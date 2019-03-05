More Than 600 Dogs Rescued From Puppy Mill In Georgia

More than 600 dogs were removed from a home in south Georgia from what animal rescue groups were calling a puppy mill and an extreme case of hoarding, according to new reports.

“The dogs were forced to live in small, filthy cages,” WXIA-TV reported. “And while it appears they’d been fed and had water, many of them suffered from infections and illnesses.”

The Humane Society of Valdosta took in 230 dogs, Fox News reported. And animal shelters throughout the state were being asked to help in the rescue, The Associated Press said.

Last week, the Georgia Department of Agriculture contacted the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office after a routine inspection of a dog breeder, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The breeder, Reason Craig Gray of Nashville, Georgia, reportedly told officials he needed help.

The Atlanta Humane Society has taken in 10 of the dogs, the Journal-Constitution said.

The society’s spokeswoman, Christina Hill, told the newspaper: “They were living outside in homemade sheds, and the crates were stacked on top of each other. So when they went to the bathroom, it would drip down onto the other dogs.”