What's Hot

Kate Middleton Makes Bold Fashion Statement In $91 Rented Gown

Radio Host Dean Obeidallah Savages 'Deadbeat Nazi' Elon Musk Welcomed Back To Twitter

Angry Tweeters Are Being Force-Fed Extremism In Surprise New Feeds On Elon Musk's Twitter

Cameroon Player Scores Against Brazil, Is Sent Off For Celebration

Florida Formally Dismisses QB Jalen Kitna Amid Child Porn Charges

'GMA3' Hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Joke On Air After News Of Alleged Affair Breaks

Jump In Twitter Hate Speech Is Unprecedented, Researchers Find

Adam Sandler Recounts One Of His Most Beloved Movies Getting Trashed By Critics

Jennifer Garner's Daughter Joins Her Mom For A Visit To The White House

Pentagon Unveils New Stealth Bomber To Counter China, Russia Threats

GOP Chairwoman Condemns Antisemitism, But Twitter Users Are Skeptical

Obama Chides Herschel Walker Over Werewolf, Vampire Observations

Entertainment
CelebritiesChristmasgifts

67 Celebrity Christmas Gifts That Will Make You Famous With Your Friends

Celebs are promoting everything from booze and cannabis to makeup and children's products — oh, and Christmas jammies.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

You watch celebrities in movies and TV shows and you read about them online, so why not have them help you pick out Christmas gifts?

Some of the world’s biggest stars are creating, curating and promoting products that could be perfect for the special noncelebrity in your life.

And you know that if Pete Davidson is endorsing a testicle-shaving kit, it’s got to be good, right?

He’s just one of the many famous people who have thoughts about your holiday shopping list this year.

