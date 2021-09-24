1. Consider cooking zero waste recipes.

Cooking zero waste means getting creative with your dishes and reusing your favorite ingredients. The added bonus? You’ll save money while you work on saving the environment.

2. Try your hand at composting.

Composting doesn’t need to stink: By starting with small, simple steps, you’ll help keep food scraps out of landfills — an essential component of minimizing your carbon footprint.

3. Make your clothing go the distance.

Whether you’re recycling clothes, shopping at secondhand stores, or setting up clothing swaps with friends, there’s no shortage of ways to give your clothes a second life, and avoid fast fashion and its detrimental impact on the environment.

4. Opt for refillable packaging.

One accessible step toward sustainability? Upgrade your usual household packaging by swapping in reusable bottles. Seek out beauty brands that offer refillable packaging and opt for soap refills rather than plastic bottles.

5. Introduce “Meatless Mondays” to your week.

Another small step in the right direction, “Meatless Mondays” offers a very doable gateway into the world of plant-based diets. By opting for a vegetarian meal at least one night a week, you can help play a part in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions endemic to livestock production.

6. Get schooled on recycling.

The concept of recycling is shrouded in misconceptions; we likely understand where to deposit our plastic water bottles (you know, during those brief moments we aren’t using our reusable ones), but what about the more nebulous items? Do you know where to discard your shampoo bottles? How about the proper spot for a plastic bag? Educating yourself on the ins and outs of recycling is a great first step toward sustainability.



