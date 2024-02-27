'A Different World' Cast Is Going On Tour To 10 Black Colleges

Pictured: (l-r) Jasmine Guy as Whitley Marion Gilbert Wayne, Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Cleophus Wayne, Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson Taylor. NBC via Getty Images

The cast of “A Different World” is reuniting to tour historically Black colleges and universities to celebrate the show’s 35-year anniversary.

The cast, which includes Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman and Sinbad will go on a 10-city speaking tour, according to People.

The tour, which will feature panels and other events, begins Feb. 29 in Atlanta, home to Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. The full list of cities haven’t been announced yet, but Washington, D.C. and Montgomery, Alabama are included. The tour aims to boost awareness about HBCUs and raise money for scholarships.