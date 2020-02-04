POLITICS

Twitter Users Mock Iowa's Decision To Release Just 62% Of Caucus Results

"I’m 62% of the way through War and Peace and man, this Napoleon character is unbeatable!"

It looks like 62 is the “new 100” ― at least where the Iowa Democratic Party is concerned.

In the wake of its Iowa caucus debacle, the state party announced on Tuesday that it would release 62% of the results from Iowa’s 99 counties. It didn’t give a timeline for when the rest of the vote totals would be released.

Many Twitter users, led off by Capitol Hill Books in Washington, D.C., made the best of the situation by enjoying their favorite pieces of pop culture. Well, 62% of them.

The result? Comedy gold.

