A Forgotten Crisis

Illustration by Chad Wys
HuffPost spent a year interviewing military wives and girlfriends who said they were abused by their partners. The women’s stories, which take place all over the country, among all branches of the military, are stark in their similarities. Victims are routinely ignored by the very system designed to help them, with devastating consequences. Service members are rarely investigated or punished for acts of domestic violence. Read on to learn what we discovered.
