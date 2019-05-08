6th Grader Who Survived Colorado School Shooting: 'I Was Going To Go Down Fighting'

The gunmen who entered STEM School Highlands Ranch, which is seven miles away from Columbine High School, went into two classrooms in different locations “deep” inside the school, law enforcement said. They are believed to be students at the school.

Last month, on April 20, Columbine High School grieved the 20th anniversary of a tragic shooting that left 12 students and a teacher dead.

Nate’s father, Steve Holley, told Baldwin that this was the third time he’s had to pick up his child up from school after a lockdown or a threat of a school shooting.