The 75th Emmy Awards: All The Boldest Looks From The Red Carpet

Celebs were gussied up in classic looks with a twist at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.
Jazmin Tolliver
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here.

The 2023 ceremony was postponed from its Sept. 18 date due to the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, which came to an end in November. So we just know you’re itching to check out the red carpet looks after waiting all this time.

And guess what? Your favorite celebrities wasted no time in showing out with head-turning looks at Monday’s ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

See all our favorite looks right here.

Former "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
"Orange Is the New Black" alum Laverne Cox.
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
"The O.C." alum Adam Brody.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
"Access Hollywood" correspondent Zuri Hall.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Model Emma Brooks McAllister.
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images
"Wednesday" actor Joy Sunday.
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
What's Hot