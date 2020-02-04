Twitter Users Mock Iowa's Decision To Release Just 62% Of Caucus Results

It looks like 62 is the “new 100” ― at least where the Iowa Democratic Party is concerned.

In the wake of its Iowa caucus debacle, the state party announced on Tuesday that it would release 62% of the results from Iowa’s 99 counties. It didn’t give a timeline for when the rest of the vote totals would be released.

Many Twitter users, led off by Capitol Hill Books in Washington, D.C., made the best of the situation by enjoying their favorite pieces of pop culture. Well, 62% of them.

The result? Comedy gold.

Just finished 62% of this novel and we’re so excited for Gatsby and Daisy. — Capitol Hill Books (@chbooksdc) February 4, 2020

I'm 62% through Easy Rider, and this is an absolutely joyful celebration of the American Dream. — Kūʻē (@KueKueKue2) February 4, 2020

Just finished 62% of The Empire Strikes Back and wow that Vader guy is pure evil. So sad he killed Luke's dad R.I.P. — Joshua Ray (@joshuaray) February 5, 2020

I’m 62% of the way through War and Peace and man, this Napoleon character is unbeatable! https://t.co/nznwGuAhMB — Michael Rowand (@mrowand) February 5, 2020

62% of the way through 'revenge of the sith' and i love how good of a mentor anakin is for all the younglings #IowaCaucas #IowaCaucusDisaster — Jacob (@jkatesrose99) February 5, 2020

62% through 1984 and it feels like Winston and Julia and O'Brien could change the world! — Deep in the Hart of the Rockies (@Grave_Savings) February 4, 2020

Just finished 62% of Of Mice and Men and am really happy things worked out well for Lenny and George — Eric Barbera (@EricSaysRelax) February 4, 2020

I just watched 62 percent of Old Yeller this is the happiest movie ever! I think this ole dogs gonna make it. #IACaucus — Jessica (@jessmastero) February 5, 2020

I’ve gotten through 62 percent of The Irishman. That Jimmy Hoffa is unstoppable! — Marc R. Masferrer (@MRMasferrer) February 5, 2020

62% finished with "The Sixth Sense" movie and I LOVE how the therapist established a rapport with a little kid!

Very heartwarming! — Geralt of Trivia (@XxiBorza) February 4, 2020

Just finished 62% of 'Go Dog Go'...He doesn't like her hat. — j (@jamejonson) February 5, 2020