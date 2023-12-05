59 Gifts That’ll Probably Make Everyone Say 'Ooh' When They Get Unwrapped

Popular items from this list:
An HP portable photo printer that’ll print photos on-the-go for trendy photo-within-a-photo Instagrams or easy wall décor
A Nutribulletfull-size blender and two to-go blender cups for anyone who loves smoothies, hummus, soup and other blended delicacies
A wireless karaoke microphone that’ll bring the party wherever they go
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A six-in-one rose gold curling iron with interchangeable barrels
Promising review:
"New favorite curling iron. I LOVE this curling iron! Such a great value for six different irons! So far I’ve used the two biggest barrels, and they work amazingly! My hair held the curls through wind, running, and even sleep! Shipped super fast! Highly recommend this seller, and this product!!!" — Amazon customer
The Blackened Teeth / Etsy
A handmade soy wax spine-shaped candle to add a little gothic charm to their home
The Blackened Teeth is a South Wales, U.K,-based small business making skulls, candles, home goods and more that are perfect for fans of anatomy or gothic vibes. Last days to order
for Christmas arrival: Dec. 11 for Royal Mail and Dec. 18 for UPS and DHL. Check the listing for updated shipping estimates to your area.
Promising review:
"Absolutely stunning candle, I couldn’t believe how beautiful it was when I opened the box. Smells gorgeous too." — Rebecca B
A dino race track complete with 144 pieces of flexible track and cars shaped like T. Rex heads
Promising review:
"If you think that you are buying a toy for your pet dinosaur, you will be mistaken. Don't let the description fool you! It's a TOY DINOSAUR train set. (I feel quite foolish now.) My grandson loves it. You can rearrange the track to lots of different configurations, and it is relatively sturdy. I don't expect this to last 50,000 years or so, but with care a good 5-10 should do it. Needs batteries. (Unlike REAL dinosaurs.) But it's also cool that, when you push it on the ground, the eyes light up even without batteries! (Teach your kids about generating electricity from dinosaurs, without having to go through the tedious oil to power station connection!)" — Fisack
An Ooni outdoor multifuel pizza oven that can be heated with wood or charcoal
It reaches a whopping 950° in just 15 minutes
and cooks pizzas in 60 seconds. And it can also be used with gas — just purchase the separate gas burner accessory
— but many reviewers prefer the charcoal and wood options.Promising review:
"I am a hobby chef and I make excellent pizza. I have been waiting for a pizza oven that was affordable and versatile and my friend bought the smaller Ooni and I was impressed. I chose the Kari because I wanted a larger oven. I am blown away. The best pizza in Arkansas is now at my house!!
I like to cook with wood and coal together because it reminds me of Patsy's old place in New York. I also ordered the cover and it fits perfect. I am thrilled with my Ooni Karu!" — JP Roland
A faux fur blanket with two sides: one fleece, one furry
Promising review:
"This is the softest blanket you'll ever feel. It keeps you warm and does not overheat. It the the best throw/ accent blanket we have ever had for our living room
, including our electric blankets (which can get you too warm and are not as soft). Wish we would have gotten the twin size, since everyone in the house (including the cat) like to use it. We'll probably end up getting another one!" — Kristen Madrigal
Or an oh-so cozy "dog bed for humans"
Promising review:
"I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me.
I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say, I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years.
I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in?
Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" — Heavenstinyangels
Werewolf, a sneaky party game you need to order for your friend group ASAP
It works a little bit like Mafia; you draw a card and play the role assigned to you (if you're a werewolf, you're trying to destroy the village; if you're a villager, you're trying to save it, etc.). You can play with up to 35 people, so it's great for even larger gatherings — though, warning, your friendships will be tested.Promising review:
"My group of friends love game night. We've tried all sorts of games, and when I brought this game out, everyone was skeptical. Now no one wants to play any other game but this one.
