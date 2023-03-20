What's Hot

Kevin McCarthy Says People Shouldn’t Protest If Trump’s Indicted

Elizabeth Warren Says Jerome Powell Should No Longer Be Fed Chair

Trump Ally To Appear Before NYC Grand Jury Eyeing Charges

Trump ‘Very Anxious’ Ahead Of Possible Indictment, NYT Reporter Says

2 Skiers Killed In Large Late-Winter Avalanches In Colorado

Top Israeli Minister Says 'No Such Thing' As Palestinian People

The Lifesaving Medication Everyone Should Learn How To Use

Alicia Silverstone Spills On The '90s Film She Could Revisit With Brendan Fraser

6 Weather Apps The Professionals Actually Use

'Rage Applying' Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There's One Big Downside

'Jane The Virgin' Star Gina Rodriguez Is Now A Mom

Miami Beach Sets Spring Break Curfew After 2 Fatal Shootings

U.S. NewsNew Yorkcar crash

9-Year-Old Is Sole Survivor Of Fiery Car Crash That Killed 5 Kids

The driver was 16. All of the victims, who were siblings and cousins from Connecticut and New York, range from ages 8 to 17.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

|

A Connecticut family is experiencing the unthinkable after five young siblings and cousins died in a car crash over the weekend.

The victims, ages 8 to 17, were killed Sunday when the SUV they were traveling in veered off a New York highway and hit a tree, police in Westchester County, New York, said in a statement on Facebook.

Police confirmed to HuffPost on Monday that the victims were Malik Smith, 16; Anthony Billips Jr., 17; Zahnyiah Cross, 12; Shawnell Cross, 11; Andrew Billips, 8.

Malik was believed to be driving a Nissan Rogue when it crashed on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale at about 12:20 a.m. local time. The SUV caught fire after it hit a tree and no other vehicles were involved, police say.

The sole survivor, a 9-year-old boy whom police have not yet identified, was apparently riding in the SUV’s hatchback area and escaped out the rear. The boy was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The family told CBS New York that the victims were all siblings and cousins who were very “close,” and were driving to Derby, Connecticut, from a mall at the time of the accident.

Malik lived in East New York, Brooklyn, while the rest of the victims lived in Derby.

Malik Smith, the 16-year-old driver’s father who shares the same name as his deceased son, told the outlet that the young family members often spent their weekends together at the mall.

“That’s [Malik’s] thing. He goes to the mall. He goes to get his ice cream with his cousin. They go to the movies. They walk around the mall. They do what teenagers and kids do, you know. So that’s, it’s just, I didn’t know he was driving by himself,” Smith said.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, but Smith told CBS New York that his son did not have a driver’s license or a learner’s permit, and was told repeatedly not to get behind the wheel of a car.

“I told him, his mother told him, his older brothers told him, stop driving without a license, without a permit. Anything happens, you get pulled over, you get in trouble for these things. Stop doing this,” Smith said.

Family also told local news channel WABC on Monday that according to the preliminary information they were given, they believe Malik may have fallen asleep while driving.

Matt Conway, the superintendent of schools in Derby, told The Associated Press that he has reached out to the family to offer support.

“It’s the unimaginable. Having to now make arrangements for five of your children to be buried is a very difficult thing for anyone — one child, never mind five that you’re going to have to now make arrangements for,” Conway said.

Related

New Yorkcar crash
Go To Homepage
Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community