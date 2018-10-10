Grab a plate of Bagel Bites, because this Halloween, we’re throwing it back to the 1990s.
If you’re a ’90s kid at heart, you need a costume that celebrates the bygone era of Tamagotchis, “Rugrats,” The Spice Girls and “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”
Looking for a little inspiration? Whether you’re a couple, BFFs or just ridin’ solo this October, these ’90s-inspired Halloween costume ideas are all that and a bag of chips.
1
TLC "No Scrubs"
2
Kramer from "Seinfeld"
3
Tamagotchi
4
Selena and Chris Pérez
5
Arnold and Helga from "Hey Arnold"
6
Bugs And Lola From "Space Jam"
7
Spice Girls
8
Blue Barracudas from "Legends of the Hidden Temple"
9
Lisa Frank and a Unicorn
10
Phil and Lil from "Rugrats"
11
Ace Ventura and Snowflake the dolphin from "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective"
12
Winnie and Sarah Sanderson from "Hocus Pocus"
13
"Good Burger" groupie
14
Miss Grotke from "Recess"
15
Fruit Stripe Gum
16
Beanie Baby
17
Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley from "Scream"
18
Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin"
19
NBC's The More You Know campaign
20
Beavis and Butt-Head
21
Cher and Dionne from "Clueless"
22
Roxanne and Max from "A Goofy Movie"
23
Jack Dawson from "Titanic"
24
Vivian and Edward from "Pretty Woman"
25
Queen Latifah on "Fresh Prince"
26
Mrs. Doubtfire
27
Woody from "Toy Story"