Super fun! The fact that it comes in a simple deck of cards makes it so easy to carry around and bring to any party occasion just in case. With the different characters you can mix it up so no two games are ever the same. The witch character has truly tested some friendships already. The game also gives you extra cards for you to create your own characters with their own unique roles and powers. We are looking forward to creating some interesting new roles and throwing them in the mix. If you have a loud group of friends, this is the game for you!" — Amazon customer
A "Bake It Happen" gift box so you can gift your baker friend with "The New Way To Cake"
Bifties is a gifting destination, whether you're shopping for your loved ones or yourself, and everything in the shop is from Black- and Afro-Latinx-owned brands. You can even customize your own gift box
with up to five of their items and a card or shop all their pre-curated gift boxes
here.
Priority mail items arrive in 4–6 business days and expedited 2–4-day shipping
options are available at additional cost. Bifties ships Monday-Fridays.
A bubble tea AirPods case (or AirPods Pros case) with a matching keychain
Promising review: "
I love this case so much. It’s soooo cute & really durable. DEFINITELY worth the price. Go ahead and buy it, you won’t regret it!" — Dalina
An at-home putting green with three holes for practicing their short game
It's 3 feet by 9 feet, by the way, and the "sand traps" in the back catch overshot balls so they don't have to go chasing them!Promising review:
"Bought this for my husband who is an avid golfer. We live up north so he's stir-crazy in the winter. It has been laid out in my living room since Christmas. We don't use that room so I don't mind. He practices putting every day. Even uses it as a stress reliever between meetings.
" — Kim
An Oster electric wine opener set that'll open a bottle in seconds
Push a button and the job is done. It'll open 30 bottles on a single charge, and has a rechargeable base so it's always ready to go. One reviewer
is rebuying this exact same wine opener after theirs finally bit the dust — after 10 YEARS of continuous use!Promising review:
"What’s not to like? This electric wine opener has a foil cutter on the back side of the holder, works like a charm, takes the cork off, push the button again, and it brings the cork down so you can retrieve the cork. How cool is that! My husband and I like this so much, we’ve gifted this to our daughter, grandchildren, and friends. Every wine enthusiast will love this!
I guarantee you’ll love it as much as we do!!" — Amazon customer
The "Shark Tank"-famous Comfy, a wearable sweatshirt-blanket hybrid
Promising review:
"The best gift ever! I for my first Comfy for Christmas 2020 and was instantly in love with it. I had to have another, so when I was washing the one I'd have another to wear. So now I have two and I don't know how I ever made it through a winter without them before. They're the most comfortable, warm and wonderful inventions ever!!!
I'm someone whose always cold and also a huge reader who also loves to crochet, both require the use of my hands. I've tried wrapping blankets around me, but whenever I need to turn a page or work my hook the blanket falls off, so with this having it's own arms I don't worry about it anymore! It's perfect! I'm sure I'll be buying other colors for next year, since I haven't taken the two I have off since the cold weather started. I haven't worn them out of the house yet, but it's been tempting!" — KymmLisa
A Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb set with full sizes of all three varieties of the cult-fave product Rihanna gifted all of us with
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis has to say: "I can attest to how amazing these lip glosses are!
The Gloss Bomb in shades 'Hot Chocolit
' and 'Cheeky
' have been a purse essential for me probably
since the day it launched. The non-sticky factor is huge for me, but I also absolutely love how versatile it is. It's perfect on top of lip liner and great by itself, too. And the shine is impeccable. People can probably spot me a mile away after I apply it, which I count that as a very good quality in lip gloss."
The last day for flash one-day shipping (paid) is Thursday, Dec. 21 by 9 a.m. Eastern. You can also purchase online and pick up at your local store (typically within 4 hours)!Promising review:
"GET THEM YESTERDAY!! Hands down the best lip glosses ever! I bought the trio since you get more for less. Love the colors! ... They’re glossy, not too sticky, and last forever on the lips!" — jaelq
A "reverse" coloring book filled with abstract blobs of color that make a fantastic starting point to spark their creativity
Promising review:
"This is definitely no coloring book. You can do so many things on each page, and you see different things each time.
