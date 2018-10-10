Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Style & Beauty

The Best ’90s Halloween Costumes That Are Cute and Creative

Fun costume ideas that will appeal to the '90s kids at heart.
By Kelsey Borresen
10/10/2018 06:56pm ET

Grab a plate of Bagel Bites, because this Halloween, we’re throwing it back to the 1990s.

If you’re a ’90s kid at heart, you need a costume that celebrates the bygone era of Tamagotchis, “Rugrats,” The Spice Girls and “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”

Looking for a little inspiration? Whether you’re a couple, BFFs or just ridin’ solo this October, these ’90s-inspired Halloween costume ideas are all that and a bag of chips.

1
TLC "No Scrubs"
Costume-Works.com
2
Kramer from "Seinfeld"
Costume-Works.com
3
Tamagotchi
Costume-Works.com
4
Selena and Chris Pérez
Costume-Works.com
5
Arnold and Helga from "Hey Arnold"
Costume-Works.com
6
Bugs And Lola From "Space Jam"
Costume-Works.com
7
Spice Girls
Costume-Works.com
8
Blue Barracudas from "Legends of the Hidden Temple"
@thesoutherntxcharm/Instagram
9
Lisa Frank and a Unicorn
@britandco | @anjelikatemple
10
Phil and Lil from "Rugrats"
@prosandconscosplay/Instagram
11
Ace Ventura and Snowflake the dolphin from "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective"
Costume-Works.com
12
Winnie and Sarah Sanderson from "Hocus Pocus"
Costume-Works.com
13
"Good Burger" groupie
Costume-Works.com
14
Miss Grotke from "Recess"
@sarahndipitycosplays/Instagram
15
Fruit Stripe Gum
Coolest Homemade Costumes
16
Beanie Baby
Costume-Works.com
17
Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley from "Scream"
@sheilawatko/Instagram
18
Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin"
Costume-Works.com
19
NBC's The More You Know campaign
@c.esperance_/Instagram
20
Beavis and Butt-Head
Costume-Works.com
21
Cher and Dionne from "Clueless"
@britandco | @anjelikatemple
22
Roxanne and Max from "A Goofy Movie"
Teyonna Michelle Jarman/Instagram
23
Jack Dawson from "Titanic"
Costume-Works.com
24
Vivian and Edward from "Pretty Woman"
Kelly Kruger Brooks
25
Queen Latifah on "Fresh Prince"
Costume-Works.com
26
Mrs. Doubtfire
Costume-Works.com
27
Woody from "Toy Story"
Costume-Works.com
