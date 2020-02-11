83-Year-Old Grandmother Helps Reporter Up Her Tinder Game

When Inside Edition reporter Johanna Li decided she needed a date for Valentine’s Day, she also realized she needed to up her Tinder game.

Thankfully, she got help from an expert: Grandma Hattie, an 83-year-old woman who has been on hundreds of dates using the hook-up app.

“It’s like shopping at a good store,” Hattie told Li for a special video for the outlet’s website. “There’s a lot of things to buy here and I don’t even have to pay for them.”

Hattie, who has been called “Tinder Granny,” has lots of tips for Li, such as being specific about what you want from the get-go as well as just following your instincts and swiping right on the people you like.

Hattie also doesn’t believe in wasting time and suggests giving out your phone number as soon as possible.

Also, be prepared. Always.

“Leave open the possibility that you’ll have a Valentine’s Day love-making session [and] be sex-ready anytime you’re going on a date,” she says. “Have condoms, have lubricant. Don’t do anything without those two things.”

Hattie also emphasizes you have the right to tell your Tinder date, “We both wanted it to happen, but it isn’t.”

But rejection goes both ways.