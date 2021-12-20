For the second week in a row, “The Unforgivable” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The drama premiered on the platform on Dec. 10 following a limited theatrical release at the end of November. Sandra Bullock stars as a woman reentering society after serving 20 years in prison for murder.

Advertisement

The second most popular film is the Netflix holiday rom-com, “A California Christmas: City Lights.” This sequel to “A California Christmas” stars real-life husband and wife Josh and Lauren Swickard as a couple navigating their relationship one year after falling in love in rural California.

Netflix “A California Christmas: City Lights” on Netflix.

Three other Netflix holiday movies are also in the ranking ― “A Boy Called Christmas,” “The Christmas Chronicles” and “The Christmas Chronicles 2.”

As for films not produced by Netflix, the 2017 Christian novel adaptation “The Shack” and the 2009 vigilante thriller “Law Abiding Citizen” made the list as well.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost