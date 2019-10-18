7 Fall Dresses And Jumpsuits Worth Snagging On Sale This Weekend

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost There are a lot of fall-ready pieces on sale this weekend. Here are our favorites.

Sometimes things just work out, you know? Like when three top brands have a sale on the same day and there’s a ton of fall fashion marked down. You know it’s going to be a good day.

Today, Oct. 18, is Anthro Day, which means 25% off everything and free shipping at Anthropologie. We’ve found a ton of fall fashion onesies like this boho maxi dress or this leather jumpsuit for a fraction of the full price.

So you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying your weekend, we’ve rounded up seven fall dresses and jumpsuits worth getting on sale today.