I recently made the switch to these 100% reusable cotton face pads. You can use these washable organic bamboo cotton rounds with your favorite products to wipe off makeup, apply toner and more. They’re durable, aren’t too absorbent and are really easy to clean. Once I’m done, I put the used pad into the provided mesh laundry bag and toss it in the washing machine when the bag is full. To put that into perspective, a single one of these cotton rounds can be used up to 1,000 times. Can your cotton balls do that?

This 16-count set comes with a mesh laundry bag for just $11 and has a 4.5-star rating and more than 450 customer reviews on Amazon. They’re effective, require little to no effort to reuse and are a simple, easy way to feel a bit better about your impact on the world. It’s a small step toward a sustainable lifestyle you can feel good about.