I did a couple like this one where I drew the faces and animals I saw—it can be similar to seeing things in clouds, or the bathroom floor tiles. Or it can be a loose framework — I did a couple of pages where I made mechanical or botanical stuff. Many of the pages are obviously floral, but you can change them up any way you want. When I’ve drawn all of the pages I might get another copy and do them differently.
There are also more books by the same author
, so I might want them as well. I’ve never had so much fun doodling.
It’s easy to get into the zone with this book." — kathy gPromising review:
"What a great idea! I love coloring books and this one is so unique and so fun. Very relaxing to sit down and just draw around the lines. The book does have suggestions on how to design some lines to make it a bit more unique
. My 8- and 10-year-old love it too!" — Jo
A truly gorgeous mini jewelry case for a "flying first class" feeling wherever they go
Promising review:
"Really amazing value – it looks pretty luxe but I can't believe the price I bought it for
— especially considering how expensive jewelry boxes can be. I use this one for travel and it's perfect (I have a larger one for all my jewelry as well. I really like that you can move the little dividers in the bottom compartment around too that's been very helpful" — Dee
An acrylic book-shaped flower vase that'll be a great gift option for your literary friend
For a unique gift, you can also gift it with a bouquet of flowers already arranged in it. It would make a gorgeous hostess gift, too!Promising review:
"I always try to seek out unique, personal gifts, and this book vase met the match
. My stepmother enjoys reading and flowers and this was THE perfect gift. She absolutely loves it! So cute and you don’t have to break the bank to give a quality and unique gift." — Camille Epps
A pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones with active noise-cancelling
Promising review:
"My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on
. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier.
Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors.
" — Shanae
Or a set of snazzy-looking and surprisingly affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds
They come with a wireless charging case and provide up to 14(!!) hours of charge, and four-plus hours of continuous playback. (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Did I mention they're are also sweatproof and waterproof?? With over 200,000 5-star reviews, they are mega popular, too.Promising review:
"Excellent sound quality and easily to pair with many devices. I have four other pairs of earbuds and these are the best I have found.
I use earbuds every night to listen to movies on TV so as not to disturb the wife while she sleeps. These are fantastic for that. I also use them during the day to listen to music while walking or biking. The best earbuds at an incredible value.
Everyone who needs earbuds should have at least a pair of these in there possession. Awesome quality in the best earbuds I have found online!" — Michael1
Double-walled insulated rocks glasses that'll look amazing sitting out on the bar cart
That's right, no annoying condensation. They're made of sturdy borosilicate glass, so you can use them for hot or cold drinks, because any beverage deserves to look a little more beautiful. AND they're scratch-resistant and microwave- and dishwasher-safe.Promising review:
"These were much better than I could have imagined. They feel great in the hand and don't sweat. I use mine almost every day and they still look great after being put into the dishwasher.
The size is perfect for old fashioneds as well as rum and Cokes or gin and tonics. They were shipped in a first-class box with plenty protection. These would make a great gift for connoisseur on your list." — riovalley
A Facetory sheet mask subscription box for the gift of relaxation and "me time"
Each kit comes with a detailed info card explaining the benefits of each mask so they know what amazing things they're putting on their face. It ships monthly, so just let your recipient know what they got in a card (that means it's a great
last-minute gift, too)!Promising review:
"It's fun to try out new masks that a well-reviewed by experts (I'm definitely no expert), and I love the subscription model! This weekly face mask tradition has helped banish the Sunday scaries this fall/winter
." — Emily Berglund
A pair of gardening gloves with claws for your loved one whose outdoor greenery is the best in the neighborhood
Promising review:
"I laughed when I first saw the picture of this item. I thought, well if they don’t work, I’ll use them for a costume. But they are amazing at pulling weeds. I use mine for those pesky weeds in the rocks. One pull and you get root and all.
