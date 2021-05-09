7 Dead, Including Gunman, In Shooting At Birthday Party In Colorado Springs

Timothy Abero via Getty Images/EyeEm Photo taken in Chicago, United States

A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, slaying six adults before killing himself Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs, police said.

Officers arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries who died later at a hospital, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said.

Police on Sunday hadn’t released the identities of the shooter or victims. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives.

“My heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis also released a statement on the shooting.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of today’s tragic act of violence in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/fp1wtNRloO — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 9, 2021

It was Colorado’s worst mass shooting since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket on March 22.

Colorado Springs, with a population of 465,000, is Colorado’s second-biggest city after Denver.