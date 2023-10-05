A Wedding Officiant Wanted Guests' Attention. He Accidentally Shot His Grandson, Police Say.

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Texas man officiating a wedding in Nebraska has been charged after he allegedly shot his 12-year-old grandson with a blank round by accident during the ceremony.

Michael Gardner, 62, was at the wedding near Denton on Saturday when he attempted to get guests’ attention by firing a gun into the air, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Instead, Gardner accidentally shot his young relative, police said during a Monday press conference.

Gardner had “decided to gain everybody’s attention and start the wedding with a bang,” Lancaster Chief Deputy Ben Houchin told reporters.

“When he decided to cock back the hammer of this revolver, it slipped and it shot his grandson into the left shoulder, causing an injury.”

Thankfully, the gun was loaded with a blank round, Houchin added. Gardner had allegedly put black powder into the casing and glued it. Houchin said, “The glue is what injured the child.”

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Gardner expressed regret for his actions.

“It’s hard knowing you hurt somebody that you love more than life,” Gardner told the publication. “Common sense would tell you that you don’t carry a gun around with a blank in it, and that it would do you no good. But the gun was part of the wedding, and it was going to be used to summon the bride.”

Gardner faces a felony child abuse charge over the incident. He has turned himself in.