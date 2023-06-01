A Very Pregnant Rihanna Wears ‘Use A Condom’ Tee, And Twitter Users Totally Approve

Let’s be honest. There’s really not much Rihanna can’t do. The pregnant superstar can sing, dance and design clothes, and now she’s showing off her comedic chops with a recent cheeky ad for her brand Savage X Fenty.

On Wednesday, the entertainer tweeted a series of photos of herself modeling an oversized T-shirt with an ironic message on the front that reads: “Use A Condom.”

Advertisement

Rihanna, who is expecting baby No. 2 with A$AP Rocky, rounded out the look with white boots and matching white sunglasses.

“This shirt is old…” she quipped in the caption alongside a pair of emoji eyes.

Twitter users ate up every bit of the star’s post, praising it as “iconic” and “hilarious.”

rihanna wearing a “Use A Condom” t-shirt while pregnant for the 2nd time is ICONIC 😭 pic.twitter.com/fAkQ2IOTVU — b. (@RihannaServes) June 1, 2023

Rihanna is so funny for wearing a shirt that says “USE A CONDOM” while pregnant 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Vb25TjYZOC — petty lamarr (@ohnomissvio) June 1, 2023

Advertisement

rihanna wearing a ‘use a condom’ shirt when she pregnant with baby #2 is hilarious — kirtousy🎀 (@abillionheir) June 1, 2023

Rihanna gave birth to her son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. She made her current pregnancy public in February, revealing her belly during her highly anticipated Super Bowl performance and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in a Super Bowl halftime show.

She confirmed to multiple news outlets that she was expecting another child, though the due date has not been shared yet.

Rihanna’s stunning pregnancy looks, including belly-baring tops and skin-tight bodysuits, have ignited the internet many times. Last month, she posted some sensual maternity photos, apparently dating back to her pregnancy with RZA, in which she only sported high heels, underwear and jewelry.

Wittily calling her collection of flicks “Rub on ya titties,” Rihanna wrote in the caption: “In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA... he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me.”