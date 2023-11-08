ShoppingChristmasGift GuidesHanukkah

57 Advent Calendars To Treat Yourself To This Season

A lil' gift for yourself that'll just keeping giving and giving and giving....
Heather Braga
1
Bonne Maman
An ever-popular Bonne Maman Advent calendar
It comes with 23 mini fruit spreads and one delicious jar of honey!
$44.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Lego City Advent calendar for little ones
It's got 24 mini-builds that'll keep them busy for a bit each day.
$34.96 at Amazon
3
Free People
An Advent calendar filled with crystals so you can set an intention for the year ahead
$78 at Free People
4
Amazon
A countdown calendar from Tony's Chocolonely
My husband and I both adore this brand, and not just because the chocolate is diviiiiiine (because, it is!). Tony's Chocolonely is a small business on a mission to help end modern slavery and child labor in the chocolate industry. You can learn all about it on their website. I have this Advent calendar and it is taking A LOT of restraint not to dive into it early.
$37.14 at Amazon
5
Anthropologie
A New Yorker puzzle Advent calendar
For the puzzler in your life who simply can't get enough!
$200 at Anthropologie
6
Amazon
A ChapStick advent calendar with 12 lip balms
This lip balm advent calendar features Christmas ChapStick flavors: Candy Cane, Vanilla Icing, Cake Batter, Sugar Cookie, Classic Strawberry, Vanilla Mint, Graham Cracker, Clover Honey, Milk Chocolate, Cotton Candy, Green Apple, and Classic Original.
$17.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A Disney Funko Advent calendar with mini versions of your favorite characters
Check out other Funko Advent calendars themed around "Star Wars," Marvel and "Harry Potter!"
$41 at Amazon
8
Build-a-bear
A countdown calendar from Build-A-Bear
It's got six mini plush toys and an array of items to dress 'em all up — so fun!
$49.95 at Build-A-Bear
9
Amazon
An Elf on the Shelf Advent calendar train
It's filled with adorable lil' trinkets to surprise and delight your tyke. Each train car has a different, festive theme!
$39.94 at Amazon
10
Amazon
An Elf Advent calendar
You won't be able to resist buying a handful of for you and your friends who religiously watch the classic flick year after year. It'll give you all an extra excuse to shout "SANTAAAAA! I KNOW HIIIIIM!" each day when you open a surprise.
$26.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A book lover's Advent calendar
You'll lit-erally be so excited to open as your count down the days to Santa's visit. If you're forever scrolling BookTok, you're going to want to add this to your cart ASAP.
$26.99 at Amazon
12
Marvling Bros Ltd / Etsy
An absolutely adorable Advent calendar that's the size of a matchbox
It will also double as a guessing game. Pull a door out of the box and try to figure out which character lives behind it! You can also totally hang these as ornaments on a teensy tree as you open 'em. Marvling Bros Ltd is a small business that sells teeny tiny gifts.
$19.04 at Etsy
13
shopDisney
A Disney nuiMO 12-day Advent calendar for the collector
The Disney fan in your life will be simply delighted to reveal little outfits and accessories to dress Mickey and Minnie in this holiday season!
$149.99 at ShopDisney.com
14
shopDisney
Or a Disney Munchlings Plush 12-day Advent calendar
This calendar itself is shaped like a gingerbread house. Sooooo cute.
$149.99 at ShopDisney.com
15
Olive & June
Olive and June 25 Days of Mani Magic
It's got with festive nail colors, helpful manicure tools and playful nail stickers to help your nails have the most fun holiday yet.
$65 at Olive & June
16
Olive & June
Or a Hanukkah-inspired 8 Nights of Mani Magic
Santa shouldn't be the only one having all the fun!
$55 at Olive & June
17
Amazon
A Dungeons and Dragons Advent calendar
It's filled with dozens of items to help celebrate your love of the game and make your next quest that much more epic.
$10.01 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A Polly Pocket Advent calendar
For the little diva in your life who will think you hung the moon after you present them with this fun December activity.
$22.93 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A Charlie Brown Christmas Advent calendar
It's filled with fun surprises like ornaments and clips of songs and quotes from the beloved holiday classic — a must-have for any lifelong fan of the movie.
$26.99 at Amazon
20
Rituals
A Christmas tree-shaped Advent calendar from Rituals
You (or whomever is lucky enough to get this as a gift from you) will get a whole array of products including candles, haircare, perfumes, skincare, and more.
$125 at Rituals
21
Beekman 1802
An extravagant Beekman 1802 Advent calendar themed around kindness
Each drawer features a kind message on it 🥺. Additionally, it's filled with with 24 goat milk-infused skincare gifts and a Goatie cake topper anyone would be delighted to open throughout December.
$175 at Beekman 1802
22
The Adventure Challenge
An Advent calendar from The Adventure Challenge
It'll provide you with an enticing scratch-off activity to discover each day — perfect for anyone who enjoys an experience over a physical gift.
$24.99 at The Adventure Challenge
23
Sugarfina
A Sugarfina Advent calendar shaped like Santa's Candy Shop
For when you have more of a sweet tooth and would rather count down with delectables like chocolate covered cookie dough and peach hearts. Yum!
$55 at Sugarfina
24
Sugarfina
Or an 8 Nights of Love and Light candy set
It comes filled with all kinds of Kosher treats like birthday cake cookie bites and dark chocolate sea salt caramels. YUM!
$27 at Sugarfina
25
Amazon
A "Harry Potter" Advent calendar filled with creatures of the wizarding world
Check out some other "Harry Potter"–inspired Advent calendars while you're at it:

