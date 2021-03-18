Company Gets Slammed For Posting Yellow Square On Social Media After Atlanta Shooting

88rising, a media company that promotes the work of Asian hip-hop musicians, drew instant flack on social media Tuesday after posting a yellow square in a misguided attempt to show solidarity with the Asian American community.

In the post, the company condemned the Atlanta-area spa shootings that left eight people dead on Tuesday, six of them Asian women, saying, “Enough is enough.” The post has since been deleted, but a screenshot of it is still circulating on Twitter.

On Wednesday, 88rising issued an apology, stating, “We are not trying to start a yellow square movement, though we understand how it was misrepresented.”

“We are heartbroken and wanted to share our thoughts on the horrific violence in Georgia and to decry the racism against the Asian community,” the statement continued.

this is stupid no thank you pic.twitter.com/nKIaPT751E — Gene Park, CEO of Pizza Butt (@GenePark) March 17, 2021

Yellow squares — which have popped up elsewhere on social media in light of the shootings — are reminiscent of the black squares that were shared last year for Blackout Tuesday, a social media campaign that emerged after the police killing of George Floyd in late May.

The black squares were intended to amplify Black voices and show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, but they drew flak for exemplifying performative activism. Celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski called them “the worst kind of [virtue] signaling” and said those who posted them were only doing the “bare minimum.”

In this instance, yellow squares also have racial implications because “yellow” is a slur that has been used against Asian people for centuries. The term gained particular prominence starting in the late 1800s due to the racist phrase “yellow peril,” which refers to the perceived threats that Asian immigrants pose to the West.

Following 88rising’s gaffe, a number of Twitter users chimed in to voice their disapproval of the post:

I unfollowed 88rising when they tweeted about how no Asians were nominated for the 2019 Grammys even tho Anderson Paak, Steve Lacy, and HER were all nominated lol they position themselves to be champions for all Asians yet they consistently fall short https://t.co/gSFbuysWVZ — Asia Jackson (@aasian) March 17, 2021

thank u to the 88rising team for their consistent hard work in defying the stereotype that asians are smart ❤️ https://t.co/PCG7F4zC3x — $JEBY (@lidglue) March 17, 2021

it's an honor to be asian unless 88rising is involved. i can't even begin to express what i'm feeling regarding the levels of this. pic.twitter.com/hQadB4zEfQ — luck of the gerrish 🍀 (@gerrieyaki) March 17, 2021

88rising be like "Solidarity with my people! 😤✊💯👏" pic.twitter.com/0uLxhX2c5R — Daised & Confused (@Korean_Fir_Tree) March 17, 2021

wtf is wrong 88rising????? 1. not all asians are yellow, and it's disgusting to exclude brown asian, like indians. 2. copying and mimicking something that was used during BLM and black people told y'all that it wasn't helpful. 3. whoever did this, everybody needs to get fired... pic.twitter.com/HHxtA5IPQL — Aubrey (follow limit) 🍊💛 (@aubreyvision) March 17, 2021

posting a yellow square to show your “support for asians” is both performative and offensive so please don't do that? the “yellow peril” was a racist colour metaphor that westerners created to emphasise their xenophobia towards asians. asia is diverse in skin tones too??? — run bts editor (@koyation) March 17, 2021