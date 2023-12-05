59 Gifts That’ll Probably Make Everyone Say 'Ooh' When They Get Unwrapped

Dyson's Air Wrap Complete, a six-in-one hair dryer and styler that's basically like magic

I will never go back after using the Dyson Air Wrap (I have the previous version of the Air Wrap). This bb is beyond next level, which it should be for over $500 hard-earned dollars. I have coarse, type 2/3 waves and curls (different curl types with basically every strand), and the attachments dry and style my hair with ease. And the curls last and last. The curling effect that just sucks on your hair is mind-blowing. It maxes out at a non-damaging temperature, so even though your style is locked-in for days, your hair will stay healthy.