MeUndies.com
Backstreet Boys Christmas Underwear
The Backstreet Boys have gifted the world their own line of Christmas underwear and jammies.
Get it at MeUndies.
LemonPerfect.com
Beyoncé Lemon Water
Beyoncé is quenching her thirst with a special brand of lemon water.
Get it at Lemon Perfect.
Manscaped.com
Pete Davidson Manscaped Kit
Pete Davidson is collaborating with Manscaped on a grooming kit that emphasizes smooth testicles.
Get it at Manscaped.
Houseplant.com
Seth Rogen Ashtray Set
Seth Rogen has branched out from comedy to selling cannabis products and accessories.
More info at Houseplant.
StundenGlass.com
Mike Tyson Gravity Bong
Mike Tyson, the boxer-turned-cannabis bigwig, is hoping his new gravity bong lights a fire with pot smokers.
Get it at Stündenglass.
FlorenceByMills.com
Millie Bobby Brown Makeup
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is promoting lipstick, eyeliner and highlighter.
Get it at Florence by Mills.
KaiBands.com
Kyrie Irving Wristbands
Basketball star Kyrie Irving is promoting his own line of wristbands this Christmas.
Get them at Kai Bands.
MonkeyShoulder.com
Joel McHale Whiskey-Scented Musk
In 2021, comedian Joel McHale introduced his own brand of whiskey. This year, he's released a companion fragrance.
Get it at Monkey Shoulder.
ChildrensPlace.com
Kevin Hart Christmas Pajamas
Kevin Hart is getting in the holiday spirit by promoting Christmas jammies for The Children's Place.
Get them at The Children's Place.
TwilaTrueFineHewelry.com
Katy Perry Designer Jewelry
Singer Katy Perry is diving into the jewelry world with her own line of designer necklaces and rings.
Get it at Twila True Fine Jewelry.
HotWheels.com
Tony Hawk Hot Wheels Fingerboards
Skateboard legend Tony Hawk is helping turn boarding into an indoor activity via a fingerboard collaboration with Mattel.
Get them at Walmart.
UncommonJames.com
Kristin Cavallari Jewelry Line
Reality show star Kristin Cavallari is promoting jewelry with her Uncommon James brand.
Get it at Uncommon James.
Gymboree.com
Mandy Moore Holiday Collection
Mandy Moore has curated a line of holiday products at Gymboree.
Get it at Gymboree.
DrinkPoppi.com
Olivia Munn Probiotic Sodas
Actor Olivia Munn is a celebrity ambassador for Poppi, a probiotic soda brand.
Get them at Poppi
DrinkOhza.com
Joe Jonas Fizzy Sangria
Joe Jonas is singing the praises of Ohza, a brand of fizzy sangria.
Get it at Ohza.
CrepeErase.com
Kate Walsh Wrinkle Cream
Actor Kate Walsh's latest role is promoting wrinkle cream for Crepe Erase.
Get it at Crepe Erase.
22Red.com
Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down) Cannabis
System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian now has his own cannabis brand.
More info at 22Red.
KissCafeCoffee.com
Jadakiss Coffee
Rapper Jadakiss has collaborated with his family to create his own brand of coffee.
Get it at Kiss Café Coffee.
Lumilly.com
Kat Von D Children's Book
Tattoo artist Kat Von D now has her own children's book about a boy who is gifted a magical treasure chest full of his mom’s old animal costumes.
Get it at Lumilly.
RicFlairDrip.com
Ric Flair Cannabis Products
Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is now grappling with his own line of ganja.
More info at Ric Flair Drip.
FlexNBA.com
Tim Hardaway Flex NBA Game
Basketball legend Tim Hardaway is now promoting Flex NBA, a game that allows sports fans to assemble their own team of all-time greats to compete against others.
Get it at Flex NBA.
JajaTequilia.com
The Chainsmokers Jaja Tequila
The Chainsmokers now have their own tequila brand.
Get it at Jaja Tequila.
Camila Mendes Face Masks
Camila Mendes Face Masks
"Riverdale" actor Camila Mendes can't mask her excitement at endorsing face masks for Loops Beauty.
Get them at Loops Beauty.
Loyal9Cocktails.com
Ziwe Hard Lemonade
Comedian Ziwe is offiically endorsing Loyal 9 hard lemonade.
Get it at Loyal 9 Cocktails.
On-Running.com
Roger Federer Tennis Shoes
Tennis legend Roger Federer has a new racket: promoting a line of tennis shoes.
Get them at On.
BettyBuzz.com
Blake Lively Low-Calorie Mixer
Blake Lively is livening her cocktails up with her own brand of low-calorie, nonalcoholic mixers.
Get it at Betty Buzz.
GPen.com
B-Real (Cypress Hill) Vaporizer Pen
Cypress Hill member B-Real has his own cannabis line, but is also promoting a vaporizer pen to use the product.
More info at G Pen.
Fabletics.com
Vanessa Hudgens Workout Gear
Actor Vanessa Hudgens is stretching out into her own line of workout gear.
Get it at Fabletics.
DrSquatch.com
Justin Herbert Organic Soaps
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is keeping his nose (and other body parts) clean off the field by promoting a line of organic soaps.
Get them at Dr. Squatch.
DrinkJetway.com
Albert Hammond Jr. Wine Seltzer
Albert Hammond Jr., a guitarist for The Strokes, has a different kind of solo project: hIs own brand of wine seltzer.
Get it at Jetway.
TheBettsOfBothWorlds.com
Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Clothing Line
Actor Niecy Nash (right) and her wife, singer Jessica Betts, have released a queer-friendly clothing line.
Get it at Betts of Both Worlds.
ReadySetFood.com
Holly Robinson Peete Baby Food
Actor Holly Robinson Peete now has a line of baby food.
Get it at Ready Set Food.
Brave Books
Bethany Hamilton Children's Book
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton is making waves with a new children's book: "Surfing Past Fear."
Get it at Brave Books.
Real Essentials
Mario Lopez Athletic T-Shirts And Shorts
Mario Lopez is promoting a line of T-shirts and shorts.
Get them at Amazon.
ReserveBar.com
'Vampire Diaries' Stars Bourbon
"Vampire Diaries" stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder have collaborated on their own brand of bourbon.
Get it at ReserveBar.
RinnaBeauty.com
Lisa Rinna Lipstick
Actor-turned-Real Housewife Lisa Rinna is known for her lips. Naturally, she's started her own line of beauty products.
Get it at Rinna Beauty.
DuffysDough.com
Patrick Duffy Sourdough Starter
