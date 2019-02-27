Fox Orders '90210' Reboot Featuring Most Of The Original Cast

It’s not technically a reboot, because I feel like everyone has seen the reboot. We don’t want to be the last ones like doing the reboot thing, and no one wants to see like old versions of ourselves, but they do want to see us playing our characters, so what we’re doing is the entire cast is playing heightened versions of themselves.

Think “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episodes, in an hour-long show, and we’re all playing heightened versions, so it could be fictional, it could be non-fictional, people will have to guess. And then we will have pop-ins, because we’re behind the scenes trying to do the reboot.