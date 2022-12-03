67 Celebrity Christmas Gifts That Will Make You Famous With Your Friends

You watch celebrities in movies and TV shows and you read about them online, so why not have them help you pick out Christmas gifts?
Some of the world’s biggest stars are creating, curating and promoting products that could be perfect for the special noncelebrity in your life.
And you know that if Pete Davidson is endorsing a testicle-shaving kit, it’s got to be good, right?
He’s just one of the many famous people who have thoughts about your holiday shopping list this year.
Backstreet Boys Christmas Underwear
Beyoncé Lemon Water
Pete Davidson Manscaped Kit
Seth Rogen Ashtray Set
Mike Tyson Gravity Bong
Millie Bobby Brown Makeup
Kyrie Irving Wristbands
Joel McHale Whiskey-Scented Musk
Kevin Hart Christmas Pajamas
Katy Perry Designer Jewelry
Tony Hawk Hot Wheels Fingerboards
Kristin Cavallari Jewelry Line
Mandy Moore Holiday Collection
Olivia Munn Probiotic Sodas
Joe Jonas Fizzy Sangria
Kate Walsh Wrinkle Cream
Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) Cannabis
Jadakiss Coffee
Kat Von D Children's Book
Ric Flair Cannabis Products
Tim Hardaway Flex NBA Game
The Chainsmokers Jaja Tequila
Camila Mendes Face Masks
Ziwe Hard Lemonade
Roger Federer Tennis Shoes
Blake Lively Low-Calorie Mixer
B-Real (Cypress Hill) Vaporizer Pen
Vanessa Hudgens Workout Gear
Justin Herbert Organic Soaps
Albert Hammond Jr. Wine Seltzer
Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Clothing Line
Holly Robinson Peete Baby Food
Bethany Hamilton Children's Book
Mario Lopez Athletic T-Shirts And Shorts
'Vampire Diaries' Stars Bourbon
Lisa Rinna Lipstick
Patrick Duffy Sourdough Starter
Jimmy Garoppolo Cloud Hoodie
Gwyneth Paltrow Compression Gloves
Drew Barrymore Sustainable Cleaning Products
Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger Protein Bars
Lala Kent Hydrogloss
Donavon and Petra Frankenreiter Huaraches
Adriana Lima Water Bottle
Kane Brown Canned Cocktails
Tori Kelly Eyewear
Venus Williams Glasses
Ray J Wireless Earbuds
Peta Murgatroyd Skin Care
Jerry Rice Sports Drink
Ludacris Karma's World
Peter Weber Children's Book
Rita Ora Tequila
Sammy Hagar Canned Cocktails
Sarah Hyland Vitamin-Infused Chocolates
Kate Hudson Vodka
Christie Brinkley Makeup
Ben Higgins Coffee, Caramel And Chocolates
Laird Hamilton And Gabrielle Reece Protein Bars
Boban Marjanović Really Big Blanket
Darren Barnet Fleece Shacket
Chip Wade (HGTV) Solar Generator
Saint Jhn Dragon Fruit-Flavored Edible Gummies
Amanda Kloots Skechers Shoes
'American Ninja Warrior' Winner Kaden Lebsack Bucket Of Chalk
Lindsay Arnold Lip-Plumping Jelly
Sanela Diana Jenkins Enhancement Drinks