" — cynthia Williams
A National Geographic geode kit that'll amaze and astound any young scientist
It comes with 10 geodes of varying sizes as well as goggles and a display stand. Promising review:
"My 9-year-old niece gets these every year for Christmas. It is a new gift every time! She loves to put on safety glasses and swing that hammer! The geodes are always beautiful. She also loves the element of surprise! This is a wonderful gift that will engage even kids who are not into the sciences.
Every year she takes pieces in to share with her class. She also loves to give pieces away as little gifts or mementos. Nat Geo never disappoints!" — Kristin D.
An Always Pan designed to do the work of 10 pieces of regular old cookware
Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of their boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a female-owned factory in China
. What makes the 2.0 version different? They've upgraded the nonstick to last 50% longer AND it's oven-safe to 450 degrees! It comes with a lockable lid, steamer basket, pouring spout and a nesting spatula with a built-in rest.
All orders with in stock items take up to 2 business days to process and generally take 1–7 business days for delivery. Upgraded expedited shipping for in-stock items is also available.Promising review:
"My Always Pan is going to be my new favorite cookware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long!
Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" — Celyn V.
An electric crepe-maker to ensure the lightest, thinnest crepes outside of Paris
Just dip the maker in the tray when it's filled with batter and remove for a perfect crepe. They won't have to deal with the stove at all.Promising review:
"I have always loved crepes, but never knew how to make them. This pan is so simple and easy to use that it takes all the guess work out of making crepes
, and the dipping tray keeps everything. It does take a few tries to get the hang of dipping and flipping, but once you get started, you'll be rolling out crepes by the minute. A genius design for the beginning crepe-r." — SoutherStorm
"Music Listography," a twist on a journal that'll encourage users to create lists to document their favorite albums
There are over 70 lists with different topics, plus illustrations that reviewers love. There are a ton of Listography journals
available for documenting your life in all sorts of ways. Check them all out
to pick the perfect one for your friend or loved one!Promising review:
"Bought this for my mom. She loved it. It really had her bringing up memories I had never heard before
and learned more about her music tastes." — Arianna Palumbo
A nonstick Avengers waffle maker for extra super breakfasts
And if Chris Evans wanted to come over and help 'em make some, that'd be OK, too. It makes four square waffles, each with waffle texture on one side and one of four Avengers symbols on the other: Cap's shield, Hulk's fist, Iron Man's helmet and Thor's hammer Mjölnir.Promising review:
"Best gift you can give!
LOVE LOVE LOVE this! This waffle iron makes FOUR regular sized waffles at one time meaning WAY LESS TIME IN THE KITCHEN!
I will say the waffles are not as crunchy as I would like them even on dark, but I’m still new to this maker and will find a way for some of that added crunch. I have been using toothpicks to help clean as some of the crevices are pretty small. The pictures though come out clear as day and it is super affordable. If you or someone you know is in need of a waffle maker ORDER THIS! Side note: I freeze half the batch and pop them in the toaster later in the week — just as good as the first time around!
" — Amazon customer
A set of personalized coasters featuring your favorite person's favorite snapshots
Just print your photos (sized at 3.3 x 3.3 inches) and slide 'em in! You can even get photos printed right on Amazon
!Promising review:
"These are very nice coasters! They were packed nicely, so there was no chance of them breaking along their route. You can put whatever pictures you want to inside of them! These make a great gift no matter who you are shopping for! I highly recommend, especially if you need a gift for people who are hard to buy for! Just put a picture of whoever or whatever they like inside and they'll be happy!" — Alicia
Or a customized travel photo book you can fill with images from your last trip together
You pick the size, cover color, number of pages and upload your photos right on the Artifact Uprising website.
Including production time of four days, economy shipping arrives in 10–14 business days, but you can upgrade to expedited or rush shipping, which arrives in 5 business days.Promising review:
"Blown away! We had so many choices of which company to entrust the photos from our amazing Mediterranean vacation. Saw the ad on Instagram for Artifact Uprising and I’m so glad I spent the money. It was a little more expensive than others and SO worth it. We can’t stop looking at the book. I’ve been a professional graphic designer for 17 years and have handled many printing projects and I was just floored by the quality of the product. Thank you!" — David T.