After making lots of bread on the classic TV show "Dallas," actor Patrick Duffy is now earning dough selling his own sourdough starter.
Get it at Duffy's Dough.
TravisMathew.com
Jimmy Garoppolo Cloud Hoodie
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is endorsing the Cloud Hoodie.
Get it at TravisMathew.
Copper Fit
Gwyneth Paltrow Compression Gloves
Gwyneth Paltrow thinks you'll find copper-lined compression gloves handy.
Get them at Copper Fit.
Grove.Co
Drew Barrymore Sustainable Cleaning Products
Drew Barrymore makes no secret of her love for scrubbing out tough stains, so it makes sense she'd promote a line of sustainable cleaning products.
Get them at Grove Collaborative.
MoshLife.com
Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger Protein Bars
Maria Shriver and son Patrick Schwarzenegger are collaborating on a line of protein bars.
Get them at Mosh.
GiveThemLala.com
Lala Kent Hydrogloss
"Vanderpump Rules" cast member Lala Kent has given the kiss of approval to her own brand of lip gloss.
Get it at Give Them Lala Beauty.
Sanuk.com
Donavon and Petra Frankenreiter Huaraches
Professional surfer and musician Donavon Frankenreiter and wife Petra Frankenreiter have come out with their own line of huarache sandals.
Get them at Sanuk.
Waterdrop.com
Adriana Lima Water Bottle
Former Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima is quenching her thirst by promoting water bottles.
Get it at Waterdrop.
DeweyCrush.com
Kane Brown Canned Cocktails
Country singer Kane Brown is making a big splash promoting canned cocktails.
Get them at Dewey Crush.
DiffEyewear.com
Tori Kelly Eyewear
Singer Tori Kelly has curated her own line of designer eyewear.
Get it at Diff Eyewear.
LookOptic.com
Venus Williams Glasses
Tennis great Venus Williams has curated a line of glasses for Look Optic.
Get them at Look Optic.
RayconGlobal.com
Ray J Wireless Earbuds
Rapper Ray J is sounding the word about his own line of wireless earbuds.
Get them at Raycon.
SouthSeasSkincare.com
Peta Murgatroyd Skin Care
"Dancing With the Stars" champ Peta Murgatroyd is making moves with her own brand of skin care products.
Get it at South Seas Skin Care
GOATFuel.com
Jerry Rice Sports Drink
Legendary NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice is now making a pass toward entrepreneurship with his own brand of sports drinks.
Get it at GOAT Fuel.
Karma's World
Ludacris Karma's World
Rapper and actor Ludacris has a successful line of children's products that includes dolls, apparel and books.
Get it at Amazon.
TheAdventuresOfPilotPete.com
Peter Weber Children's Book
Former "Bachelor" star and professional pilot Peter Weber hopes his writing career takes off with his children's book, "The Adventures of Pilot Pete."
Get it at The Adventures of Pilot Pete.
ProsperoTequila.com
Rita Ora Tequila
Singer-songwriter Rita Ora has another job title of note: chief creative partner of Próspero Tequila.
Get it at Próspero Tequila.
SBBCCO.com
Sammy Hagar Canned Cocktails
Rock star Sammy Hagar already has his own tequila, but is adding a line of canned cocktails to the mix.
Get them at Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co.
TrySourse.com
Sarah Hyland Vitamin-Infused Chocolates
"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland has a sweet new gig: promoting vitamin-infused chocolates.
Get them at Sourse.
KingStVodka.com
Kate Hudson Vodka
Actor Kate Hudson is getting a shot at being a liquor executive with her own line of vodka.
Get it at King St. Vodka.
SBLA.com
Christie Brinkley Makeup
Legendary beauty Christie Brinkley was such a fan of SBLA products that she contacted the company herself to become a partner.
Get it at SBLA.
SkinnyMixes.com
Ben Higgins Coffee, Caramel And Chocolates
Ben Higgins got a lot of buzz when he starred on "The Bachelor." Now he's returning the favor with a line of coffee, caramel and chocolates.
Get them at Skinny Mixes.
LairdSuperfood.com
Laird Hamilton And Gabrielle Reece Protein Bars
Pro surfer Laird Hamilton and volleyball star Gabrielle Reece have added a line of plant-based protein bars to their Laird Superfood line of products.
Get them at Laird Superfood.
BigBlanket.com
Boban Marjanović Really Big Blanket
At 7 feet, 4 inches, Houston Rockets player Boban Marjanović goes to great lengths for comfort. That's why he's doing promotion for Big Blanket Co.
Get it at Big Blanket Co.
VictoriasSecret.com
Darren Barnet Fleece Shacket
Actor Darren Barnet became a hot commodity in Hollywood after appearing in the Netflix series "Never Have I Ever." Now he's keeping warm with a fleece shacket.
Get it at Victoria's Secret.
Geneverse.com
Chip Wade (HGTV) Solar Generator
HGTV designer Chip Wade is promoting a product that may be more of a godsend than a gift: a solar generator.
Get it at Geneverse.
KivaConfections.com
Saint Jhn Dragon Fruit-Flavored Edible Gummies
Guyanese American rapper and singer Saint Jhn is sweet on promoting dragon fruit-flavored cannabis gummies.
More info at Kiva Confections.
Lara Lindberg for Skechers
Amanda Kloots Skechers Shoes
Dancer and TV personality Amanda Kloots has partnered with Skechers for her own pair of athletic shoes.
Get them at Skechers.
BucketOfChalk.com
'American Ninja Warrior' Winner Kaden Lebsack Bucket Of Chalk
"American Ninja Warrior" winner Kaden Lebsack is promoting a product that will help people who wish to follow in his footsteps: a bucket of chalk.
Get it at Bucket of Chalk.
BabeOriginal.com
Lindsay Arnold Lip-Plumping Jelly
Dancer Lindsay Arnold is known for her work on "Dancing With the Stars" and "So You Think You Can Dance." But she's focused on her lips, not her legs, with her latest project: promoting lip-plumping jelly.
Get it at Babe Original.
DrinkNuero.com
Sanela Diana Jenkins Enhancement Drinks
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Sanela Diana Jenkins is behind Neuro, a company that offers natural, vegan enhancement drinks.
Get them at Neuro.
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mike Tyson Cannabis

Celebrities With Cannabis Products

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community