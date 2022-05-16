'Not A Random Act Of Violence': 7 Injured In Multiple Shootings In North Carolina

Shootings at three locations in North Carolina on Sunday wounded seven people in what police said was “not a random act of violence.”

“This is not a random act of violence and the investigation is ongoing,” the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a statement. Public information officer Kira Boyd said “preliminary information indicates the scenes are all related,” according to NBC News.

Six of those injured didn’t have life-threatening wounds, police said. Investigators didn’t characterize a seventh victim’s injuries. Several people were hospitalized.

The shooter or shooters remain at large. Police have not named any suspects, but said a white four-door BMW and a black Dodge Charger are related to their investigation.

Officers first responded to a location in Fairview Park at 7:48 p.m., where they said they found “over 50 spent shell casings from different caliber weapons in the road and in the park,” suggesting a “large exchange of gunfire.”

Later, police were informed of two male gunshot victims on Highway 52, less than a mile from the park. The two men appeared to have been shot in the head and face while riding a car, police said. Both were hospitalized.

Police were subsequently alerted to four additional gunshot victims at another nearby location on East 25th Street. A fifth victim was later identified at the hospital.

The violence comes amid a string of weekend mass shootings in the U.S., including a racist massacre in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people at a supermarket.