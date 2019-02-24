ENTERTAINMENT

A Brunette Charlize Theron Looks Unrecognizable On The Oscars Red Carpet

The actress sported a completely new look that left people doing double takes.

Charlize Theron did not look like Charlize Theron on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night.

The actress changed her usual blonde locks to a brunette bob and sported a slinky, backless blue dress. Theron was so unrecognizable, even people on Twitter began noticing. 

“I know she’s like eight feet taller, but I thought Charlize Theron was Emilia Clarke with that dark bob,” Preeti Chhibber wrote.

Another Twitter user, Vanessa Friedman, added that Theron looked like iconic socialite Wallis Simpson. 

Even Getty Images got confused by the actress’ new look. The photo company mislabeled Theron as fellow actress Allison Janney in multiple photo descriptions. 

Scroll below to see Theron’s look.  

Charlize Theron attends the 91st annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
Charlize Theron attends the 91st annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
South African actress Charlize Theron arrives for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 24, 2019.
South African actress Charlize Theron arrives for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 24, 2019.
Charlize Theron arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Charlize Theron arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 
Charlize Theron attends the 91st annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
Charlize Theron attends the 91st annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
Charlize Theron attends the 91st annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
Charlize Theron attends the 91st annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
