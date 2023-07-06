7-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Florida Amid Dispute Over Jet Ski Use

A 7-year-old boy in Florida died after a stray bullet hit him during a shooting between people arguing over the use of personal watercraft.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa, where many were celebrating Independence Day. There, two groups of people began to argue over Jet Skis being driven near where children were playing.

The dispute led to members of both groups opening fire on each other, Tampa Police Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson said at a press conference Wednesday. As the gunfire erupted, the 7-year-old’s grandfather fled with the boy to a truck.

“The grandfather ... grabbed him and pulled him into the truck,” said Johnson, who did not provide either of their names. “A round went through the vehicle, hit the grandfather in the finger and the young man in the head.”

The boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Johnson said authorities are still investigating the incident and speaking to witnesses. No suspects have been named so far.

“There was no reason, no excuse, for that argument to lead to gunfire, much less an argument over Jet Skis,” Johnson said.

The shooting was among several that took place in various U.S. cities as the country celebrated July Fourth.

