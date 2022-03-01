The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'A Madea Homecoming'

“A Madea Homecoming” is this week’s most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This latest installment in Tyler Perry’s “Madea” series premiered on Feb. 25 and centers on the title character and her family as they gather to celebrate her great-grandson’s college graduation. Chaos and family drama ensue.

Next on the list is “Restless,” a French adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film “A Hard Day.” The crime thriller, which also made its debut on Feb. 25, follows the aftermath of a corrupt cop’s attempt to cover up a crime.

Another thriller in the current ranking is “Blackhat,” a 2015 movie starring Chris Hemsworth as a convicted hacker who is tasked with helping the government investigate a cybercrime network. Viola Davis, Tang Wei and Leehom Wang also star in the film.

And people are clearly getting their “Despicable Me” and “Despicable Me 2” viewings in before both films depart the streaming service at the end of March. The animated hits are in the top five at the moment.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