A Nutribullet full-size blender and two to-go blender cups for anyone who loves smoothies, hummus, soup and other blended delicacies
It has both a regular large blender container, plus two travel cups for one less thing to clean. Promising review:
"I wanted a new blender for smoothies and this thing is amazing!!!! Got it a couple of months ago and have had zero problems. I make my smoothies almost daily and use kefir, milk, lots of frozen fruit, and fresh greens (among other things), and it blends everything quickly and perfectly!!!
I’ve never tried blending with the cups, but my husband uses those for his smoothies and LOVES them!! Everything’s also very easy to clean. So glad I purchased this powerhouse system (after returning a different brand that couldn’t cut it) and HIGHLY recommend it!!
" — Rebecca M
A stylish acrylic block and set of sleek black knives, because this'll really dress up their kitchen
This baby comes with 13 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler and a two-stage knife sharpener.Promising review:
"These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block.
Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" — Sadie Allen
A whiskey infusing kit to make their very own autumn old fashioned in the comfort of their own home
InBooze is a Black woman-owned Etsy shop based in Michigan. All their packets are handmade, filled with dehydrated fruits, veggies, spices, and herbs — and each kit is enough to infuse 8 to 10 cocktails. Bottoms up! Just place the infusion bag in a container (like a mason jar) with whiskey. Infuse for at least three days, then take out the bag and make your drink! Check the listing for updated shipping estimates to your area.Promising review:
"Delish! We had a bourbon that we weren't crazy about, so we decided to infuse it with this kit...wow, what a difference. Completely turned the bourbon from one we kept at the back of our liquor cabinet to one we finished off within days after the infusion was done.
We liked that the kit didn't make it too sweet. Really nice balance of flavors. Will definitely get again!" — Colleen Olfenbuttel
A personal library kit
It comes with 20 self-adhesive pockets and checkout cards, a date stamp and inkpad, and a pencil.Promising review:
"I'm always trying to find interesting gifts for my tween daughter that encourage reading and don't involve screens. This was a HUGE hit. We've already bought the refill pack as well as another complete set for her best friend so they can trade books back and forth.
They are having so much fun with it." — Liz
An HP portable photo printer that'll print photos on-the-go
It's pocket-sized, works via Bluetooth and ready to go anywhere! AND you can edit photos before printing to make them extra artsy!Promising review:
"I bought this for daughter-in-law and my wife had such a fit over it, I bought one for her too. She has had it three weeks now and hasn't stopped telling me how much she loves it.
Prints a very nice picture and there was nothing disappointing about the picture or the printer. We love that it has print-sensitive paper, doesn't require an ink cartridge and works by Bluetooth so a cable isn't necessary. What a little gem! Brilliant idea and product!" — Amazon customer
A Bearaby weighted blanket
The large knit style is super chic, and the organic cotton is breathable. There's nothing in it to create the weight other than cotton, so no uncomfy glass beads
. If you're really worried about overheating, it also comes in a cooling version
made out of Tencel. I have this in the cooling version and let's just say I've used it quite a bit in recent times — I love it, and it's actually extremely cute.Promising review:
"Great purchase. I sleep better and miss it when I travel for work or fun. I feel more rested. I sleep with a sheet under it but it is great by itself on the couch. Never going back to beaded weighted blankets again." — LLW
"Drinking Like Ladies," a compilation of 75 cocktail recipes from today's leading women bartenders
Each recipe is inspired by a badass woman of history, including several who are not well-known.
If you order from Bookshop, shipping estimates
are standard: 4–10 days, priority: 2–5 days, UPS Surepost: 3–8 days, and UPS Ground: 2–6 days.
