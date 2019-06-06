9 Frizzy Hair Solutions We Actually Swear By — For As Low As $4

Yahoo Lifestyle’s shopping team is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

For many, frizz feels like an inevitable byproduct of warm and humid weather. In fact, it can sometimes feel like such an inevitability, that some people give up trying to find products and solutions. But you should know that it is OK to have frizzy hair, and you should never feel pressured to tame your flyaways.

“All hair is textured hair and it’s beautiful,” Vernon François, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Vernon François Collection, tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “We’ve been told for too long that it’s not. The idea of a clean, finished look is not everyone’s reality. I think having the power to recognize your versatility and identity is more of a goal that I feel is best suited for humans versus suppressing it to fit into an ideal of someone else’s validation.”

I used to believe that products that claim to treat frizz were gimmicks, especially for people with locs and kinkier hair textures. I remember when my locs first began budding (the beginning stage when your hair starts to swell before condensing), I was told that there was absolutely nothing I could do about it. Once I understood what causes frizz (the cuticle of your hair shaft raising up and trapping in moisture due to dryness), I realized that each of us can do something about it.

So, where do you start? “Less is more,” says François. “Your hair needs its natural oils to retain the best texture for you. Try shampooing every other wash day, or replace your shampoo for a light rinse with your conditioner.”

In addition, make sure you’re paying special attention to ingredients in your products, François says. “Lookout for ingredients geared to restore health and shine to dull strands. Check out treatment oils containing jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, argan oil and antioxidants. Vitamin E is amazing for locking moisture and deeply conditioning the scalp and tresses.”

Kiyah Wright, a two-time Emmy award-winning celebrity hairstylist, agrees that treatment oils can quickly do damage control. “Additionally, olive oil and coconut oil are great alternative ways to hydrate your hair,” she explains. “Coconut oil can be melted down in seconds, applied to the hair and then wrapped your hair with Saran wrap to lock in the moisture. You can do the same thing with olive oil: Saturate your hair with olive oil, wrap it and let it sit overnight. These are great quick fix remedies.” Of course, Wright warns there are also ingredients you should stray away from, such as products that contain silicones and heavy alcohol contents.

Ready to see some of our favorite frizzy hair solutions? Read on.

For intense hydration: TRESemmé Moisture Rich Conditioner

TRESemmé’s conditioner not only revives dry and damaged hair (it’s enriched in that blessed vitamin E), but it’s also a great solution for color-treated hair and a variety of hair textures. The formulation is lightweight and washes out quickly, ensuring that your strands are moisturized but not weighed down with product. This conditioner comes bottled up as 39 fl. oz. for less than six dollars, so you can go in liberally without breaking the bank.

For curly, coily or wavy hair textures: Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo

Cantu’s cleansing shampoo is a dream come true for the girl looking to keep her hair hydrated and clean. Not only is it sulfate-free, which helps reduce breakage and overstripping of the hair cuticle, but ingredients like glycerin and pure shea butter actually hydrate your strands as you wash without leaving behind filmy residue.

For straight hair: Garnier Fructis Style Extreme Control Anti-Humidity Hairspray

Even with straight hair, frizz can happen. Garnier’s anti-humidity hairspray provides an extra firm hold that can last up to 24 hours, thanks to its bamboo extract ingredients and added frizz protection. This hairspray is perfect for when you’re on the go and don’t have time for touch-ups throughout the day. For an additional hold, use this spray with a bristle brush to lay down pesky flyaways.

For drying all hair types: Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Turban

Whereas a cotton towel causes friction on the hair, this microfiber turban reduces drying time (and the need for a blow dryer) by absorbing as much moisture as possible when you get out of the shower. Because it helps dry hair quickly and without heat, the microfiber fabric blocks friction that can result in frizz.

For styling thick, coarse curls: Oribe Styling Butter Curl Enhancing Crème

If you’re searching for a styling product to revive your parched curls, Yahoo Lifestyle beauty director Dana Oliver swears by this new curl crème from Oribe. Formulated with a hydrating combination of murumuru, mango and cocoa seed butters, as well as moisture-retaining wheat amino acids, a little bit of this goes a long way to help define coils and fight frizz.

For dry and coarse hair textures: OGX Renewing Argan Oil Of Morocco Extra Strength Penetrating Oil

This oil is ideal for applying post-shampooing and conditioning. Made with the intensely-hydrating Moroccan argan oil, the product deeply penetrates the shaft of hair to moisturize and seal the cuticle, making hair stronger and protected from future heat damage. Pro tip: Warm up in the microwave for a DIY hot oil treatment.

For relaxed or natural hair types: Head and Shoulders Royal Oils Deep Moisture Masque Conditioner

This deep moisture hair mask is not only a favorite of Wright, but also a favorite of mine. The rich formulation works to restore moisture and provide long-lasting scalp relief without stripping away your natural oils. It’s also thick enough to deeply penetrate your hair no matter how thick your hair may be. I especially like using this treatment every few weeks to restore moisture in my color-treated locs.

For detangling: UNITE 7 Seconds Detangler Leave in Conditioner

Not only is this leave-in conditioner’s formula light, but it detangles all types of textures — from ultra-fine to thick — within a matter of seconds. With a variety of ingredients that condition, control frizz, conditions and adds volume, this detangling spray is literally a must-have for those humid, muggy days.

For hair prep before blow-drying: Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Smoothing Anti-Frizz Blowout Butter

This anti-frizz product is perfect for all hair types prior to using thermal tools. Not only does it melt from a cream to oil to penetrate the hair shaft, but it also protects your hair from heat styling and humidity thanks to pure caviar extra, omega 3 fatty acids and vitamins A, C and D.

