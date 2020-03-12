'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Fast And Furious 9' Release Dates Delayed

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, movie theaters are turning into a quiet place.

Joining the growing number of projects delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, the release dates for “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Fast And Furious 9” are now being pushed back, with the latter moving to 2021. The Paramount Pictures film “A Quiet Place Part II” was reportedly scheduled to release internationally on March 18, while Universal’s “F9” was originally slated for May 22.

Universal sent out a statement Thursday confirming the “Fast And Furious 9” news.

“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film,” read the statement, a copy of which was sent to HuffPost. “It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

“We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2,” the statement continued. “While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.”

In terms of “A Quiet Place Part II,” writer and director John Krasinski on Thursday announced the news on Twitter.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that,” Krasinski, who will star in the movie, said in a statement.

“I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!” he added.

Deadline was first to report on the possible delay for “A Quiet Place Part II,” the sequel to the 2018 breakout horror movie, and Paramount confirmed the news in a statement to HuffPost.

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’” the statement read. “We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

The new James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” Sony’s “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” and China’s release date for Disney’s “Mulan” remake are among the films that are also being delayed due to the coronavirus.

While the original release date for “Fast And Furious 9” was months away, “A Quiet Place Part II” has already had its premiere in New York, and reactions to early screenings have been overwhelmingly positive.

Actor Emily Blunt told Variety that it was the exciting opening that got her to come onboard for the sequel, saying, “I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ [It was] undeniably great, and I realized I would have been an idiot not to want to be in that opening sequence.”

Let’s hope “A Quiet Place Part II” doesn’t wait as long as “F9” to come out, because it sounds like they nailed it.