HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Keeping little ones quiet, comfortable and happy during a long travel day is no easy feat, so if there is something to make that experience better, you’ll want to jump on it, especially if it’s on sale. Right now at Amazon and Target, you can snag the 12th generation Amazon Fire 7 kids’ tablet for $40 off. (You can also find a bunch of laptops, tablets and tech for all ages for as much as 50% off in Target’s electronics sale.)
Made for kids ages 3-7 (though reviews say younger toddlers use it to), the Fire 7 arrives in a kid-proof case that can survive being dropped and thrown and a built-in stand for easy use. The parent Dashboard is easy to use and lets you set educational goals and screen time limits while filtering content based on your kid’s age. A full battery charge lasts up to 10 hours letting kids read, play games, watch videos or listen to music. It’ll help greatly with occupying kids during quick car rides or waiting rooms — and be your non-negotiable secret weapon for longer travel days.”
This version’s quad-core processor is 30% faster than previous models and has double the gigabytes of RAM. You can choose from 16 and 32 GB of internal storage and purchase up to 1TB of expandable storage with a microSD card.
The tablet comes with a year of free Amazon Kids+ content, meaning thousands of ad-free books, games, videos and apps featuring your kiddos’ favorite characters from Disney, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids. After the first year, your subscription will auto-renew starting at $4.99 a month, though it can be easily canceled before then. It also comes with a two-year “worry-free” guarantee, meaning if it breaks, it will be replaced for free.
In the box, you’ll find the tablet, a purple or blue case, a USB-C charging chord and power adapter plus a quick start guide to help you learn the ins and outs. The tablet weighs less than a pound, so it’s easy for small hands to carry or to toss in your purse or backpack. The Fire 7 also features Bluetooth, a touchscreen, rear- and front-facing cameras, a built-in speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack, so it works with both Bluetooth and wired headphones.
Promising review:
“We got this to help keep our kid occupied while traveling. We thought it would be super laggy and slow since it’s so inexpensive, but it is actually a great little tablet. You can’t be the features for the price. Highly recommend.” — Hunter
“Got this for my granddaughter or did I get this for her parents lol. Perfect for car rides and at restaurants when the food is taking forever. It is durable and with the membership has great learning videos” — Kristen Prime
“I bought this for my 2 year old after she kept taking her 8 year old sister’s tablet. I really enjoy the Amazon Fire Tablets as they can still be played even without internet. Very kid friendly, easy to use, and easy for parents to set controls.” — Hannah
“best investment I Ever bought for my daughter!! All the games are free and AD free! my daughter loves her tablet and has parent controllers. Will buy more memory since it does get full quick!” — Camille Monzon
“I bought this for my great granddaughter for a trip. She’s not very happy in her car seat so I hoped this would help them on their vacation. Mommy said she loved it and it was a great success!” — C Westerfeld
“I got this for my grandson and he absolutely loves it and wont put it down. It’s perfect for a young child! The price was great and it arrived quickly.” — Kristin Martin
“We got this for my daughter for Christmas and she loves it! She’s already downloaded too many games lol. I love that it automatically comes with a very protective case because she’s already thrown it out of anger and it’s perfectly safe.! You can also easily add a memory card for more space. It keeps her entertained for awhile and it’s super light.” — Jessica Weaver
“We ordered two of these for my kids for our long car rides for the holidays. I wanted something they could use on the road that did not need Wi-Fi. While a lot of thing on here need Wi-Fi there are ALOT of things you can download in advance to use without Wi-Fi. There are also a lot of educational options which i really like about it. The battery lasted the whole 6 hour drive. Worth it!” — Cassidy Handke