A rotary cheese grater for a blizzard of Parmesan on any dish they hoose
Unlike traditional graters, there's less risk of grating fingers by accident! The handle also folds in for compact storage, and it easily disassembles for quick cleanup.Promising review:
"If you're like us and want the Olive Garden experience every time you cook pasta, do yourself a favor and get this thing. You never have to say "when." Just let the Parm flow forever.
It really is a great product. It's fun and easy to use. Just get it." — Catherine Stahlecker
A zigzag martini glass set to really dress up their cocktail hour
Promising reviews:
"Got these as presents for a friend. They are really handsome looking; the stems adds so much character to a plain martini glass. Not too thin, so great for those who are afraid of thin glass. Handles well. Good for dishwasher. I love them so much and would have gotten a set for myself but we don't drink martinis too much. Update: It's been more than two years and the friends who received this as a gift from us still love it — and EVERY TIME I visit, I am envious and enjoy drinking from it!
" — JinSh
A four-pack of rainbow twirling sticks, aka mesmerizing fidget toys that kids and adults alike will play with for hours
Promising review:
"I saw this on Tiktok after eating some special brownies and I don't regret buying these at all.
I gave a couple to my kids and kept a couple for the next time I eat some brownies. They aren't sturdy. They're probably not going to last forever but they're a cheap little toy that makes you feel like not everything in life is a dumpster fire. So go ahead and get these." — Jared
Pumpkin pie sauce (UMM, yes please?!) for anyone who will fight you for the last piece of their favorite holiday dessert
Promising review:
"This was purchased as Christmas gift for my father-in-law. He is in love with DD pumpkin coffee, and I knew that soon DD wouldn't have that flavor anymore. So I gifted him this. He loves it!
He says its very similar to DD pumpkin coffee and helps him with his fix. lol And that is all that matters! I would definitely recommend this product to anyone who is familiar with DD. And the shipping was very quick too." — krisvan
A pair of smiley face slippers with a foam sole and plush fabric to keep their feet happy
Promising review:
"I absolutely love the way these slippers fit. They cup my foot ever so slightly so they stay on my feet but are also easy to kick off due to the low ridge for heel. The interior is so soft and comfortable. I’m in love with them. Oh and although the sole is solid rubber they are quiet on my hardwood floors.
" — Amazon customer
A vintage-y glass dish that'll be a beautiful objet d'art to display on their vanity, shelf or coffee table
It ships out in five business days; check the listing for an estimated delivery date based on your zip code.
Promising reviews:
"Do you need another tchotchke? Yes. So adorable on my bathroom counter for the daily jewelry." — Kayna L.
A set of jumbo fizzy aromatherapy bath bombs to moisturize any bath-lover's skin
They're each about the size of a tennis ball and they won't stain your tub, so they won't have to scrub afterwards.Promising review:
"I have been using bath bombs for years. I've used cheap brands, drugstore brands, luxury brands (Lush, YL) and more. This box gives all bath bombs I've tried a run for the money!
The packaging was super cute and totally giftable. I was really impressed at the quality of the bath bomb itself too (I used Heal tonight) and I love that this uses natural essential oils. During this COVID-19 outbreak, I have had a lot of stress and anxiety and have enjoyed a bath nearly every night for the past week. This bomb gave me the most serene experience and they are HUGE!
At least double the size of ones I've used before. Comparable to the size of Lush bombs. I will definitely purchase this box again when I run out and honestly it's a great price at a little more than $2 a piece. You really can't beat it!" — Heather H
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a speedy (and hilarious) card game that'll have everyone racing to beat each other
Promising review:
"Best gift I've given in years! I bought a set to play with my niece and nephew on vacation. They are 6 and 8, and they loved it. So did grandma. Since then I have given two sets away to friends with kids, and they have loved it. It is fun, different from your average card game, and challenging in surprising ways." — Brian H.
A faux pearl fringe(!!) headband that will make your hair accessory enthusiast friend smile
Fibs and Fables is a Black woman-owned shop based in DC inspired by mythology and fables and with the goal to create inclusive conversation about hair — and let me tell you, alllll of their hair accessories are just stunning. Seriously, how gorgeous is this? It would look super cute with the pearls flowing down the back, too.
