HuffPost x StackCommerce Diamonds might be forever, but your wallet will thank you for these affordable Swarovski Crystal earrings.

Throwing down your wallet for diamonds ― whether it’s a tennis bracelet or huggie earrings ― might be one of your dream impulse purchase buys. If you like the look of diamonds but not the cost, you can find alternatives to get sparkle without the spending. Swarovski crystals are an affordable alternative to your diamond desires.

Whether you want to step up your jewelry game or are starting to do your holiday shopping for a special someone, these earrings made with Swarovski crystals should do the trick.

Better still, they’re lightweight, hypoallergenic, comfortable and cost less than $20 ― so don’t worry about breaking the bank.

Check out these Swarovski crystal earrings:

These birthstone studs can add a touch of color to any outfit. Made with Swarovski elements, these earrings feature certified gemstones wrapped in 18 karat white gold plating and are made to last a lifetime.

Swarovski Crystal 0.28" Birthstone Stud Earrings - $9.99



These square stud earrings are edgy and sophisticated. Made of Swarovski crystal elements and 18 karat white gold plating, these studs are a bold statement.

Swarovski Crystals Square Stud Earrings - $10.99



A bit bolder than the popular Meghan Markle-style huggies, these huggie earrings will add a major dose of sparkle to your outfits. They’re adorned with Swarovski crystals, plated in 18-karat gold and feature a butterfly backing for all-day comfort.

Swarovski Elements Micro-Pav'e Pear Shaped Teardrop Huggie Earrings - $13.99



These studs are a must-have: a classic that should be in every jewelry box. The subtle sparkle of these studs will go with just about anything. They’re available in gold, rose gold and white gold.

Classic 4-Prong Swarovski Crystals Stud Earrings - $9.99



These earrings are crafted in gold-plated mounts and adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals. While these studs might look subtle from afar, they’re sure to be a bold look up close. They come in gold, rose gold or white gold.

Halo Stud Earrings With Swarovski Elements: 2 Pairs - $14.99



These dainty dangling earrings will float near your ears and give your look enough edge. The earrings are adorned with Swarovski crystals and crafted with 18 karat gold plated mounts that won’t sacrifice sparkle for comfort.

Aurora Borealis Swarovski Dangling Earrings in 18K White Gold - $9.99



