals on a ton of other bodysuit styles, including tank tops, halters, and square necks!
49
amazon.com
Up to 52% off a set of four flower claw clips
Promising review: "It's been so hot that I wanted a clip that would hold all my hair. These do that. They have a really firm grip, but they don't pull at my scalp. They hold all my hair for hours while I clean my house and they don't come out. I also get compliments on how nice my hair looks. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. NOTE: These are huge." —Rheba

Price:$6.67+ (originally $13.99; available in 10 styles on sale).
50
amazon.com
Up to 52% off a Crave Naturals detangling brush
Promising Review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.

Price:$9.59+ (originally $19.99; available in nine colors and multipacks on sale).
51
amazon.com
50% off a single-serve Keurig coffee machine
Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

Price:$49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)
52
Amazon
Up to 50% off an Osmo Little Genius starter kit
Because it makes learning fun. It connects to your iPad and teaches skills such as social-emotional cues, pre-drawing, problem solving, and experimentation while also requiring off-screen interaction and play for kids ages 3 to 5.

Promising review: "Got this for my 4-year-old niece who is glued to her iPad. I wanted her to have a more active way to play with it. Osmo's Little Genius fits the bill. So far she's loving the squiggles and ABC games, and I like that it takes action OFF the screen to play. Also nice that it kinda bridges a gap between kiddo's desire to draw/write and the fined tuned motor skills necessary to do so that don't come along til later. The pieces all seem well constructed and durable. Just a matter of keeping them in the little containers Osmo provides." —Laura Liebman

Price:$59.99+ (originally $79.99+; available for iPad and Fire and with four or six games)
53
amazon.com
Up to 52% off a 22-piece drill brush attachment set
Designed to help you deep clean your home faster. Now you don't have to use as much elbow grease or spend as much time cleaning your tiles and grout (which have been collecting grime for a while now).

The drill is not included in the kit, but you can get one for less than $40.

Promising review: "Bought these for some scrubbing projects on some neglected Saltillo tile and terrazzo in our home. Wide range of brushes for different jobs. It made quick work of the scrubbing no elbow grease required." —James

Price:$16.96 (originally $35; available in three colors)
54
amazon.com
57% off an Angry Mama microwave cleaner
Promising reviews: "Our work microwave was so disgusting I wanted to throw it out. Or thought I would need a Hazmat suit to clean it. I literally put Angry mama in for seven minutes and everything just wiped right off. It was amazing. Then I put angry mama on top of the microwave it’s a funny reminder to everyone at work to keep the microwave clean. Highly recommend!" —Bridget"TikTok made me buy this! Love it!!! It does work! Cleaned my microwave! It’s hilarious to see this angry mama blowing off the steam! Hahaaa." —Leah

Price:$6.89 (originally $15.99; available in four colors).
55
amazon.com
Up to 55% off a spinning cosmetics organizer with adjustable shelves
Promising review: "I love this thing! My husband got me a new vanity for my birthday so I ordered this to go with it. It holds all my makeup and I put everything in order of when I use it so I just spin it, use what I need, then spin it again. It makes my morning so much easier." —MB

Price:$14.72 (originally $32.99; available in six colors)

