Nearly 6 In 10 Americans Want Trump Charged For Insurrection: Poll

Nearly six in 10 Americans believe former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a new poll released Sunday.

The findings by the ABC News/Ipsos survey reveal a very slight uptick in support for prosecution of Trump since the start of televised hearings by the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

The new poll, conducted June 17 and 18, found that 58% of those surveyed believe Trump should be charged with a crime for his role. An ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted in April found that 52% of those surveyed thought the same.

The latest poll also found that 58% of Americans believe Trump bears either a “great deal” or a “good amount” of responsibility for the events of Jan. 6 last year. Another 17% believes Trump bears “just some” responsibility.

The poll found that 60% believe the House Jan. 6 select committee is conducting a “fair and impartial” investigation.

But only 33% of those surveyed said they were following the panel’s hearings “somewhat” or “very” closely.

The poll was based on a nationally representative probability sample of 545 adults age 18 or older. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.