'A Different World' Cast Is Going On Tour To 10 Black Colleges

The cast of “A Different World” is reuniting to tour historically Black colleges and universities to celebrate the show’s 35-year anniversary.
The cast, which includes Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman and Sinbad will go on a 10-city speaking tour, according to People.
The tour, which will feature panels and other events, begins Feb. 29 in Atlanta, home to Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. The full list of cities haven’t been announced yet, but Washington, D.C. and Montgomery, Alabama are included. The tour aims to boost awareness about HBCUs and raise money for scholarships.
“A Different World” was a spinoff to “The Cosby Show” that followed Denise Huxtable, played by Lisa Bonet, as she attended a fictional HBCU in Virginia. Bonet left the show after the first season, but the show continued on for another five seasons. The show was known for covering topics “The Cosby Show” shied away from, like domestic abuse, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, affirmative action and more. The show is also responsible for introducing many viewers to HBCUs.