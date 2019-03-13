Trump Issues Emergency Order To Ground Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes

President Donald Trump has announced an immediate grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes in the wake of a worldwide boycott of the model following two fatal crashes within five months.

“All of those planes are grounded effectively immediately,” Trump said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Boeing is an incredible company. They are working very, very hard right now and hopefully, they’ll come up with an answer, but until they do, all planes are grounded.”

Boeing, responding to Trump’s announcement, said it “continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 Max” but had recommended the ban to the Federal Aviation Administration “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again,” the company said.

In Consultation with the FAA, NTSB and its Customers, Boeing Supports Action to Temporarily Ground 737 MAX Operations: https://t.co/Z6gIInNYHL pic.twitter.com/cBHzvsdVw7 — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) March 13, 2019

In its own statement, the FAA said it had made the decision to ground the planes after reviewing new data evidence, which included satellite data, earlier in the day.

#FAA statement on the temporary grounding of @Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by U.S. airlines or in a U.S. territory. pic.twitter.com/tCxSakbnbH — The FAA (@FAANews) March 13, 2019

Trump’s announcement came just hours after Canadian Transportation Minister Marc Garneau made a similar announcement following Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, including 18 Canadians.

Just five months earlier, a Lion Air crash in Indonesia, involving the same model of plane, killed 187 people.

The U.S. was one of the last countries to ban the aircraft. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg assured Trump about the plane’s safety in a phone call Tuesday. The FAA also said it had found no reason to ground the planes.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Garneau said Canada’s decision to ground the planes came after aviation experts reviewed new satellite tracking data that found similar vertical fluctuations by both the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air planes just before they crashed. He cited possible issues with the model’s autopilot.

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump has announced an immediate grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 737 Max 9 planes following two fatal crashes within five months.

In the October crash involving the Lion Air flight in Indonesia, Garneau said the plane’s software appeared to go haywire and force the plane’s nose to tilt downward after erroneously receiving data that it was too high following takeoff. The pilot attempted to stop the software and correct the plane, but ultimately, “the pilot lost that fight with the software.”