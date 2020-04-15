99-Year-Old Veteran Raises Millions Walking Laps Of His Yard During Lockdown

A 99-year-old veteran of World War II is putting his time during the coronavirus lockdown to heartwarming use, raising millions of dollars for health care workers by walking up and down his yard.

Capt. Tom Moore aims to complete 100 laps of his 25-meter yard in Marston Moretaine, England, before April 30 ― when he will celebrate his 100th birthday, reported the BBC.

Moore initially hoped to raise 1,000 British pounds (around $1,200) for the NHS Charities Together collective, which provides funds to help the British National Health Service “do more,” per its website.

News of Moore’s endeavor soon spread, however. As of Wednesday morning, the tally on his JustGiving fundraising page stood at an astonishing 6 million British pounds (around $7.5 million).

I’m Captain Tom Moore, war veteran, 99 years of age (soon to be 100) and I’m walking for the NHS to raise money for our heroes.https://t.co/M1dkvoV3kE — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 10, 2020

Moore moved in with the family of his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, following the death of his wife in 2006. She suggested the challenge as part of his rehabilitation following a partial hip replacement, reported CNN.

6 MILLION POUNDS!!



Thank you everyone, this is all for our incredible @NHSCharities #walkwithtom #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 15, 2020

“He is your stoic Yorkshire man,” Ingram-Moore told LBC Radio of her father, who grew up in Keighley, northern England, served in India during the war and later rose to become the managing director of a concrete manufacturer.

My incredible team and uniform picture that I hold so dear. #walkwithtom pic.twitter.com/bjpcgzwTKf — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 11, 2020

“He’s compelled to stay fit and active, he says there’s no fun in getting old but at least try and stay as fit as you can,” she added, noting he has promised to “walk another hundred to pay back the British public for their generosity and kindness and support.”

The response had been “completely out of this world,” Moore told the BBC in an interview Wednesday:

"You've done it! People have donated over £5m!"



99-year-old army veteran Captain Tom Moore says it is "completely out of this world" after finding out he has raised over £5m for NHS charitieshttps://t.co/gRReTgJbJE pic.twitter.com/BB3g0ka8lW — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 15, 2020