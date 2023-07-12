6-Year-Old Girl Shot During Road Rage Incident In Kentucky

A 6-year-old girl in Kentucky has been hospitalized after she was shot in a road rage incident on Monday.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident began at around 8 p.m. when people in a vehicle got into an “altercation” with three motorcyclists, WDRB reported. The group of motorcyclists fired at the vehicle, striking the child in the back, police said.

LMPD Lt. Steve Lacefield said Tuesday that the girl is in critical but stable condition. The incident took place throughout an eight-mile stretch of I-65 North, the officer said. He added that at least 15 rounds were fired from three different weapons.

During a press conference Monday night, LMPD Maj. Mindy Vance called the shooting “inexcusable violence.”

“This evening, the Louisville community experienced an act of inexcusable violence, hostility and a blatant disregard for human life during a road rage incident,” Vance said.

The three motorcyclists were detained and questioned, but Lacefield declined to say Tuesday if they would be charged. Police are asking for more witnesses to come forward.

“At the end of the day, there was a road rage incident here that involved a young child getting shot,” Vance said. “This is just absolutely ridiculous and it’s gotta stop. I mean this is completely senseless. I’m so glad more people were not hurt or involved.”