- Harry Potter: Holiday Magic: The Official Advent Calendar

- Cinereplicas Harry Potter: Advent Calendar

- Harry Potter Trivia Advent Calendar with 6.7 oz of Jelly Beans

- Wizarding World Harry Potter, Magical Minis Advent Calendar

- Harry Potter Advent Calendar Countdown to Christmas Socks Bundle

Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.
$20.63 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A Hot Wheels Advent calendar
It'll impress any kiddo or collector of the classic toy. The calendar itself turns into a play mat for endless fun!
$25.94 at Amazon
27
Maker
A canned wine Advent calendar
Each box includes 12 cans by different, award-winning, small producers! Maker is a woman-owned business that partners with female and minority winemakers.
$119 at Maker Wine
28
Amazon
A Keurig "24 Cups of Cheer" Advent calendar
Give yourself a festive drink and a boost of some much-needed energy each day as you count down to Christmas.
$34.87 at Amazon
29
Onyx Coffee Lab
A coffee Advent calendar
With such a gorgeous, chic design you'll find it hard to believe it's actually filled with incredibly smelling whole beans. Each flavor has been carefully selected and comes from a different origin/producer to ensure you give your tastebuds a serious holiday treat.
$189 at Onyx Coffee Lab
30
L'Occitane
A premium version of L'Occitane's Advent calendar
Or check out their classic Advent calendar for $80.
$140 at L'Occitane
31
KiwiCo
Santa's Railroad Advent calendar
It's a 24-day countdown to Christmas for kids (ages 5+) to build as they inch closer to the Big Day. It also comes with art supplies so kids can get creative and customize their railroad. KiwiCo is a woman-owned small business. They also sell some other fun Advent calendars you might also want to take a look at!
$49.95 at KiwiCo
32
Charlotte Tilbury
A 12-door Charlotte Tilbury Advent calendar
It's about time you replaced the products you got for the holidays last year with a fresh batch!
$210 at Charlotte Tilbury
33
Miss Maude's
A "12 Tastes of the Holidays" chocolate box
Miss Maude's is a woman-owned small business that creates chocolate bars — each bar features a different flavor in every square to provide an adventure for your palate. I've recently tried them and they are UNREAL. The chocolate itself tastes of extremely high quality and the various fillings are flavors I'd describe as "something I never knew I needed."
$30 at Miss Maude's
34
Vinebox
A "12 Nights of Wine" Advent calendar
It'll pair so nicely with that Hallmark movie you watch every year (you know, the one where the woman from the city travels for business to a small town and falls in love with a Christmas tree farmer and/or café owner?). It's available in blue and red and in a 24-night version.
$129 from VineBox
35
Amazon
An American Girl Advent calendar
It'll transform into a too-cute holiday tree adorned with ornaments of classic dolls and their accessories. What more could any fan of the originals (or any, you know, child) want out of a holiday treat???
$16.15 at Amazon
36
American Girl
Or a different American Girl Advent calendar
This one is filled with tiny sweet treats for kiddos to surprise their dolls with!
$50 at American Girl
37
DAVIDsTEA
Ac 24 Trips with Tea Advent calendar from Davids Tea
Each drawer is filled with a tea inspired by flavors and traditions from all around the world.
$55 at Davids Tea
38
Amazon
A dinosaur Advent calendar
If your kiddo who asks you to watch Jurassic Park every single night, this is the one.
$27.99 at Amazon
39
Petco
A dog treat–filled Advent calendar for your precious pup
You can also snag a catnip or cat toy Advent calendar!
$14.24 at Petco
40
Pottery Barn
A "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" light-up Advent calendar
You'll find it to be as mesmerizing as Clark's lights when he finally got them right.
$99 at Pottery Barn
41
