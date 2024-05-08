“We got this to help keep our kid occupied while traveling. We thought it would be super laggy and slow since it’s so inexpensive, but it is actually a great little tablet. You can’t be the features for the price. Highly recommend.” — Hunter

“Got this for my granddaughter or did I get this for her parents lol. Perfect for car rides and at restaurants when the food is taking forever. It is durable and with the membership has great learning videos” — Kristen Prime

“I bought this for my 2 year old after she kept taking her 8 year old sister’s tablet. I really enjoy the Amazon Fire Tablets as they can still be played even without internet. Very kid friendly, easy to use, and easy for parents to set controls.” — Hannah

“best investment I Ever bought for my daughter!! All the games are free and AD free! my daughter loves her tablet and has parent controllers. Will buy more memory since it does get full quick!” — Camille Monzon

“I bought this for my great granddaughter for a trip. She’s not very happy in her car seat so I hoped this would help them on their vacation. Mommy said she loved it and it was a great success!” — C Westerfeld

“I got this for my grandson and he absolutely loves it and wont put it down. It’s perfect for a young child! The price was great and it arrived quickly.” — Kristin Martin

“We got this for my daughter for Christmas and she loves it! She’s already downloaded too many games lol. I love that it automatically comes with a very protective case because she’s already thrown it out of anger and it’s perfectly safe.! You can also easily add a memory card for more space. It keeps her entertained for awhile and it’s super light.” — Jessica Weaver

“We ordered two of these for my kids for our long car rides for the holidays. I wanted something they could use on the road that did not need Wi-Fi. While a lot of thing on here need Wi-Fi there are ALOT of things you can download in advance to use without Wi-Fi. There are also a lot of educational options which i really like about it. The battery lasted the whole 6 hour drive. Worth it!” — Cassidy Handke