This New Drama Miniseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“A Man in Full” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The limited drama series is an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel and stars Jeff Daniels as an Atlanta real estate mogul whose business empire is secretly crumbling beneath him.
Directed by Regina King and Thomas Schlamme, “A Man in Full” also features Diane Lane, Lucy Liu and William Jackson Harper. All six episodes premiered on May 2.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.
The top show on Max at the moment is the comedy-drama “Hacks,” which returned for a third season on May 2.
Jean Smart plays a famous comedian who hires a young out-of-work comedy writer (played by Hannah Einbinder) to help her rework her live act to maintain her Las Vegas residency and breathe new life into her career.
FX’s “The Veil” is trending on Hulu right now. The new spy thriller premiered on the streaming platform on April 30 with the release of the first two episodes.
Elisabeth Moss stars as an MI6 agent who goes rogue after she is tasked with securing an alleged female terrorist. Subsequent episodes will drop on Tuesdays until May 28.
The Spanish and English-language comedy show “Acapulco” is back for a new season on Apple TV+.
Season three premiered on May 1 and continues the story of one man’s rise to wealth and power as he looks back at his youth working at a Mexican beach resort. “Acapulco” draws inspiration from the 2017 movie “How to Be a Latin Lover.”
“Them: The Scare” ― the second season of the Black horror anthology series “Them” ― debuted on April 25, so all eight episodes are now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Deborah Ayorinde, Pam Grier and Luke James play main characters in the new season, which is set in 1991 and revolves around an LAPD detective investigating a brutal murder.