Uncommon Goods
A shower steamer Advent calendar
It'll help you unwind and relax, which I'm sure you'll absolutely be thankful for during the chaos of the holiday season. Each of these lovely steamers is filled with essential oils that smell like classic holiday scents (peppermint, fir tree, clove, etc). They're handmade in Austin, Texas!
$98 at Uncommon Goods
42
Huda Beauty
A 12-day Advent calendar filled with goodies from Huda Beauty
They'll make your countdown extra glamorous.
$175 at Huda Beauty
43
Pottery Barn Kids
A felt Advent calendar from Rifle Paper Co. x Pottery Barn Kids
You can have this one personalized and use it year after year! It's available with or without a monogram.
$119.50 at Pottery Barn Kids
44
In Good Taste
A wine-filled Advent calendar
It's got 24 mini bottles from regions of Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and California.
$139.99 at In Good Taste
45
riflepaper
An Advent calendar that'll inspire you to sing "O Christmas Tree" each evening
Because this one serves as more of a decoration, you won't have to deal with the clutter of unneeded lil' trinkets throughout your home. You can also check out their "Night Before Christmas" and "Snow Globe" designs as well!
$25 at Amazon
46
Uncommon Goods
A musical Advent calendar
It has individual, scannable QR codes that'll play you a cover of a classic holiday song.
$9.99 at Uncommon Goods
47
Amazon
A "Star Wars" Lego Advent calendar
Need we say more?
$35.99 at Amazon
48
Dylan's Candy Bar
A countdown candy tree by Dylan's Candy Bar
It's adorned with actual glittering ornaments that'll look simply dazzling on your dining room table.
$150 at Dylan's Candy Bar
49
Amazon
A Melissa and Doug wooden Advent calendar
It'll teach your mini-me how to count down to the holidays without the need for endless gifts.
$14.99 at Amazon
50
Amazon
A fidget toy Advent calendar complete
It's got 24 different items to help reduce all of that inevitable upcoming holiday stress — great for all ages!
$21.99 at Amazon
51
Papier
A "24 Days of Desk Delights" Advent calendar
It'll make a perfect gift for your work bestie or office Secret Santa. It comes with all kinds of fun note-taking accessories they'll be able to enjoy all year.
$140 at Papier
52
Tea Forte
An Advent calendar from Tea Forte
Pick one up for your mom who loves nothing more than settling in for a night of holiday fun with a cup of tea.
$66 at Tea Forte
53
Abbott Lynn
A dazzling jewelry Advent calendar you can buy in gold or silver
It features fun customizable options that'll make it that much more exciting to open each day — you can have your name added to the box and choose an initial and birthstone to be featured throughout the gifts. Orders will begin to ship November 27.
$330 at Abbott Lyon (originally $570)
54
Yarnspirations
A DIY crocheted Advent calendar shaped like Santa

Get the pattern from Yarnspirations for free (you will need to craft this yourself!).

Free at Yarnspirations
55
Teapro
A zero-waste tea Advent calendar
It'll leave you with a cute cork board once you've made it through all 24 days! But not only does this fun Advent calendar come with 24 teas to try, but each pouch has a tea-inspired pun that'll also make you giggle as you count down to Christmas. Added bonus? The pouches, cork, and wood are all compostable!
Get it from Teapro for $79.
$79 at TeaPro
56
Fresh
A fabulous skincare Advent calendar from Fresh
It's filled with hydrating lip treatments, transforming face masks, targeted serums and nourishing moisturizers. A gasp-worthy surprise behind every door!
$350 at Fresh
57
Diptyque
And a splurge-worthy Diptyque Advent calendar
It'll leave you starry-eyed (and smelling fantastic). It features a stunning design of flame-shaped calligrams you'll want to show off to everyone in your life — and you can absolutely reuse the actual calendar itself year after year.
$510 at Diptyque

