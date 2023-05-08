Home & LivingMoviesNetflixStreaming Services

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'A Man Called Otto'

A 2012 sleeper hit and new gritty French film are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“A Man Called Otto” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The comedy-drama film is an adaptation of a Swedish novel by Fredrik Backman and stars Tom Hanks as the titular character, a curmudgeonly widower who forges an unlikely bond with his new neighbors. Originally released in theaters in December, “A Man Called Otto” joined Netflix on May 6.

The second most popular movie of the moment is “Pitch Perfect,” the 2012 sleeper hit set in the world of college a cappella. Starring Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine, the film spawned two sequels ― and apparently a whole lot of summer camp performances of “Cups (When I’m Gone).”

In addition to more heartwarming fare, a number of crime films are in the current ranking. “Heat” is a classic Al Pacino and Robert De Niro hit from 1995 (that will reportedly get a sequel soon), while “Above Suspicion” is a 2019 thriller based on the true story of Susan Smith’s murder.

The only original Netflix film in the current ranking is “AKA,” a gritty French action movie about a special ops agent who infiltrates a crime syndicate and bonds with the son of the boss. Released on April 28, the film has received mixed reviews.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Glass Castle”

9. “Above Suspicion”

8. “Heat”

7. “American Gangster”

6. “AKA”

5. “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

4. “The Dilemma”

3. “The Croods”

2. “Pitch Perfect”

1. “A Man Called Otto”

