55 Deals That Are 50% Off And Over To Check Out During Fall Prime Day

53% off Tozo earbuds
50% off a new edition of Amazon's HD Fire TV stick
50% off a LifeStraw personal water filter
50% off a dentist-recommended WaterPik
60% off a portable car vacuum
Up to 70% off an AeroGarden Harvest
Up to 55% off a massage gun
Up to 54% off plus an additional 10% off an internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
Up to 60% off a Dutch oven
50% off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush
50% off a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones
62% off a heated eye massager complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music
68% off a gorge area rug to help give your home the sleek and chic makeover of your dreams
Up to 64% off a sheet set that'll make your bed way more luxurious than ever before
Up to 53% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers
69% off a laser hair removal system with cooling technology
54% off an Echo Dot
Up to 66% off a reclined lounge chair you can sink into
Up to 50% off a mid-century living room chair
Up to 66% off a personal heater for an extra boost of warmth
Up to 51% off a trendy half-zip sweatshirt
Up to 58% off a knife block set made with built-in ceramic sharpeners
Up to 52% off a kids kitchen playset because the holidays are right around the corner
50% off an air fryer
57% off a cookware set that's perfect if you're in the market for a first-time set
52% off a Fossil watch
67% off an-app controlled robot vacuum cleaner
Or 54% off an Echo Show 8
50% off a set of matte hair clips
Up to 57% off select Crocs
56% off a pristine pair of spindle side chairs
Up to 50% off best-selling chic black frame sunnies
Up to 56% off a ribbed workout set which comes complete with stretchy leggings and a padded sports bra
Up to 50% off a super cozy shacket
Up to 62% off a pair of vintage-inspired aviators
59% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit
Up to 50% off a pair of textured leggings that are so comfy, over 24,000 reviewers gave them 5-star ratings
Up to 59% off a chunky ribbed cardigan
76% off a *stunning* slip dress
50% off a stainless steel automatic water fountain so your cat stops trying to drink out of the kitchen faucet
Up to 64% off a multi-level cat tower
Or 55% off a tropical tower for when they need to take a little vacay from the energetic dog
Over 50% off a window perch
Up to 67% off a fitted square neck bralette
Up to 74% off a long blazer
Up to 80% off a sleek slitted sweater dress
Up to 60% off a mini hoodie dress
Up to 59% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit
Up to 52% off a set of four flower claw clips
Up to 52% off a Crave Naturals detangling brush
50% off a single-serve Keurig coffee machine
Up to 50% off an Osmo Little Genius starter kit
Up to 52% off a 22-piece drill brush attachment set
57% off an Angry Mama microwave cleaner
Up to 55% off a spinning cosmetics organizer with adjustable shelves