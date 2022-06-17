‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders Dead At 18

Tyler Sanders on his 18th birthday. Screenshot Tyler Sanders/Instagram

Tyler Sanders, a young actor who was most recently featured in the Fox series “9-1-1: Lone Star” and was just nominated for a major award, died Thursday, his representative confirmed to HuffPost. The cause of death is unclear and it is currently being investigated. He was 18.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time,” his rep told HuffPost via email.

Advertisement

TMZ was the first to report the news, adding that he died in his Los Angeles home.

Sanders recently posted on Instagram about how much he enjoyed working on “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

And in February he seemed pretty excited about officially becoming an adult.

Sanders has been featured in a few big shows, including “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Rookie.”

He was also recently nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children’s Program for his role as Leo in Amazon’s series “Just Add Magic: Mystery City.”