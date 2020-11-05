As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a disproportionate toll on people of color, there are myths abound about why Black, Latinx, Native Americans and Asian Americans are suffering the highest death tolls.

In ′A Conversation On Race & COVID-19,” HuffPost will dive into some of the real reasons behind the inequitable outcomes, as well as the changes that could make a difference – and how people can effectively advocate for themselves and their loved ones.



Join HuffPost Medical Correspondent Dr. Kavita Patel in a conversation hosted by HuffPost Supervising Producer Amita Patel on Nov. 12 at 5 pm ET. Go here to sign up.

Dr. Patel will answer your questions and share her experiences on the job, discuss the research about healthcare disparities and impart practical advice and solutions.

We look forward to seeing you there.

