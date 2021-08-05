Aaliyah's Estate Slams 'Unauthorized Projects' That 'Leech Off' Her 'Life’s Work'

Aaliyah Haughton’s estate is speaking out against “unauthorized projects” connected to the late singer and actor with an impassioned statement.

On Wednesday, the estate representing the late Aaliyah Dana Haughton, who died in 2001, issued the statement on its various social media channels and told fans: “Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be, our focus. For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish.”

“We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives,” reads the statement, which goes on to note a recent “unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word ― forgiveness.”