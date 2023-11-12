DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 10: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons during the In-Season Tournament on November 10, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images) Chris Schwegler via Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has been hospitalized with undisclosed injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday, the team said.

The 27-year-old Oubre is in stable condition and the team says he will miss a significant amount of playing time, but not the rest of the season.

The Sixers said Oubre was walking near his residence in downtown Philadelphia when he struck. No additional information about his injuries or about the accident was immediately available.

Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.