Allow three days for processing time, and 2–3 days for shipping
.
A doggone cute Christmas sweatshirt they'll unwrap and immediately wear the whole rest of the day
Femfetti is a woman-owned small biz making suuuuper cute graphic tees and sweatshirts. Orders take 1–3 days to ship; current estimates show arrival in time for Christmas.
Promising review:
"My friend LOVED it. I bought this as a Christmas gift for her since she just adopted a dachshund mix. She is so excited and already wearing it around!" — Chloe
Personalized cufflinks to make a great initial first impression
Promising review:
"My mom wanted to get my brother cuff links for Christmas. We looked everywhere for initial or monogrammed. She is 95 and on a budget but wanted something nice. These were perfect. Well-made, quality material.
They were both pleased with the cuff links." — Jean A Kirby
A surprisingly soft tortilla blanket so they can wrap themself up like the couch burrito they were always meant to be
Promising review:
"Best purchase ever. Seriously.
I thought after buying it I would regret it, $20 for a 5-foot blanket is a lot. But no. I opened the box containing its full glory, and I was stunned. I tore open the package, eager to experience the greatness of the Tortilla Blanket. The world around me will never compare to this blanket. As I wrapped it around myself, years of happiness sprung to my eyes, the pure softness was too much for my mortal body.
I was consumed by the ultimate power of this breath-taking blanket, and now it will never leave my side. I cannot let this true beauty go, never." — Mary Maples
The entire extended 4K "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, including almost two hours of extended movie content
Reviewers say this is the best 4K movie experience they've had.Promising review:
"If you're here you probably really want to know about the 4K experience. I did. Well don't worry. This is now the benchmark I'm comparing all other 4K movies to. The quality of these movies blows my mind.
We have about 10 4K movies and none look as good at this. Fellowship of the Ring was filmed 20 years ago, yet looks lightyears better in 4K than Wonder Woman does. I don't know how they pulled this off.
We have a Samsung QLED TV
with 7.1 surround. This has been THE best movie experience I've ever had with this setup. Truly stunning.
.You can get a glimpse of just how good this looks from my pic (taken with a cell phone of a tv). The level of detail is off the charts. If you're a LOTR fan and have a 4K TK GET THIS!" — Double D
A set of laboratory-style shot glasses to truly make drinking a science
Just started dating someone, not sure what to get, but want to prove you two have chemistry? These are perfect.Promising review:
"Such a cute addition to any bar cart — especially for someone with an interest in chemistry! The etching/printing on the glass is clear and quality. I would probably hand wash just to avoid it coming off in the dishwasher but so far so good!" — Cait
A gorgeous zodiac pendant necklace crafted in 18-karat gold vermeil and white sapphires
Standard shipping arrives in 2–4 business days, and express shipping takes 1–2 business days.
Promising review:
"Bought this for a friend who absolutely loved it and wears it regularly! It’s very nice quality and looks even better in person!" — Emily Y.
A vintagey eight-in-one entertainment center that'll do it all: play records, stream music via Bluetooth and record from vinyl, CD or cassette
Promising review:
"We purchased this for my father-in-law, age 92, and wanted simplicity for him to be able to digitize his phonographs which is something he wanted to do. This was not only simple for him to use it also had GREAT SOUND. We were amazed.
