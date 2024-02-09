Getty Images You know what you did, Antoni.

If you want to start a war, mess with someone’s guacamole.

You can upset friends and loved ones just by adding any of the following ingredients to their favorite guacamole recipe: diced tomatoes, cilantro, onion, garlic (or heaven forbid, onion powder or garlic powder) or lemon juice. But those are the least of the offenders ...

The next-level crimes against guacamole are adding ingredients like pomegranate seeds, bacon, red pepper or parsley. But it gets worse.

We’ve identified eight of recent history’s worst blasphemes against guacamole, starting with the most recent and working our way back. If you decide to commit any of these sins in your own kitchen, you’re on your own.

1. That time Antoni Porowski from ‘Queer Eye’ added Greek yogurt to guacamole

Implying there’s anything imperfect about Porowski feels like harming a bunny, so this one is difficult to talk about. But on Episode 1 of the “Queer Eye” reboot, so-called food expert Porowski did such an injustice to guacamole that it launched a thousand theories about whether he’s ever actually stepped foot in a kitchen.

His mistake involved Greek yogurt.

“I’m gonna teach you how to make a guac from scratch,” Porowski said to his student. Fair enough: He used avocado, salt, lime juice and cilantro. “This is pretty much all that you need for a guacamole.”

Correct. He should have stopped there.

But he continued, “One thing I like to add my guac? I like things to be super creamy. I’m like, a dairy freak. So this is tangy Greek yogurt. It has so much less fat than sour cream, and it has a lot of flavor. I like to put a little spoon in there.”

But there’s one problem. Sour cream has no business being in guacamole in the first place, much less a sour cream replacement. Need proof? Sandra Lee puts sour cream in hers. Case closed.

But Porowski has scored a cookbook deal since then, so this fiasco didn’t set him too far back.

2. That time Hellmann’s told us to put mayo in guacamole

In 2016, someone at Hellmann’s lost their mind when the @HellmannsUK Twitter account tweeted, “Mayo in guac, it’s better. Trust us. #Grilltopia.”

Surveys have revealed that mayonnaise is the overall preferred condiment of Brits, but that didn’t make things OK for those on the internet. People freaked out.

3. That time The New York Times suggested adding green peas to guacamole, and President Barack Obama immediately shut it down

The following 2015 Twitter exchange explains everything you need to know.

Add green peas to your guacamole. Trust us. http://t.co/7imMY9c2ph pic.twitter.com/oeOMt2qgmh — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 1, 2015

respect the nyt, but not buying peas in guac. onions, garlic, hot peppers. classic. https://t.co/MEEI8QHH1V — President Obama (@POTUS44) July 1, 2015

4. That time Marks & Spencer presented the world with ‘Brusselmole’

The British retailer released a very special version of guacamole for its holiday menu in 2015, and it was made with ... Brussels sprouts. It was perhaps its worst holiday gift to the world of all time.

Here: have some Brussel Mole... M&S take on guac for the holiday season #christmasinjuly pic.twitter.com/1ukSHXBqYS — Sasha Wilkins (@LibertyLndnGirl) June 30, 2015

5. That time Bon Appetit put celery in its guac

6, 7 and 8. Let us not forget the sins of many food bloggers who are to blame for a host of terrifying guacamole recipes

While not all bloggers’ guacamole crimes have gone viral, there are some that should. Quartz pointed out a few of the biggest offenders. We won’t share photos, for the sake of your well-being. Here are the worst:

We are done here.