It really made the old phonographs some awesome. We thought we'd have to connect to external speakers to give it better sound (which the unit has connections for external speakers if you desire to do so)...but that was not necessary. The speakers delivered fine sound. We were very happy with this purchase. We will probably order one for ourselves. This 8 in 1 records to USB. We are very pleased." — Janine
Acrylic drop earrings for a statement look that won't hang heavy from their lobes
Promising review:
"Great purchase! So lightweight that I don’t even realize I’m wearing earrings! I’ve seen these around a lot and I’m so glad I found them on Amazon. Must have and great for the price. Loving the white color." — Marisa S
"Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls," a book packed with 100 stories about amazing women throughout history
You can get the Spanish version, "Cuentos de Buenas Noches Para Niñas Rebeldes," on BookShop.Promising review
: "What a great book! Several short stories about inspirational women in ALL OUR LIVES…. Some we haven’t discovered but all with positive stories! Bought as a book for baby shower because you can’t get enough of young women stories for our little women! Great stories for bedtime and on their own once they are old enough to read." — Vicki Mauk
A trio of spicy sauces (honey, maple syrup and gochujang sriracha) they'll want to drizzle on everything
Bushwick Kitchen is a small business hand-making delicious sauces with locally sourced ingredients right in Brooklyn, New York.
Promising review:
"I [love] Bushwick Kitchen’s products but I use their gochujang sriracha like an essential ingredient. I use on EVERYTHING and love its mellow spiciness. I use their meyer lemon honey in tea, their salted honey on buttered english muffins and their spicy honey on fried chicken (and have even put it on pepperoni pizza — I swear that’s a killer combo)! I bought the gift pack as a hostess gift — both because I knew the chef would love them but also because I’d run out of my own stash and wanted to be sure to have some available for the weekend.
" — trish becker
Toasty slippers with a super-cushy foam footbed
Promising review:
"OMG THESE ARE THE CAYOOTEST!!!! THEY'RE SUPER SOFT TOO!!!! COMFY TOO! KEEPS THE TOOTSIES WARM!" — Amazon customer
A wireless karaoke microphone that'll bring the party wherever they go
It can also connect to their device via cable.Promising review:
"Oh my gosh, I love this! I got mine in the mail yesterday and ended up playing with it for about five hours last night LOL. It connects via Bluetooth so you can connect it to your phone — the music and your singing comes out of the microphone's speaker. It has a volume control for your voice and for the music and also an echo feature. You can put an SD card into the bottom of it and record yourself, or connect it with an audio out to record on one of those karaoke apps on your phone. Between this and being able to find just about any song on karaoke via YouTube, you could easily have your own karaoke parties at home!" — Ferretocious
Dyson's Air Wrap Complete, a six-in-one hair dryer and styler that's basically like magic
I will never go back after using the Dyson Air Wrap (I have the previous version of the Air Wrap). This bb is beyond next level, which it should be for over $500 hard-earned dollars. I have coarse, type 2/3 waves and curls (different curl types with basically every strand), and the attachments dry and style my hair with ease. And the curls last and last. The curling effect that just sucks on your hair is mind-blowing. It maxes out at a non-damaging temperature, so even though your style is locked-in for days, your hair will stay healthy.
A DIY embroidery kit with three included designs
Promising review:
"Finally! A beginner level craft kit that has simple instructions! I'm somebody that likes to try new things, but gives up in the middle of a project. I thought I would have the same issue with this, but I absolutely love it. I just started on the last design that is included in this kit. First one took me a little over a week, and the second one I finished in just a couple of days. The more practice I got out of this, I found myself coming up with my own ideas of what to do next once this is complete.
I came across minor issues along the way, but it was only because I'm a lefty, and there's a couple of videos online that are specifically for left handed folk like myself that are super helpful. They make wonderfully cute little gifts! Gave my first one to my mom, and plan to give my second piece to my grandmother.
" — Bee Roth
A pair of meat-shredding claws for the barbecue or rotisserie chicken aficionado in your life
Promising review:
"This has to be one of the best gifts for your favorite foodie. It's excellent for so many different kitchen tasks. Makes a big shredding job easy as slicing bread. I've bought several of these for gifts and they were much appreciated. They come in many different colors. Easy to store and a very handy tool to have around for BBQs and Thanksgiving. Pretty much any time that you are working with a large cut of meat, beef, poultry, pork, even a melon, you name it, this is the tool you'll want to reach for every time.
Moving from pan to platter would otherwise be unmanageable and spell train wreck in many cases. Not so with these. You will not be disappointed!" — Angelonia